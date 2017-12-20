Classified Ads

Trucks & RV’s

1996 Ford Explorer: AWD, V8 5.0L engine, automatic, 4-door, power everything, multi-disc changer, moon roof, cruise, new battery, 185,000 miles. Blue w/silver trim. Needs some minor work. GREAT IN THE SNOW! Asking $1500 OBO. Consider all reasonable offers. Call or text 330-458-9714. (43tfcweb)

HOUSEHOLD

Beautiful 2-piece Broyhill cherry wood entertainment unit with Sharp TV, 1980’s era, $100 OBO. Call 330-627-7972. (51pweb)

Gordon’s Furniture Minerva will be closed Saturday, December 23 and will re-open Thursday, December 28. Happy Holidays! 330-868-1099 (51tfcweb)

ANTIQUES & COLLECTIBLES

Buying Estates! Buying antiques, furniture, primitives, small items – Anything old! Call 330-627-3276. (51cweb)

REAL ESTATE

Real Estate advertised herein is subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, thus making it illegal to advertise any preference, limitation or discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status or national origin, or the intention to make any such preferences, limitations or discriminations.

The Free Press will not knowingly accept advertising for real estate which is in violation of the law. Be informed that all dwellings advertised are available on an equal opportunity basis.

COMMERCIAL PROPERTIES – Newell Realty & Auctions, 330-627-2350. (01tfcweb)

CARROLL CO: Lee Twp. 30 acres, hunting ground, $94,900. Outside Carrollton on C.R. 66 (Chase Road). JEFFERSON CO: Saline Twp. 22 acres, $54,900. Outside Steubenville on C.R. 51 (Hollow Rock Road). BRUNER LAND COMPANY, INC. (740)630-6724 or (740)685-8138. www.brunerland.com (51tfcweb)

“MERRY CHRISTMAS” from Bruner Land Company, Inc. www.brunerland.com (51tfcweb)

MISC. WANTED

WANTED: Standing Timber & Walnut Trees – Call Carroll County Logging, 330-738-2050 or 440-897-0863. (01tfcweb)

HELP WANTED

Agronomic & Natural Resource Technician Opening: Full-time position with benefits. Salary dependent on education and experience. Requirements: Two year degree in conservation, agronomic or natural resource related field is desirable, or two to four years related experience in conservation/environmental land use planning or agriculture; or equivalent combination of education and experience. For more information contact Carroll SWCD, 330-627-9852 or send resume to: kim.vance@carrollswcd.org. (50,51cweb)

Caregiver needed: Full-time position on our afternoon shift. Must be dependable and work well with others. Apply in person Mon.-Fri. at 620 Roswell Rd. NW, Carrollton or call 330-627-7647. Attn: Sister Sheila. (49-52cweb)

Immediate opening at non-skilled rest home for Nurses and Nurse Aides. Openings for third shift (11pm-7am). Full-time or part-time. Nurse aide experience preferred but not required – we will train you! Excellent working conditions, competitive wages, county employee benefit package for full-time employee, 30-40 hours per week. Call or come in Mon-Fir, 8am-4pm, 2202 Kensington Rd. NE, Carrollton, OH. (330)627-4665 (51,52cweb)

Line Operators needed at plastic manufacturing plant. Full benefits, tiered pay scale, must pass drug test. Apply at 750 Garfield Ave., Carrollton, OH. (08tfcweb)

EMT Fleet Services in Carrollton, Ohio is now hiring Fleet Tech. Light truck and diesel experience a plus. Health insurance, 401k, full-time position in Carrollton on Trump Rd. Please go to our website to apply: www.emtambulance.com. (47tfcweb)

EMS Medical Dispatcher – EMT Ambulance now taking applications for our dispatch office located on Waynesburg Drive (43) south of Canton. Very fast-paced computer driven EMS call center covering a 15-county area over 3 states. Go to our website to apply www.emtambulance.com and select the join our team link. (17tfcweb)

REAL ESTATE WANTED

Cash For Your Farm Or Acreage – Call toll-free, 866-893-5263. (01tfcweb)

FOR RENT

2 BR, 2 BA manufactured home in country setting – Partially furnished, storage shed, lake privileges. We furnish sewer, water & garbage. Call 330-627-5573 or 330-806-0145. (50,51cweb)

Very nice fully furnished 1 BR apartment w/utilities included at 130 Public Square (upstairs facing the street). $550/month + $550 deposit. No pets. Non-smoking. Call 330-627-5312. (50,51cweb)

Handyman Special! 2 BR, rural setting. Deposit & references required. Call 330-895-2168. (51pweb)

2BR, 1BA mobile home in rural setting. Perfect for 1 or 2 out of town workers. Appliances, water, garbage pickup included. $475/month + electric. Security deposit and references required. 330-705-3975. (51pweb)

1 BR apartment in country, 2 miles out of Carrollton, fully furnished. Refrigerator, washer, dryer, Dish TV, Wi-Fi, trash & all utilities. No pets. $675/month. Call 330-627-0359. (45tfcweb)

Small 2 BR house w/laundry room on quiet street at 251 4th St. SE. Includes stove & refrigerator. We pay water, sewer & trash pick-up. No pets. $500/month, 1-year lease. Call Bill at 330-627-4398. (45tfcweb)

Downtown Carrollton street-level storefront available for lease. Approx. 534 sq. ft. $550/month. Call Donna for more details, 440-590-3842. (44tfcweb)

2 BR mobile home close to downtown w/utilities paid. No pets. Call 330-417-6236 or 330-627-7837. (44tfcweb)

Carrollton – Nice 1 BR apartment w/appliances, large yard & patio area. $535/month includes water & sewer. Call 330-627-3158. (40tfcweb)

Corporate Housing! 9 BR beautiful home in Carrollton w/very large parking area in high security area. Fully furnished with brand new furniture, 10 flat screen TV’s, cable, Wi-Fi internet, air conditioned, 3 full baths, 5 showers w/tankless water heater for endless hot water, separate “dirty” entrance w/full tile floor. On premises laundry equipment. Completely remodeled and move-in ready today. No pets. $4500/month including ALL utilities. Housekeeping available for additional fee. Call Joseph Properties for a personal showing, 330-627-2727. (01tfcweb)

Carrollton – 2 BR air-conditioned, beautiful & quiet apartment at 726 Courtview (off Moody). Newly remodeled. Heat, water, sewer/trash and wireless Internet INCLUDED. On premises laundry room. Large parking area. Best neighborhood in Carrollton! $655/month w/lease. Drive by then call Joseph Properties, 330-627-2727. (01tfcweb)

Carrollton – 3 BR air-conditioned beautiful & quiet apartment w/private entrance at 726 Courtview (off Moody). Newly remodeled. Heat, water, sewer/trash and wireless Internet INCLUDED. On premises laundry room. Large parking area. Best neighborhood in Carrollton! $855/month w/lease. Drive by then call Joseph Properties, 330-627-2727. (01tfcweb)

NOTICES

Cut your own Christmas tree! Blue/Norway Spruce, $30. 1110 Lincoln Ave., Carrollton (off 12th St.) Call 330-323-3763. (48-51cweb)

Happy Jack Liqui-Vict 2x: recognized safe & effective by US CVM against hook & round worms. Available at Tractor Supply. kennelvax.com (49-52cweb)

