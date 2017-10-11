Classified Ads

ANTIQUES & COLLECTIBLES

Buying Estates! Buying antiques, furniture, primitives, small items – Anything old! Call 330-627-3276. (41cweb)

———————–

ANIMALS

2-year-old male Yorkie, 3 lbs. Vet-checked. Adorable! Great with kids & pets. Not house broken completely. $375. Call 330-204-9183. (41cweb)

———————–

REAL ESTATE

Real Estate advertised herein is subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, thus making it illegal to advertise any preference, limitation or discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status or national origin, or the intention to make any such preferences, limitations or discriminations.

The Free Press will not knowingly accept advertising for real estate which is in violation of the law. Be informed that all dwellings advertised are available on an equal opportunity basis.

The Free Press Standard

——————-

House For Sale, Carrollton OH: Leesville Lake (Palermo on the lake) Year-Round Living! 3 BR, 1.5 BA (1/2 BA off the master), 2 nice brick fireplaces (living & family rooms), newer appliances, washer & dryer hook-ups. Within walking distance to the lake, docks & ramp. $119,900. Check this one out! Call 330-627-5273. (38-41pweb)

——————-

3-4 BR, 1 BA house w/central air & full basement at 238 Garfield Ave. NW, Carrollton. Sale price $89,500. For rent price $675/month. Call 330-324-0771 or 330-323-1154 for more info. (39-42cweb)

——————-

COMMERCIAL PROPERTIES – Newell Realty & Auctions, 330-627-2350. (01tfcweb)

——————-

CARROLL CO: Orange Twp. 5 acres, $22,900 or 5 acres, pole building, $27,900. Cottage Rd. JEFFERSON CO: Saline Twp. 20 acres, $54,900. Just outside Steubenville on C.R. 51 (Hollow Rock Road). BRUNER LAND COMPANY, INC. (740)630-6724 or (740)685-8138. www.brunerland.com (41tfcweb)

——————

MISC. WANTED

WANTED: Standing Timber & Walnut Trees – Call Carroll County Logging, 330-738-2050 or 440-897-0863. (01tfcweb)

———————–

HELP WANTED

Looking for handyman to do immediate property cleanup. Prefer insured & licensed. Email: decst23@gmail.com or call 562-412-8321. (40,41pweb)

——————-

Help Wanted: Plumbing & electrical experience preferred. Call 330-738-1500. (41cweb)

——————

The Village of Minerva is accepting applications for a full-time Income Tax Clerk. Said position is responsible for maintaining all records and computerized reports pertaining to income tax filings and collection, mailing of annual income tax returns, researching existing delinquent accounts and potential new accounts, assist in the prosecution of outstanding delinquencies as well as the establishment of refunds and credits and assist in preparation of daily bank deposits. The position also performs routine clerical duties including typing, answering phone calls and electronic data processing. Desired qualifications include knowledge of office technology including Microsoft office technology, data processing and Excel, strong spelling, grammatical, mathematical background with the ability to prepare clear and accurate reports. Wage id $15.02-$16.77 dependent upon qualifications and experience. Interested candidates should submit a resume, letter of interest and three references to: David Harp, Village Manager, Village of Minerva, 209 N. Market St., Minerva, OH 44657 or electronically to dharp@ci.minerva.oh.us. Application deadline is November 1, 2017. Minerva is an equal opportunity employer. (41,42cweb)

——————-

Full & part-time caregivers wanted. Wages & benefits. Apply in person between 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Sisters of the Good Shepherd, 620 Roswell Rd., Carrollton. (41,42cweb)

——————-

Line Operators needed at plastic manufacturing plant. Full benefits, tiered pay scale, must pass drug test. Apply at 750 Garfield Ave., Carrollton, OH. (08tfcweb)

———————–

EMT Fleet Services in Carrollton, Ohio is now hiring Fleet Tech. Light truck and diesel experience a plus. Health insurance, 401k, full-time position in Carrollton on Trump Rd. Please go to our website to apply: www.emtambulance.com. (47tfcweb)

———————–

EMS Medical Dispatcher – EMT Ambulance now taking applications for our dispatch office located on Waynesburg Drive (43) south of Canton. Very fast-paced computer driven EMS call center covering a 15-county area over 3 states. Go to our website to apply www.emtambulance.com and select the join our team link. (17tfcweb)

——————-

REAL ESTATE WANTED

Cash For Your Farm Or Acreage – Call toll-free, 866-893-5263. (01tfcweb)

——————-

FOR RENT

Real Estate advertised herein is subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, thus making it illegal to advertise any preference, limitation or

discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status or national origin, or the intention to make any such preferences,

limitations or discriminations.

The Free Press will not knowingly accept advertising for real estate which is in violation of the law. Be informed that all dwellings advertised

are available on an equal opportunity basis.

The Free Press Standard

——————-

2 BR apartment w/off-street parking, gas, electric, water, sewer & garbage furnished. New appliances. Call 330-627-5573 or 330-806-0145. (40,41cweb)

———————–

2 BR trailer & 3 BR house in rural setting available after Oct. 15. References & deposit required. No pets. Call 330-895-2168. (41cweb)

——————-

Taking applications for a 3 BR, 2 BA house in town. $750/month + utilities. No pets. Call 330-260-0698. (41cweb)

——————-

Nice & clean 1 BR upstairs furnished apartment beside Rite Aid – Call 330-323-0347. (41cweb)

——————-

Very nice 3 BR doublewide on rustic setting near Harlem Springs – Call 330-323-0347. (41cweb)

——————-

Carrollton – Nice 1 BR apartment w/appliances, large yard & patio area. $535/month includes water & sewer. Call 330-627-3158. (40tfcweb)

——————-

2-bay garage space for rent for storage purposes only – 24 x 24 w/concrete floor, electric. Perfect for boat or vehicle winter storage! Private, safe & secure location 5 minutes north of Carrollton off S.R. 43, $150/month. Call & leave message w/name & number or text 330-458-9714. (24tfcweb)

——————-

Atwood Lake – 3 BR lakefront w/all utilities paid. No outside yard maintenance. Trash taken away. No pets. $1200/month + deposit. Call 330-316-6794. (01tfcweb)

——————-

Corporate Housing! 9 BR beautiful home in Carrollton w/very large parking area in high security area. Fully furnished with brand new furniture, 10 flat screen TV’s, cable, Wi-Fi internet, air conditioned, 3 full baths, 5 showers w/tankless water heater for endless hot water, separate “dirty” entrance w/full tile floor. On premises laundry equipment. Completely remodeled and move-in ready today. No pets. $4500/month including ALL utilities. Housekeeping available for additional fee. Call Joseph Properties for a personal showing, 330-627-2727. (01tfcweb)

———————-

Carrollton – 2 BR air-conditioned, beautiful & quiet apartment at 726 Courtview (off Moody). Newly remodeled. Heat, water, sewer/trash and wireless Internet INCLUDED. On premises laundry room. Large parking area. Best neighborhood in Carrollton! $655/month w/lease. Drive by then call Joseph Properties, 330-627-2727. (01tfcweb)

———————-

Carrollton – 3 BR air-conditioned beautiful & quiet apartment w/private entrance at 726 Courtview (off Moody). Newly remodeled. Heat, water, sewer/trash and wireless Internet INCLUDED. On premises laundry room. Large parking area. Best neighborhood in Carrollton! $855/month w/lease. Drive by then call Joseph Properties, 330-627-2727. (01tfcweb)

———————-

GARAGE SALES

Large Community Yard Sale at Vo Ash Lake, Oct. 13 & 14. HH, plus size men’s & women’s, many other items. (40,41pweb)

——————-

Roudebush Garage Sale at 200 Steubenville Rd. SE, Oct. 11-14, 8-5:30. (41cweb)

——————-

Multi-Family Garage Sale at 6111 Alamo Rd. SE, Scio, Oct. 14 & 15, 10-6. Women’s/juniors (M-3X), toddler & men’s clothes, toys, HH items, purses, shoes, books & more. (41pweb)

——————-

Yard & Craft Sale at 2081 Antigua Rd., Oct. 13, 14 & 15, 9-4. Lots of vintage fishing lures, lamps, tools, truck tires, truck tri-fold cap. (41pweb)

——————-

Red Horse Barn Yard & Art Sale at 156 Ascot Rd., Oct. 13, 14 & 15, 9-5. Vintage tables, crocks, assorted items, upcycled & repainted furniture, pictures & hand-lettered signs, Christmas, Easter, Halloween, HH items, Schwinn orange crate bike, drum set, never used western saddle. (41cweb)

——————-

Garage Sale at 136 Ascot Rd. (other side of airport), Oct. 12, 13 & 14, 9-5 and Oct. 15, 9-12. Lawn ornamental tire motorcycles, Craftsman band saw, electric furnace, clothes, bird cages, bottles, radios, tires, lots & lots of misc. for men & women. Rain or shine. (41cweb)

——————-

Inside Sale at 3677 Steubenville Rd., Amsterdam, Oct. 11, 12 & 13. Antiques, tolls, car & truck parts, jewelry… A little bit of everything! (41cweb)

——————-