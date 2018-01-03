Classified Ads

Trucks & RV’s

1996 Ford Explorer: AWD, V8 5.0L engine, automatic, 4-door, power everything, multi-disc changer, moon roof, cruise, new battery, 185,000 miles. Blue w/silver trim. Needs some minor work. GREAT IN THE SNOW! Asking $1500 OBO. Consider all reasonable offers. Call or text 330-458-9714. (43tfcweb)

ANTIQUES & COLLECTIBLES

Buying Estates! Buying antiques, furniture, primitives, small items – Anything old! Call 330-627-3276. (01cweb)

REAL ESTATE

Real Estate advertised herein is subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, thus making it illegal to advertise any preference, limitation or discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status or national origin, or the intention to make any such preferences, limitations or discriminations.

The Free Press will not knowingly accept advertising for real estate which is in violation of the law. Be informed that all dwellings advertised are available on an equal opportunity basis.

The Free Press Standard

COMMERCIAL PROPERTIES – Newell Realty & Auctions, 330-627-2350. (01tfcweb)

BELMONT CO: Richland Twp. New! 22+ acres, $99,900 or 48+ acres, $159,900. Off S.R. 40 on Lloydsville Bannock Rd. near Morristown. NOBLE CO: Stock Twp. 22 wooded acres, hunting, $59,900. Off S.R. 78 on Horton Hollow Rd. near Summerfield. BRUNER LAND COMPANY, INC. (740)435-3434 or (740)260-1378. www.brunerland.com (52tfcweb)

MISC. WANTED

WANTED: Standing Timber & Walnut Trees – Call Carroll County Logging, 330-738-2050 or 440-897-0863. (01tfcweb)

HELP WANTED

KRB Property Services is looking for a reliable person for part-time work, could lead to full-time. Pay based upon experience. Call 330-324-7396 for more info. (01,02cweb)

Line Operators needed at plastic manufacturing plant. Full benefits, tiered pay scale, must pass drug test. Apply at 750 Garfield Ave., Carrollton, OH. (08tfcweb)

EMT Fleet Services in Carrollton, Ohio is now hiring Fleet Tech. Light truck and diesel experience a plus. Health insurance, 401k, full-time position in Carrollton on Trump Rd. Please go to our website to apply: www.emtambulance.com. (47tfcweb)

EMS Medical Dispatcher – EMT Ambulance now taking applications for our dispatch office located on Waynesburg Drive (43) south of Canton. Very fast-paced computer driven EMS call center covering a 15-county area over 3 states. Go to our website to apply www.emtambulance.com and select the join our team link. (17tfcweb)

REAL ESTATE WANTED

Cash For Your Farm Or Acreage – Call toll-free, 866-893-5263. (01tfcweb)

FOR RENT

Large 2 BR trailer in country setting 15 minutes east of Carrollton. No pets. Call 740-381-6437. (01-04cweb)

1 BR apartment in country, 2 miles out of Carrollton, fully furnished. Refrigerator, washer, dryer, Dish TV, Wi-Fi, trash & all utilities. No pets. $675/month. Call 330-627-0359. (45tfcweb)

Small 2 BR house w/laundry room on quiet street at 251 4th St. SE. Includes stove & refrigerator. We pay water, sewer & trash pick-up. No pets. $500/month, 1-year lease. Call Bill at 330-627-4398. (45tfcweb)

Downtown Carrollton street-level storefront available for lease. Approx. 534 sq. ft. $550/month. Call Donna for more details, 440-590-3842. (44tfcweb)

Carrollton – Nice 1 BR apartment w/appliances, large yard & patio area. $535/month includes water & sewer. Call 330-627-3158. (40tfcweb)

Corporate Housing! 9 BR beautiful home in Carrollton w/very large parking area in high security area. Fully furnished with brand new furniture, 10 flat screen TV’s, cable, Wi-Fi internet, air conditioned, 3 full baths, 5 showers w/tankless water heater for endless hot water, separate “dirty” entrance w/full tile floor. On premises laundry equipment. Completely remodeled and move-in ready today. No pets. $4500/month including ALL utilities. Housekeeping available for additional fee. Call Joseph Properties for a personal showing, 330-627-2727. (01tfcweb)

Carrollton – 2 BR air-conditioned, beautiful & quiet apartment at 726 Courtview (off Moody). Newly remodeled. Heat, water, sewer/trash and wireless Internet INCLUDED. On premises laundry room. Large parking area. Best neighborhood in Carrollton! $655/month w/lease. Drive by then call Joseph Properties, 330-627-2727. (01tfcweb)

Carrollton – 3 BR air-conditioned beautiful & quiet apartment w/private entrance at 726 Courtview (off Moody). Newly remodeled. Heat, water, sewer/trash and wireless Internet INCLUDED. On premises laundry room. Large parking area. Best neighborhood in Carrollton! $855/month w/lease. Drive by then call Joseph Properties, 330-627-2727. (01tfcweb)

GARAGE SALES

Indoor Moving Sale at Diane Pyles’ at 201 Monroe Ave. SW, Carrollton (off Rader or 2nd St. & Abrahims), Jan. 4 & 5, 8-5 and Jan. 6, 8-1. Black metal queen size bed frame (sleigh style), 2 white wicker chairs w/cushions, 12-inch color TV & VHS player, beauty salon shampoo styling chair, floor stand hair dryer, many home items & décor, etc. (01pweb)

