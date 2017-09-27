Classified Ads

ANTIQUES & COLLECTIBLES

Buying Estates! Buying antiques, furniture, primitives, small items – Anything old! Call 330-627-3276. (39cweb)

ANIMALS

Toy Poodle puppies, 8 wk. old black males w/nice disposition. 8-10 lbs. fully grown. Call 330-627-3516. (38,39cweb)

REAL ESTATE

Real Estate advertised herein is subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, thus making it illegal to advertise any preference, limitation or discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status or national origin, or the intention to make any such preferences, limitations or discriminations.

The Free Press will not knowingly accept advertising for real estate which is in violation of the law. Be informed that all dwellings advertised are available on an equal opportunity basis.

House For Sale, Carrollton OH: Leesville Lake (Palermo on the lake) Year-Round Living! 3 BR, 1.5 BA (1/2 BA off the master), 2 nice brick fireplaces (living & family rooms), newer appliances, washer & dryer hook-ups. Within walking distance to the lake, docks & ramp. $119,900. Check this one out! Call 330-627-5273. (38-41pweb)

3-4 BR, 1 BA house w/central air & full basement at 238 Garfield Ave. NW, Carrollton. Sale price $89,500. For rent price $675/month. Call 330-324-0771 or 330-323-1154 for more info. (39-42cweb)

COMMERCIAL PROPERTIES – Newell Realty & Auctions, 330-627-2350. (01tfcweb)

CARROLL CO: Lee Twp. 30 acres, $94,900. Just outside Carrollton on Chase Rd. (C.R. 66). JEFFERSON CO: Saline Twp. 20 acres, $54,900. Just outside Steubenville on C.R. 51 (Hollow Rock Rd.) BRUNER LAND COMPANY, INC. (740)630-6724 or (740)685-8138. www.brunerland.com (39tfcweb)

CARROLL CO: 30 wooded acres, electric, $94,900. S.R. 39 W of Carrollton on Chase Rd. BRUNER LAND COMPANY, INC. (740)435-3434 or (740)260-1378. www.brunerland.com (39tfcweb)

MISC. WANTED

WANTED: Standing Timber & Walnut Trees – Call Carroll County Logging, 330-738-2050 or 440-897-0863. (01tfcweb)

HELP WANTED

Help Wanted: Plumbing & electrical experience preferred. Call 330-738-1500. (39cweb)

Looking for honest, reliable, dedicated individual for part-time. Call 330-627-1854. (39cweb)

Line Operators needed at plastic manufacturing plant. Full benefits, tiered pay scale, must pass drug test. Apply at 750 Garfield Ave., Carrollton, OH. (08tfcweb)

EMT Fleet Services in Carrollton, Ohio is now hiring Fleet Tech. Light truck and diesel experience a plus. Health insurance, 401k, full-time position in Carrollton on Trump Rd. Please go to our website to apply: www.emtambulance.com. (47tfcweb)

EMS Medical Dispatcher – EMT Ambulance now taking applications for our dispatch office located on Waynesburg Drive (43) south of Canton. Very fast-paced computer driven EMS call center covering a 15-county area over 3 states. Go to our website to apply www.emtambulance.com and select the join our team link. (17tfcweb)

Job Opening: Carroll County Council On Aging, Senior Citizens Friendship Center has an opening for a Director Position. This is a Monday – Friday salaried position w/benefits. Extra hours required at times. Responsibilities: Fully responsible for center operations including all aspects of managing employees, budgeting and coordinating programs and activities. Requirements: Leadership & team building ability; strong communication & decision making skills; experience in budgets & funding proposals; computer literate; event planning and public speaking ability; experience in employee supervision & discipline. Applications are available at the Friendship Center & will be received through October 13, 2017. Call 330-627-7017 to inquire. (39,40ncweb)

Job Opening: Carroll County Council On Aging, Senior Citizens Friendship Center has an opening for a Bookkeeper/Assistant Director. This is a salaried position w/benefits, Monday – Friday, 7:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Extra hours required at times. Requirements: Detail oriented person; Quickbooks experience; event scheduling; receptionist duties. Applications are available at the Friendship Center & will be received through October 13, 2017. Call 330-627-7017 to inquire. (39,40ncweb)

REAL ESTATE WANTED

Cash For Your Farm Or Acreage – Call toll-free, 866-893-5263. (01tfcweb)

FOR RENT

2 BR trailer & 3 BR house in rural setting available after Oct. 15. References & deposit required. No pets. Call 330-895-2168. (39cweb)

Country setting near Atwood Lake – 3 BR, 2 BA, large livingroom, dining room, laundry room, large deck. Appliances, water, sewer & refuse included. $750/month + deposit, electric & propane. No pets. Call 330-605-9663. (39,40cweb)

2-bay garage space for rent for storage purposes only – 24 x 24 w/concrete floor, electric. Perfect for boat or vehicle winter storage! Private, safe & secure location 5 minutes north of Carrollton off S.R. 43, $150/month. Call & leave message w/name & number or text 330-458-9714. (24tfcweb)

Atwood Lake – 3 BR lakefront w/all utilities paid. No outside yard maintenance. Trash taken away. No pets. $1200/month + deposit. Call 330-316-6794. (01tfcweb)

Corporate Housing! 9 BR beautiful home in Carrollton w/very large parking area in high security area. Fully furnished with brand new furniture, 10 flat screen TV’s, cable, Wi-Fi internet, air conditioned, 3 full baths, 5 showers w/tankless water heater for endless hot water, separate “dirty” entrance w/full tile floor. On premises laundry equipment. Completely remodeled and move-in ready today. No pets. $4500/month including ALL utilities. Housekeeping available for additional fee. Call Joseph Properties for a personal showing, 330-627-2727. (01tfcweb)

Carrollton – 2 BR air-conditioned, beautiful & quiet apartment at 726 Courtview (off Moody). Newly remodeled. Heat, water, sewer/trash and wireless Internet INCLUDED. On premises laundry room. Large parking area. Best neighborhood in Carrollton! $655/month w/lease. Drive by then call Joseph Properties, 330-627-2727. (01tfcweb)

Carrollton – 3 BR air-conditioned beautiful & quiet apartment w/private entrance at 726 Courtview (off Moody). Newly remodeled. Heat, water, sewer/trash and wireless Internet INCLUDED. On premises laundry room. Large parking area. Best neighborhood in Carrollton! $855/month w/lease. Drive by then call Joseph Properties, 330-627-2727. (01tfcweb)

GARAGE SALES

Garage Sale at 230 Park Rd., Amsterdam, Sept. 28 thru Oct. 1. Primitives, furniture, wedding decorations, name brand children & baby clothing for boys & girls. (39cweb)

Garage Sale at 218 W. Grant St., Malvern, Sept. 28 & 29, 9:30-5. Old records, gas grill, new & used items. (39cweb)

Garage Sale at 225 N. Main St., Magnolia (Rt. 183), Sept. 30, 9-4. Antiques, postcards, furniture, glass, sewing items, Birdseye maple dressing table, books, canning jars, blue insulators, dog cage, ironing board, decanters, cloth polls, linens, baseball gloves, pictures, stained glass windows, sewing machine table, 50’s Christmas tree, puzzles, cookie cutters, sheet music, tables, 78 records, Fiestaware & much more! (39cweb)

