Classified Ads

Trucks & RV’s

1996 Chevy Blazer 4×4 w/V6 4.3L engine, red w/silver trim, automatic, 4-door, power seats, locks & windows, 198,000 miles. Good condition. GREAT IN THE SNOW!! Lists on KBB for $1850. Asking $1800 OBO. Call or text 330-458-9714. (43tfcweb)

1996 Ford Explorer: AWD, V8 5.0L engine, automatic, 4-door, power everything, multi-disc changer, moon roof, cruise, new battery, 185,000 miles. Blue w/silver trim. Needs some minor work. Leaks power steering fluid. Could use new exhaust but runs fine as is. GREAT IN THE SNOW! KBB lists fair condition as $1629. Asking $1500 OBO. Call or text 330-458-9714. (43tfcweb)

HOUSEHOLD

Floor sample specials: Sofas $399 & $299; queen sleigh beds $238; queen mattress sets from $288; dinettes from $297 & more! Gordon’s Furniture, Minerva, 330-868-1099. (44tfcweb)

November deals: TV stands, recliners, gliders, lift chairs, power recliners & sofas too! Gordon’s Furniture, Minerva, 330-868-1099. (44tfcweb)

All bedrooms, chests, Serta & Ashley Sleep mattress sets on sale! Gordon’s Furniture, Minerva, 330-868-1099. (44tfcweb)

Misc. For Sale

Recumbet bicycle & treadmill, $30/each. Brand new quilting frame, $70. Paid $170 from Herrshners. Call 330-627-5457. (43,44cweb)

REAL ESTATE

Real Estate advertised herein is subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, thus making it illegal to advertise any preference, limitation or discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status or national origin, or the intention to make any such preferences, limitations or discriminations.

The Free Press will not knowingly accept advertising for real estate which is in violation of the law. Be informed that all dwellings advertised are available on an equal opportunity basis.

The Free Press Standard

Leesville Lake hunting & fishing camp – 1300 sq. ft. living area, sits on 3 lots with well & septic next to public hunting area. Needs some TLC. $15,000. Call 330-896-4079. (44pweb)

COMMERCIAL PROPERTIES – Newell Realty & Auctions, 330-627-2350. (01tfcweb)

CARROLL CO: Lee Twp. 27 acres, $84,900. Chase Rd. (C.R. 66). JEFFERSON CO: Saline Twp. 20 acres, $54,900. Just outside Steubenville on Hollow Rock Rd. (C.R. 51). BRUNER LAND COMPANY, INC. (740)630-6724 or (740)685-8138. www.brunerland.com (43tfcweb)

CARROLL CO: Lee Twp. 27 wooded acres, hunting/building, $84,900. Off S.R. 39 on Chase Rd. (C.R. 66). TUSCARAWAS CO: Rush Twp. Nice wooded 10+ acres, building/hunting, $45,000. Off S.R. 258 & Eddie Hill Rd. on Barkley Rd. near Stillwater. BRUNER LAND COMPANY, INC. (740)435-3434 or (740)260-1378. www.brunerland.com (43tfcweb)

MISC. WANTED

WANTED: Standing Timber & Walnut Trees – Call Carroll County Logging, 330-738-2050 or 440-897-0863. (01tfcweb)

HELP WANTED

Mayle Homes is hiring Direct Care Staff to work with our individuals with developmental disabilities in their homes. Applicant must be kind, loving, caring & flexible. A high school diploma or GED is required. Experience preferred. Willing to train the right person. Please call 330-863-2980 for more info. and to apply. (44cweb)

Dietary Aide needed: Full-time position with benefits. Must be dependable, flexible & work well with others. Please send resume to: Dietary Aide, PO Box 158, Carrollton, Ohio 44615 or apply in person Mon-Fri, 9am-5pm at 620 Roswell Rd. NW, Carrollton. (44-47cweb)

Harrelson Electric is hiring! Plumbing & electrical experience preferred. Call 330-738-1500. (42tfcweb)

Line Operators needed at plastic manufacturing plant. Full benefits, tiered pay scale, must pass drug test. Apply at 750 Garfield Ave., Carrollton, OH. (08tfcweb)

EMT Fleet Services in Carrollton, Ohio is now hiring Fleet Tech. Light truck and diesel experience a plus. Health insurance, 401k, full-time position in Carrollton on Trump Rd. Please go to our website to apply: www.emtambulance.com. (47tfcweb)

EMS Medical Dispatcher – EMT Ambulance now taking applications for our dispatch office located on Waynesburg Drive (43) south of Canton. Very fast-paced computer driven EMS call center covering a 15-county area over 3 states. Go to our website to apply www.emtambulance.com and select the join our team link. (17tfcweb)

REAL ESTATE WANTED

Cash For Your Farm Or Acreage – Call toll-free, 866-893-5263. (01tfcweb)

FOR RENT

Handyman’s Special! 2 BR trailer in rural setting. References & deposit required. Call 330-895-2168. (44cweb)

2 BR, 1 BA mobile home near Petersburg Landing. Includes appliances & new carpet. Long-term, $500/month. Serious inquiries only. Call 330-341-0721. (43-45pweb)

2 BR, new appliances, all utilities furnished, off-street parking, $600/month + deposit. Call 330-627-5573 or 330-806-0145. (44,45cweb)

2 BR ranch style duplex w/attached garage, gas heat, central air & deluxe appliances. $625/month, 1-year lease, 1-month security deposit. No pets. Call 330-232-2859. (44tfcweb)

Downtown Carrollton street-level storefront available for lease. Approx. 534 sq. ft. $550/month. Call Donna for more details, 440-590-3842. (44tfcweb)

Carrollton – 2 BR, 1 BA w/refrigerator, stove, washer/dryer hook-ups & finished garage, $550/month + deposit. No pets. Call 330-627-0359. (44tfcweb)

2 BR mobile home close to downtown. No pets. Call 330-417-6236 or 330-627-7837. (44tfcweb)

Carrollton – Nice 1 BR apartment w/appliances, large yard & patio area. $535/month includes water & sewer. Call 330-627-3158. (40tfcweb)

2-bay garage space for rent for storage purposes only – 24 x 24 w/concrete floor, electric. Perfect for boat or vehicle winter storage! Private, safe & secure location 5 minutes north of Carrollton off S.R. 43, $150/month. Call & leave message w/name & number or text 330-458-9714. (24tfcweb)

Corporate Housing! 9 BR beautiful home in Carrollton w/very large parking area in high security area. Fully furnished with brand new furniture, 10 flat screen TV’s, cable, Wi-Fi internet, air conditioned, 3 full baths, 5 showers w/tankless water heater for endless hot water, separate “dirty” entrance w/full tile floor. On premises laundry equipment. Completely remodeled and move-in ready today. No pets. $4500/month including ALL utilities. Housekeeping available for additional fee. Call Joseph Properties for a personal showing, 330-627-2727. (01tfcweb)

Carrollton – 2 BR air-conditioned, beautiful & quiet apartment at 726 Courtview (off Moody). Newly remodeled. Heat, water, sewer/trash and wireless Internet INCLUDED. On premises laundry room. Large parking area. Best neighborhood in Carrollton! $655/month w/lease. Drive by then call Joseph Properties, 330-627-2727. (01tfcweb)

Carrollton – 3 BR air-conditioned beautiful & quiet apartment w/private entrance at 726 Courtview (off Moody). Newly remodeled. Heat, water, sewer/trash and wireless Internet INCLUDED. On premises laundry room. Large parking area. Best neighborhood in Carrollton! $855/month w/lease. Drive by then call Joseph Properties, 330-627-2727. (01tfcweb)

NOTICES

Carroll County – Local caning class, Saturdays, November 11, 18 & 25. Call 330-895-3535 evenings for details. (44,45pweb)

GARAGE SALES

Indoor Moving Sale at 1023 Countryside Dr. NW, Nov. 3 & 4, 9-5. Moving out of state so everything must go! Priced to sell! Men’s clothes, Dickies jeans, t-shirts. For male Viking fans, if any, we have Viking jacket & Viking t-shirts, most like new. Have small tables, kitchen chairs, BBQ grill, etc. Too much to list. Come check it out! You’ll be glad you did. (44pweb)

Garage Sale at 2131 Antigua Rd. SW, Nov. 2, 3 & 4, 9-4, rain or shine. Lots of misc. (44cweb)

