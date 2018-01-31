Classified Ads

ANTIQUES & COLLECTIBLES

Buying Estates! Buying antiques, furniture, primitives, small items – Anything old! Call 330-627-3276. (05cweb)

REAL ESTATE

Real Estate advertised herein is subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, thus making it illegal to advertise any preference, limitation or discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status or national origin, or the intention to make any such preferences, limitations or discriminations.

The Free Press will not knowingly accept advertising for real estate which is in violation of the law. Be informed that all dwellings advertised are available on an equal opportunity basis.

3134 & 3136 Smokey Rd., Harlem Springs: To be sold as is. Two septic systems, good well, electricity on property, legal easement to access in & out, good solid driveway. No mineral rights. $32,500. Any transactions will go through escrow. You split 50/50 on escrow costs. Email: decst23@gmail.com or call 562-412-8231. (05,06cweb)

COMMERCIAL PROPERTIES – Newell Realty & Auctions, 330-627-2350. (01tfcweb)

CARROLL CO: Lee Twp. 27 acres, $84,900. Outside Carrollton on C.R. 66 (Chase Road). JEFFERSON CO: Saline Twp. 11 acres, $27,900. Outside Steubenville on C.R. 51 (Hollow Rock Road). BRUNER LAND COMPANY, INC. (740)630-6724 or (740)685-8138. www.brunerland.com (05tfcweb)

MISC. WANTED

WANTED: Standing Timber & Walnut Trees – Call Carroll County Logging, 330-738-2050 or 440-897-0863. (01tfcweb)

HELP WANTED

Small independent church looking for part-time or bi-vocational pastor. Send resume to Feed Spring Church, 30005 Moravian Trail, Uhrichsville, OH 44683. (02-05pweb)

Reliable driver w/good vehicle wanted to haul Amish work crew of 4 to Columbiana, Mon. – Thurs. Possible job opportunity in woodworking. Please call after 6 p.m., 330-627-7371. (05,06cweb)

Line Operators needed at plastic manufacturing plant. Full benefits, tiered pay scale, must pass drug test. Apply at 750 Garfield Ave., Carrollton, OH. (08tfcweb)

EMT Fleet Services in Carrollton, Ohio is now hiring Fleet Tech. Light truck and diesel experience a plus. Health insurance, 401k, full-time position in Carrollton on Trump Rd. Please go to our website to apply: www.emtambulance.com. (47tfcweb)

EMS Medical Dispatcher – EMT Ambulance now taking applications for our dispatch office located on Waynesburg Drive (43) south of Canton. Very fast-paced computer driven EMS call center covering a 15-county area over 3 states. Go to our website to apply www.emtambulance.com and select the join our team link. (17tfcweb)

REAL ESTATE WANTED

Cash For Your Farm Or Acreage – Call toll-free, 866-893-5263. (01tfcweb)

FOR RENT

2 BR apartment on 1st floor, furnished or unfurnished. Call 772-418-7400. (02-05cweb)

2 BR apartment in Carrollton, close to downtown. $600/month + utilities. No pets. Call 330-495-6687. (04,05cweb)

3 BR double wide in rural setting, references & deposit required. Available Feb. 5. Call 330-895-2168. (05cweb)

Furnished apartment in Carrollton w/all utilities, cable, internet & trash included. Call 330-418-3784. (05cweb)

3 BR mobile home w/kitchen appliances 1 mile f/Carrollton, $650/month + electric & gas heat. Call 330-627-0724. (05cweb)

Office space for lease, 450 sq. ft. Includes waiting area and 1 treatment room w/common use of break room & bathroom. $550/month + utilities. Call 330-904-4619. (03-06cweb)

2 BR home 3 miles north of Carrollton, includes all appliances, washer & dryer hook-up, garage & partial utilities. Available Feb. 1st. $750/month + deposit. Call 330-312-3181. (04tfcweb)

Upstairs 1 BR apartment, includes stove, refrigerator, washer & dryer, water & sewer and trash pick-up. You pay electric. One-year lease. $500/month + $500 deposit. Call 330-205-4521. (04tfcweb)

2 BR ranch style duplex w/attached garage, gas heat, central air & deluxe appliances. $620/month + 1-year lease & 1-month security deposit. No pets. Call 330-232-2859. (03tfcweb)

Efficiency Apartment – Newly remodeled & completely furnished. Utilities included (electric, water, sewer, satellite TV, trash pick-up). Quiet farm setting 2 miles from Atwood Lake. Hiking trails on premises. Hunting privileges may be included. Non-smoking, no pets. $600/month. Call 330-735-3226 or 330-760-1027. (02tfcweb)

Small 2 BR house w/laundry room on quiet street at 251 4th St. SE. Includes stove & refrigerator. We pay water, sewer & trash pick-up. No pets. $500/month, 1-year lease. Call Bill at 330-627-4398. (45tfcweb)

Downtown Carrollton street-level storefront available for lease. Approx. 534 sq. ft. $550/month. Call Donna for more details, 440-590-3842. (44tfcweb)

Carrollton – Nice 1 BR apartment w/appliances, large yard & patio area. $535/month includes water & sewer. Call 330-627-3158. (40tfcweb)

Corporate Housing! 9 BR beautiful home in Carrollton w/very large parking area in high security area. Fully furnished with brand new furniture, 10 flat screen TV’s, cable, Wi-Fi internet, air conditioned, 3 full baths, 5 showers w/tankless water heater for endless hot water, separate “dirty” entrance w/full tile floor. On premises laundry equipment. Completely remodeled and move-in ready today. No pets. $4500/month including ALL utilities. Housekeeping available for additional fee. Call Joseph Properties for a personal showing, 330-627-2727. (01tfcweb)

Carrollton – 2 BR air-conditioned, beautiful & quiet apartment at 726 Courtview (off Moody). Newly remodeled. Heat, water, sewer/trash and wireless Internet INCLUDED. On premises laundry room. Large parking area. Best neighborhood in Carrollton! $655/month w/lease. Drive by then call Joseph Properties, 330-627-2727. (01tfcweb)

Carrollton – 3 BR air-conditioned beautiful & quiet apartment w/private entrance at 726 Courtview (off Moody). Newly remodeled. Heat, water, sewer/trash and wireless Internet INCLUDED. On premises laundry room. Large parking area. Best neighborhood in Carrollton! $855/month w/lease. Drive by then call Joseph Properties, 330-627-2727. (01tfcweb)

