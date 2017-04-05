Classified ads

REAL ESTATE

Real Estate advertised herein is subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, thus making it illegal to advertise any preference, limitation or discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status or national origin, or the intention to make any such preferences, limitations or discriminations.

The Free Press will not knowingly accept advertising for real estate which is in violation of the law. Be informed that all dwellings advertised are available on an equal opportunity basis.

The Free Press Standard

COMMERCIAL PROPERTIES – Newell Realty & Auctions, 330-627-2350. (01tfcweb)

CARROLL CO: 12 wooded acres, $43,900. Off Chase Rd. (C.R. 66) on Bay Rd. (C.R. 27) near Carrollton. BRUNER LAND COMPANY, INC. (740)435-3434 or (740)260-1378. www.brunerland.com (14tfcweb)

For sale by owners/Immediate possession: 3 BR, 1 BA one-story home sits on 2/3 acre, 2-car detached garage, new well, complete overhaul of furnace in 2017, newer roof, like-new carpet, taxes $395/half, appliances stay, newer windows, CEVSD, clean & ready to move in! Great starter or ready for downsizing! Generator back-up included in price, $52,000. Own well & septic, shared entrance, own driveway. Located at 2224 Roswell Rd. SW, Carrollton, OH 44615. Contact info. 330-455-6751 or 330-478-9668. (12-15ncweb)

Mobile Homes For Sale

2001 Astro 64’ x 28’ manufactured home w/3 BR’s, 2 BA, in very good condition, $28,000. Call 330-627-2144. (14cweb)

MISC. WANTED

Responsible adult hunter looking for property to archery hunt deer. Will pay fair price for hunting rights. Please call or text 724-944-7617. (14cweb)

WANTED: Standing Timber & Walnut Trees – Call Carroll County Logging, 330-738-2050 or 440-897-0863. (01tfcweb)

HELP WANTED

Tree nursery help needed. Need a driver’s license. Call 330-738-6775. (14cweb)

Open interviews for Direct Care Staff at St. John’s Villa. Apply in person, no appointment necessary. Interviews first come, first served. April 10th from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Full & part-time on afternoon & midnight shifts. Part-time & call-in on day shift. (14cweb)

St. John’s Villa is looking to hire a Full-Time Program Coordinator. Hours are primarily 7:30 to 4:00 with some flexibility based on need. Responsibilities include coordinating the services identified in the service plan developed by the County Board. Minimum qualifications are a high school degree, experience working with adults with developmental disabilities and computer skills in Word and Excel. Applications can be filled out online at the St. John’s Villa website or apply in person at the main entrance of the administration building adjacent to the Villa Restaurant at 701 Crest St., Carrollton. (14,15cweb)

Accepting applications for grill cook, prep cook & dish washer. Apply at Carroll County Airport Restaurant, 253 Airport Rd. Must be able to work weekends. (14,15cweb)

Aide for elderly – Morning shift, part-time. Benefits. Sisters of the Good Shepherd, 620 Roswell Rd. NW, Carrollton. (330) 627-7647 (14-16cweb)

Cook needed. Must be dependable, flexible & work well with others. Starting pay is $9.00/hr. with paid holidays & vacation. Please send resume to: Cook, PO Box 340, Carrollton, Ohio 44615 or email to: denise.glasure@gssweb.org. (14-17cweb)

Drivers, CDL-A: Immediate openings! Excellent $1700-$2000 weekly gross pay! Full comprehensive benefits! 2 yrs CDL-A experience. Call Penske Logistics, 855-571-2751. (14-17pweb)

Line Operators needed at plastic manufacturing plant. Full benefits, tiered pay scale, must pass drug test. Apply at 750 Garfield Ave., Carrollton, OH. (08tfcweb)

EMT Fleet Services in Carrollton, Ohio is now hiring Fleet Tech. Light truck and diesel experience a plus. Health insurance, 401k, full-time position in Carrollton on Trump Rd. Please go to our website to apply: www.emtambulance.com. (47tfcweb)

REAL ESTATE WANTED

Cash For Your Farm Or Acreage – Call toll-free, 866-893-5263. (01tfcweb)

FOR RENT

2 BR, 1 BA apartment w/stove & refrigerator on quiet street close to downtown. Call 330-627-5573 or 330-806-0145. (13,14cweb)

3 BR trailer in rural setting. Deposit & references required. Call 330-895-2168. (14cweb)

Atwood Lake – 3 BR lakefront w/all utilities paid. No outside yard maintenance. Trash taken away. No pets. $1200/month + deposit. Call 330-316-6794. (01tfcweb)

Corporate Housing! 9 BR beautiful home in Carrollton w/very large parking area in high security area. Fully furnished with brand new furniture, 10 flat screen TV’s, cable, Wi-Fi internet, air conditioned, 3 full baths, 5 showers w/tankless water heater for endless hot water, separate “dirty” entrance w/full tile floor. On premises laundry equipment. Completely remodeled and move-in ready today. No pets. $4500/month including ALL utilities. Housekeeping available for additional fee. Call Joseph Properties for a personal showing, 330-627-2727. (01tfcweb)

Carrollton – 2 BR air-conditioned, beautiful & quiet apartment at 726 Courtview (off Moody). Newly remodeled. Heat, water, sewer/trash and wireless Internet INCLUDED. On premises laundry room. Large parking area. Best neighborhood in Carrollton! $655/month w/lease. Drive by then call Joseph Properties, 330-627-2727. (01tfcweb)

Carrollton – 3 BR air-conditioned beautiful & quiet apartment w/private entrance at 726 Courtview (off Moody). Newly remodeled. Heat, water, sewer/trash and wireless Internet INCLUDED. On premises laundry room. Large parking area. Best neighborhood in Carrollton! $855/month w/lease. Drive by then call Joseph Properties, 330-627-2727. (01tfcweb)

2-bay garage space for rent for storage only – Private location 5 minutes north of Carrollton off S.R. 43, $150/month. Perfect for boat or vehicle storage! Call & leave name & number or text 330-458-9714. (06tfcweb)

SERVICES

Now taking new clients! Yard starting at $25. Fully insured, 15 years experience. Free estimates. Also do brush hogging. Call 330-627-0746. (13,14pweb)

General contracting, remodeling, kitchens, baths, etc. No job too big or too small. Free estimates. Call 330-476-6049 or 330-365-0052. (14cweb)

GARAGE SALES

Rummage & Bake Sale at Carroll Court Apartment Center, 300 12th St. NW, April 6, 9-4 and April 7, 9-3. (13,14cweb)

