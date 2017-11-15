Classified Ads

Trucks & RV’s

1996 Ford Explorer: AWD, V8 5.0L engine, automatic, 4-door, power everything, multi-disc changer, moon roof, cruise, new battery, 185,000 miles. Blue w/silver trim. Needs some minor work. Leaks power steering fluid. Could use new exhaust but runs fine as is. GREAT IN THE SNOW! Asking $1500 OBO. Consider all reasonable offers. Call or text 330-458-9714. (43tfcweb)

HOUSEHOLD

Black Friday Deals! 18 months same as cash! ($599 minimum, Synchrony Financial) Gordon’s Furniture, Minerva, 330-868-1099 (46tfcweb)

Floor Sample Sale! Sofa $299, sectional $599, queen mattress sets $299, recliners $278, wood 5-piece dinette $299 & more! Gordon’s Furniture, Minerva, 330-868-1099 (46tfcweb)

TV stands – All colors & sizes! Fireplaces too! Sold assembled! Like us on Facebook. Gordon’s Furniture, Minerva, 330-868-1099 (46tfcweb)

REAL ESTATE

Real Estate advertised herein is subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, thus making it illegal to advertise any preference, limitation or discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status or national origin, or the intention to make any such preferences, limitations or discriminations.

The Free Press will not knowingly accept advertising for real estate which is in violation of the law. Be informed that all dwellings advertised are available on an equal opportunity basis.

COMMERCIAL PROPERTIES – Newell Realty & Auctions, 330-627-2350. (01tfcweb)

JEFFERSON CO: Nice wooded 59+ acres, building/hunting, $184,900. Off S.R. 524 on T.R. 283 near Bergholz. TUSCARAWAS CO: 73+ wooded acres, electric, $272,900. Off St. Clairsville St. on River Rd. near Port Washington. BRUNER LAND COMPANY, INC. (740)435-3434 or (740)260-1378. www.brunerland.com (45tfcweb)

MISC. WANTED

WANTED: Standing Timber & Walnut Trees – Call Carroll County Logging, 330-738-2050 or 440-897-0863. (01tfcweb)

HELP WANTED

Dietary Aide needed: Full-time position with benefits. Must be dependable, flexible & work well with others. Please send resume to: Dietary Aide, PO Box 158, Carrollton, Ohio 44615 or apply in person Mon-Fri, 9am-5pm at 620 Roswell Rd. NW, Carrollton. (44-47cweb)

HHA/STNA Home Care positions available. One year of experience, STNA License or Certificate required. Call M-F between 9A-4P, 330-491-1805. (45-48cweb)

Harrelson Electric is hiring! Plumbing & electrical experience preferred. Call 330-738-1500. (42tfcweb)

Line Operators needed at plastic manufacturing plant. Full benefits, tiered pay scale, must pass drug test. Apply at 750 Garfield Ave., Carrollton, OH. (08tfcweb)

EMT Fleet Services in Carrollton, Ohio is now hiring Fleet Tech. Light truck and diesel experience a plus. Health insurance, 401k, full-time position in Carrollton on Trump Rd. Please go to our website to apply: www.emtambulance.com. (47tfcweb)

EMS Medical Dispatcher – EMT Ambulance now taking applications for our dispatch office located on Waynesburg Drive (43) south of Canton. Very fast-paced computer driven EMS call center covering a 15-county area over 3 states. Go to our website to apply www.emtambulance.com and select the join our team link. (17tfcweb)

REAL ESTATE WANTED

Cash For Your Farm Or Acreage – Call toll-free, 866-893-5263. (01tfcweb)

FOR RENT

Furnished apartment in Carrollton w/utilities, cable, internet & trash included. Call 330-418-3784. (46cweb)

3 BR, 2 BA house in Carrollton, $750/month + utilities. No pets. Call 330-260-0698. (46cweb)

3 BR furnished apartment close to town, $700/month + utilities. No pets. Call 330-260-0698. (46cweb)

Sports person paradise! 2 BR, 1 BA mobile home near Petersburg Landing. Includes appliances & new carpet. Long-term, $500/month. Serious inquiries only. Call 330-341-0721. (46,47pweb)

East Rochester: 1 BR bungalow w/detached garage, gas heat & central air, $500/month + utilities & 1-month security deposit. No pets. Call 330-868-4574. (46,47cweb)

2 BR, 2 BA manufactured home in country setting – Partially furnished, storage shed, lake privileges. Call 330-627-5573 or 330-806-0145. (46,47cweb)

Farmhouse for rent, $600/month + $600 deposit. Non-smoking. No pets. Call 330-627-5183. (46,47cweb)

2 BR lake front property – Call 330-627-0322. (46-48cweb)

2 BR, 1 BA unfurnished mobile home in country setting located 5 minutes from town, $500/month + $500 deposit & electric. No pets. Non-smoking. Propane heat. Well water, sewer, trash & lawncare provided. Stove & refrigerator included. No washer/dryer hook-ups. Located off Rt. 43 north at 2418 Melody Lane, Carrollton. Call & leave message w/first & last name & number or text 330-458-9714. (46tfcweb)

1 BR apartment in country, 2 miles out of Carrollton, fully furnished. Refrigerator, washer, dryer, Dish TV, Wi-Fi, trash & all utilities. No pets. $675/month. Call 330-627-0359. (45tfcweb)

Carrollton – 2 BR apartment w/stove, refrigerator & washer/dryer hook-ups. You pay all utilities. No pets. $475/month. Call 330-627-0359. (45tfcweb)

Small 2 BR house w/laundry room on quiet street at 251 4th St. SE. Includes stove & refrigerator. We pay water, sewer & trash pick-up. No pets. $500/month, 1-year lease. Call Bill at 330-627-4398. (45tfcweb)

2 BR ranch style duplex w/attached garage, gas heat, central air & deluxe appliances. $625/month, 1-year lease, 1-month security deposit. No pets. Call 330-232-2859. (44tfcweb)

Downtown Carrollton street-level storefront available for lease. Approx. 534 sq. ft. $550/month. Call Donna for more details, 440-590-3842. (44tfcweb)

2 BR mobile home close to downtown. No pets. Call 330-417-6236 or 330-627-7837. (44tfcweb)

Carrollton – Nice 1 BR apartment w/appliances, large yard & patio area. $535/month includes water & sewer. Call 330-627-3158. (40tfcweb)

2-bay garage space for rent for storage purposes only – 24 x 24 w/concrete floor, electric. Perfect for boat or vehicle winter storage! Private, safe & secure location 5 minutes north of Carrollton off S.R. 43, $150/month. Call & leave message w/name & number or text 330-458-9714. (24tfcweb)

Corporate Housing! 9 BR beautiful home in Carrollton w/very large parking area in high security area. Fully furnished with brand new furniture, 10 flat screen TV’s, cable, Wi-Fi internet, air conditioned, 3 full baths, 5 showers w/tankless water heater for endless hot water, separate “dirty” entrance w/full tile floor. On premises laundry equipment. Completely remodeled and move-in ready today. No pets. $4500/month including ALL utilities. Housekeeping available for additional fee. Call Joseph Properties for a personal showing, 330-627-2727. (01tfcweb)

Carrollton – 2 BR air-conditioned, beautiful & quiet apartment at 726 Courtview (off Moody). Newly remodeled. Heat, water, sewer/trash and wireless Internet INCLUDED. On premises laundry room. Large parking area. Best neighborhood in Carrollton! $655/month w/lease. Drive by then call Joseph Properties, 330-627-2727. (01tfcweb)

Carrollton – 3 BR air-conditioned beautiful & quiet apartment w/private entrance at 726 Courtview (off Moody). Newly remodeled. Heat, water, sewer/trash and wireless Internet INCLUDED. On premises laundry room. Large parking area. Best neighborhood in Carrollton! $855/month w/lease. Drive by then call Joseph Properties, 330-627-2727. (01tfcweb)

