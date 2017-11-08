Classified Ads

Trucks & RV’s

1996 Chevy Blazer 4×4 w/V6 4.3L engine, red w/silver trim, automatic, 4-door, power seats, locks & windows, 198,000 miles. Good condition. GREAT IN THE SNOW!! Lists on KBB for $1850. Asking $1800 OBO. Call or text 330-458-9714. (43tfcweb)

1996 Ford Explorer: AWD, V8 5.0L engine, automatic, 4-door, power everything, multi-disc changer, moon roof, cruise, new battery, 185,000 miles. Blue w/silver trim. Needs some minor work. Leaks power steering fluid. Could use new exhaust but runs fine as is. GREAT IN THE SNOW! KBB lists fair condition as $1629. Asking $1500 OBO. Call or text 330-458-9714. (43tfcweb)

HOUSEHOLD

Veteran’s Day specials! Save! Recliners, power recliners, lamps, dinettes, TV stands, Serta mattresses & more! Free financing too ($599 minimum). Gordon’s Furniture, Minerva, 330-868-1099. (45tfcweb)

Floor sample sale! Many sofas $299 & $399. Hurry for bed selection! When they’re gone, they’re gone! Gordon’s Furniture, Minerva, 330-868-1099. (45tfcweb)

England sofa special! Custom cover, coil cushions, same price. Gordon’s Furniture, Minerva, 330-868-1099. (45tfcweb)

ANTIQUES & COLLECTIBLES

Buying Estates! Buying antiques, furniture, primitives, small items – Anything old! Call 330-627-3276. (45cweb)

ANIMALS

Kittens free to a good home. Two are neutered. Call 330-862-2977. (45cweb)

REAL ESTATE

Real Estate advertised herein is subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, thus making it illegal to advertise any preference, limitation or discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status or national origin, or the intention to make any such preferences, limitations or discriminations.

The Free Press will not knowingly accept advertising for real estate which is in violation of the law. Be informed that all dwellings advertised are available on an equal opportunity basis.

The Free Press Standard

COMMERCIAL PROPERTIES – Newell Realty & Auctions, 330-627-2350. (01tfcweb)

JEFFERSON CO: Nice wooded 59+ acres, building/hunting, $184,900. Off S.R. 524 on T.R. 283 near Bergholz. TUSCARAWAS CO: 73+ wooded acres, electric, $272,900. Off St. Clairsville St. on River Rd. near Port Washington. BRUNER LAND COMPANY, INC. (740)435-3434 or (740)260-1378. www.brunerland.com (45tfcweb)

MISC. WANTED

WANTED: Standing Timber & Walnut Trees – Call Carroll County Logging, 330-738-2050 or 440-897-0863. (01tfcweb)

HELP WANTED

Dietary Aide needed: Full-time position with benefits. Must be dependable, flexible & work well with others. Please send resume to: Dietary Aide, PO Box 158, Carrollton, Ohio 44615 or apply in person Mon-Fri, 9am-5pm at 620 Roswell Rd. NW, Carrollton. (44-47cweb)

Growing business looking to hire employees, no experience necessary. Will be working in the elements. Dayshift hours. Hours vary w/late evenings. Pay rate based upon experience. Must be able to pass background check & must have drivers license. Call 330-324-7396. (45-48cweb)

HHA/STNA Home Care positions available. One year of experience, STNA License or Certificate required. Call M-F between 9A-4P, 330-491-1805. (45-48cweb)

Substitute Teacher at Carroll Hills School. Must have a Bachelor’s Degree and possess a sub certificate from ODE, experience in Special Education preferred, $15 per hour. Please apply at Carroll County Board of Developmental Office, 540 High Street NW, Carrollton.

One full time Services and Support Administrator (SSA) position is available at Carroll County Board of DD Office located at 540 High Street NW, Carrollton. A Bachelor’s Degree in Social Work or a related field is preferred, but will consider an Associate Degree with the stipulation of obtaining a Bachelor’s Degree within one year. Please send resume and cover letter to Carroll County Board of DD, Attention: Amy Swaim, PO Box 429, Carrollton, Ohio 44615 by the close of business on November 17, 2017.

One full time Preschool Intervention Specialist at Carroll Hills School. The position requires the individual to possess one of the following (in accordance with rule 3301-24-05 of the Administrative Code):

(a) A valid intervention specialist license or education of the handicapped certificate with an endorsement in pre-kindergarten special needs or early education of the handicapped; (b) A valid pre-kindergarten certificate or endorsement or an early childhood license with an endorsement in pre-kindergarten special needs or early education of the handicapped; or (c) A valid early childhood intervention specialist license. Please send resume and cover letter to CCBDD, PO Box 429, Carrollton, Ohio 44615, Attention: Amy Swaim by the close of business on November 17, 2017.

Harrelson Electric is hiring! Plumbing & electrical experience preferred. Call 330-738-1500. (42tfcweb)

Line Operators needed at plastic manufacturing plant. Full benefits, tiered pay scale, must pass drug test. Apply at 750 Garfield Ave., Carrollton, OH. (08tfcweb)

EMT Fleet Services in Carrollton, Ohio is now hiring Fleet Tech. Light truck and diesel experience a plus. Health insurance, 401k, full-time position in Carrollton on Trump Rd. Please go to our website to apply: www.emtambulance.com. (47tfcweb)

EMS Medical Dispatcher – EMT Ambulance now taking applications for our dispatch office located on Waynesburg Drive (43) south of Canton. Very fast-paced computer driven EMS call center covering a 15-county area over 3 states. Go to our website to apply www.emtambulance.com and select the join our team link. (17tfcweb)

REAL ESTATE WANTED

Cash For Your Farm Or Acreage – Call toll-free, 866-893-5263. (01tfcweb)

FOR RENT

2 BR, 1 BA mobile home near Petersburg Landing. Includes appliances & new carpet. Long-term, $500/month. Serious inquiries only. Call 330-341-0721. (43-45pweb)

2 BR, new appliances, all utilities furnished, off-street parking, $600/month + deposit. Call 330-627-5573 or 330-806-0145. (44,45cweb)

1 BR apartment in country, 2 miles out of Carrollton, fully furnished. Refrigerator, washer, dryer, Dish TV, Wi-Fi, trash & all utilities. No pets. $675/month. Call 330-627-0359. (45tfcweb)

Carrollton – 2 BR apartment w/stove, refrigerator & washer/dryer hook-ups. You pay all utilities. No pets. $475/month. Call 330-627-0359. (45tfcweb)

Small 2 BR house w/laundry room on quiet street at 251 4th St. SE. Includes stove & refrigerator. We pay water, sewer & trash pick-up. No pets. $500/month, 1-year lease. Call Bill at 330-627-4398. (45tfcweb)

2 BR ranch style duplex w/attached garage, gas heat, central air & deluxe appliances. $625/month, 1-year lease, 1-month security deposit. No pets. Call 330-232-2859. (44tfcweb)

Downtown Carrollton street-level storefront available for lease. Approx. 534 sq. ft. $550/month. Call Donna for more details, 440-590-3842. (44tfcweb)

2 BR mobile home close to downtown. No pets. Call 330-417-6236 or 330-627-7837. (44tfcweb)

Carrollton – Nice 1 BR apartment w/appliances, large yard & patio area. $535/month includes water & sewer. Call 330-627-3158. (40tfcweb)

2-bay garage space for rent for storage purposes only – 24 x 24 w/concrete floor, electric. Perfect for boat or vehicle winter storage! Private, safe & secure location 5 minutes north of Carrollton off S.R. 43, $150/month. Call & leave message w/name & number or text 330-458-9714. (24tfcweb)

Corporate Housing! 9 BR beautiful home in Carrollton w/very large parking area in high security area. Fully furnished with brand new furniture, 10 flat screen TV’s, cable, Wi-Fi internet, air conditioned, 3 full baths, 5 showers w/tankless water heater for endless hot water, separate “dirty” entrance w/full tile floor. On premises laundry equipment. Completely remodeled and move-in ready today. No pets. $4500/month including ALL utilities. Housekeeping available for additional fee. Call Joseph Properties for a personal showing, 330-627-2727. (01tfcweb)

Carrollton – 2 BR air-conditioned, beautiful & quiet apartment at 726 Courtview (off Moody). Newly remodeled. Heat, water, sewer/trash and wireless Internet INCLUDED. On premises laundry room. Large parking area. Best neighborhood in Carrollton! $655/month w/lease. Drive by then call Joseph Properties, 330-627-2727. (01tfcweb)

Carrollton – 3 BR air-conditioned beautiful & quiet apartment w/private entrance at 726 Courtview (off Moody). Newly remodeled. Heat, water, sewer/trash and wireless Internet INCLUDED. On premises laundry room. Large parking area. Best neighborhood in Carrollton! $855/month w/lease. Drive by then call Joseph Properties, 330-627-2727. (01tfcweb)

LOST AND FOUND

LOST: Female Siberian Husky lost near the corner of Colony & Blossom roads. Please call 330-738-2254. (45cweb)

NOTICES

Carroll County – Local caning class, Saturdays, November 11, 18 & 25. Call 330-895-3535 evenings for details. (44,45pweb)

