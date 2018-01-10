Classified Ads

REAL ESTATE

Real Estate advertised herein is subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, thus making it illegal to advertise any preference, limitation or discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status or national origin, or the intention to make any such preferences, limitations or discriminations.

The Free Press will not knowingly accept advertising for real estate which is in violation of the law. Be informed that all dwellings advertised are available on an equal opportunity basis.

The Free Press Standard

——————-

COMMERCIAL PROPERTIES – Newell Realty & Auctions, 330-627-2350. (01tfcweb)

——————-

CARROLL CO: Lee Twp. 30 acres, hunting ground, $94,900. Outside Carrollton on C.R. 66 (Chase Road). JEFFERSON CO: Saline Twp. 22 acres, $54,900. Outside Steubenville on C.R. 51 (Hollow Rock Road). BRUNER LAND COMPANY, INC. (740)630-6724 or (740)685-8138. www.brunerland.com (02tfcweb)

——————

MISC. WANTED

WANTED: Standing Timber & Walnut Trees – Call Carroll County Logging, 330-738-2050 or 440-897-0863. (01tfcweb)

———————–

HELP WANTED

KRB Property Services is looking for a reliable person for part-time work, could lead to full-time. Pay based upon experience. Call 330-324-7396 for more info. (01,02cweb)

———————–

RN’s & LPN’s $1500 SIGN ON BONUS! Schoenbrunn Healthcare is a family owned 95-bed skilled nursing facility that includes a skilled rehab unit, memory unit, hospice unit and long term care. Due to an increasing census and an above average resident/staff ratio, Schoenbrunn Healthcare is now hiring RN’s and LPN’s for FT and PT 12-hour shifts, weekend warriors and team nursing on our skilled unit. New wage structure, attendance bonus, generous shift and weekend differentials, stable employment with opportunities for advancement, additional benefits available. Schoenbrunn Healthcare is proud of their employees and believes we employ some of the best staff in the industry; therefore it is crucial we add employees of equivalent quality. These qualities include critical thinking, dependability, competency, and above all, compassionate and caring with the ability to deliver above-average care. Qualified applicants may apply in person or submit a resume to the following: Schoenbrunn Healthcare, 2594 E. High St., New Philadelphia, OH 44663. Ph. 330-339-3595, Fax 330-308-9241. dkerch@schoenbrunnhealthcare.com (02cweb)

———————–

Love dogs? REALLY love dogs? Well-established local dog boarding kennel needs new, young, dedicated full-time manager! Call 330-735-2611. (02,03cweb)

———————–

Part-time housekeeper wanted. Contact FFA Camp Muskingum for more info, 330-627-2208. (02,03cweb)

———————–

Small independent church looking for part-time or bi-vocational pastor. Send resume to Feed Spring Church, 30005 Moravian Trail, Uhrichsville, OH 44683. (02-05pweb)

———————–

Line Operators needed at plastic manufacturing plant. Full benefits, tiered pay scale, must pass drug test. Apply at 750 Garfield Ave., Carrollton, OH. (08tfcweb)

———————–

EMT Fleet Services in Carrollton, Ohio is now hiring Fleet Tech. Light truck and diesel experience a plus. Health insurance, 401k, full-time position in Carrollton on Trump Rd. Please go to our website to apply: www.emtambulance.com. (47tfcweb)

———————–

EMS Medical Dispatcher – EMT Ambulance now taking applications for our dispatch office located on Waynesburg Drive (43) south of Canton. Very fast-paced computer driven EMS call center covering a 15-county area over 3 states. Go to our website to apply www.emtambulance.com and select the join our team link. (17tfcweb)

——————-

REAL ESTATE WANTED

Cash For Your Farm Or Acreage – Call toll-free, 866-893-5263. (01tfcweb)

——————-

FOR RENT

Real Estate advertised herein is subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, thus making it illegal to advertise any preference, limitation or

discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status or national origin, or the intention to make any such preferences,

limitations or discriminations.

The Free Press will not knowingly accept advertising for real estate which is in violation of the law. Be informed that all dwellings advertised

are available on an equal opportunity basis.

The Free Press Standard

——————-

Large 2 BR trailer in country setting 15 minutes east of Carrollton. No pets. Call 740-381-6437. (01-04cweb)

——————-

2 BR apartment on 1st floor, furnished or unfurnished. Call 772-418-7400. (02-05cweb)

——————-

Efficiency Apartment – Newly remodeled & completely furnished. Utilities included (electric, water, sewer, satellite TV, trash pick-up). Quiet farm setting 2 miles from Atwood Lake. Hiking trails on premises. Hunting privileges may be included. Non-smoking, no pets. $600/month. Call 330-735-3226 or 330-760-1027. (02tfcweb)

——————-

Small 2 BR house w/laundry room on quiet street at 251 4th St. SE. Includes stove & refrigerator. We pay water, sewer & trash pick-up. No pets. $500/month, 1-year lease. Call Bill at 330-627-4398. (45tfcweb)

——————-

Downtown Carrollton street-level storefront available for lease. Approx. 534 sq. ft. $550/month. Call Donna for more details, 440-590-3842. (44tfcweb)

——————-

Carrollton – Nice 1 BR apartment w/appliances, large yard & patio area. $535/month includes water & sewer. Call 330-627-3158. (40tfcweb)

——————-

Corporate Housing! 9 BR beautiful home in Carrollton w/very large parking area in high security area. Fully furnished with brand new furniture, 10 flat screen TV’s, cable, Wi-Fi internet, air conditioned, 3 full baths, 5 showers w/tankless water heater for endless hot water, separate “dirty” entrance w/full tile floor. On premises laundry equipment. Completely remodeled and move-in ready today. No pets. $4500/month including ALL utilities. Housekeeping available for additional fee. Call Joseph Properties for a personal showing, 330-627-2727. (01tfcweb)

———————-

Carrollton – 2 BR air-conditioned, beautiful & quiet apartment at 726 Courtview (off Moody). Newly remodeled. Heat, water, sewer/trash and wireless Internet INCLUDED. On premises laundry room. Large parking area. Best neighborhood in Carrollton! $655/month w/lease. Drive by then call Joseph Properties, 330-627-2727. (01tfcweb)

———————-

Carrollton – 3 BR air-conditioned beautiful & quiet apartment w/private entrance at 726 Courtview (off Moody). Newly remodeled. Heat, water, sewer/trash and wireless Internet INCLUDED. On premises laundry room. Large parking area. Best neighborhood in Carrollton! $855/month w/lease. Drive by then call Joseph Properties, 330-627-2727. (01tfcweb)

———————-