Classified Ads

HOUSEHOLD

ANTIQUES & COLLECTIBLES

Buying Estates! Buying antiques, furniture, primitives, small items – Anything old! Call 330-627-3276. (07cweb)

REAL ESTATE

Real Estate advertised herein is subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, thus making it illegal to advertise any preference, limitation or discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status or national origin, or the intention to make any such preferences, limitations or discriminations.

The Free Press will not knowingly accept advertising for real estate which is in violation of the law. Be informed that all dwellings advertised are available on an equal opportunity basis.

The Free Press Standard

COMMERCIAL PROPERTIES – Newell Realty & Auctions, 330-627-2350. (01tfcweb)

CARROLL CO: 12+ wooded acres, $43,900. Off C.R. 66 (Chase Rd.) on C.R. 27 (Bay Rd.) near Carrollton. TUSCARAWAS CO: 73 wooded acres, $272,900. River Rd. near Port Washington. BRUNER LAND COMPANY, INC. (740)435-3434 or (740)260-1378. www.brunerland.com (07tfcweb)

MISC. WANTED

WANTED: Standing Timber & Walnut Trees – Call Carroll County Logging, 330-738-2050 or 440-897-0863. (01tfcweb)

HELP WANTED

DONOR CARE CENTER IN MINERVA NOW HIRING! Up to $9.75/hr. base rate + weekly bonus! Hiring full & part-time hours on day & evening shift. Paid holidays, overtime opportunities, casual dress, team environment, family business, 4 days during the week & Sat. 9-6 p.m. Donor Care Center has immediate need to add phone professionals to the Minerva team for outbound & inbound calling. APPLY NOW! www.ameridial.com to apply or call Shannon at 330-868-2000. MUST BE ABLE TO PASS STATE AND FEDERAL BACKGROUND CHECK. High school grad or GED. (06,07cweb)

The Village of Carrollton is seeking to fill a full-time Office Clerk-Accounting position. Starting wage is $13.00 per hour with a great benefit package. Duties include accounts payable, payroll and monthly reconciliation. Payroll experience is preferred. Applications can be picked up at the Municipal Building (80 2nd St. SW) or send resume to: clerk@villageofcarrollton.com. Deadline is Feb. 22, 2018. (07cweb)

Carroll Health Care Center is now hiring night-turn STNA’s. Full-time employees can earn personal time, vacation and healthcare benefits, along with a generous 401k program. Apply in person at 648 Longhorn St. NW or call 330-627-5501 for more information. (07,08cweb)

Line Operators needed at plastic manufacturing plant. Full benefits, tiered pay scale, must pass drug test. Apply at 750 Garfield Ave., Carrollton, OH. (08tfcweb)

EMT Fleet Services in Carrollton, Ohio is now hiring Fleet Tech. Light truck and diesel experience a plus. Health insurance, 401k, full-time position in Carrollton on Trump Rd. Please go to our website to apply: www.emtambulance.com. (47tfcweb)

EMS Medical Dispatcher – EMT Ambulance now taking applications for our dispatch office located on Waynesburg Drive (43) south of Canton. Very fast-paced computer driven EMS call center covering a 15-county area over 3 states. Go to our website to apply www.emtambulance.com and select the join our team link. (17tfcweb)

REAL ESTATE WANTED

Cash For Your Farm Or Acreage – Call toll-free, 866-893-5263. (01tfcweb)

FOR RENT

3 BR doublewide in rural setting, references & deposit required. Available Feb. 5. Call 330-895-2168. (06,07pweb)

——————-

3 BR mobile home w/kitchen appliances, 1-mile f/Carrollton. $650/month + electric & gas heat. Call 330-627-0724. (07cweb)

Furnished apartment in Carrollton w/all utilities, cable, internet & trash included. Call 330-418-3784. (07cweb)

2 BR home 3 miles north of Carrollton, includes all appliances, washer & dryer hook-up, garage & partial utilities. $750/month + deposit. Call 330-312-3181. (04tfcweb)

Upstairs 1 BR apartment, includes stove, refrigerator, washer & dryer, water & sewer and trash pick-up. You pay electric. One-year lease. $500/month + $500 deposit. Call 330-205-4521. (04tfcweb)

Efficiency Apartment – Newly remodeled & completely furnished. Utilities included (electric, water, sewer, satellite TV, trash pick-up). Quiet farm setting 2 miles from Atwood Lake. Hiking trails on premises. Hunting privileges may be included. Non-smoking, no pets. $600/month. Call 330-735-3226 or 330-760-1027. (02tfcweb)

Small 2 BR house w/laundry room on quiet street at 251 4th St. SE. Includes stove & refrigerator. We pay water, sewer & trash pick-up. No pets. $500/month, 1-year lease. Call Bill at 330-627-4398. (45tfcweb)

Downtown Carrollton street-level storefront available for lease. Approx. 534 sq. ft. $550/month. Call Donna for more details, 440-590-3842. (44tfcweb)

Corporate Housing! 9 BR beautiful home in Carrollton w/very large parking area in high security area. Fully furnished with brand new furniture, 10 flat screen TV’s, cable, Wi-Fi internet, air conditioned, 3 full baths, 5 showers w/tankless water heater for endless hot water, separate “dirty” entrance w/full tile floor. On premises laundry equipment. Completely remodeled and move-in ready today. No pets. $4500/month including ALL utilities. Housekeeping available for additional fee. Call Joseph Properties for a personal showing, 330-627-2727. (01tfcweb)

Carrollton – 2 BR air-conditioned, beautiful & quiet apartment at 726 Courtview (off Moody). Newly remodeled. Heat, water, sewer/trash and wireless Internet INCLUDED. On premises laundry room. Large parking area. Best neighborhood in Carrollton! $655/month w/lease. Drive by then call Joseph Properties, 330-627-2727. (01tfcweb)

Carrollton – 3 BR air-conditioned beautiful & quiet apartment w/private entrance at 726 Courtview (off Moody). Newly remodeled. Heat, water, sewer/trash and wireless Internet INCLUDED. On premises laundry room. Large parking area. Best neighborhood in Carrollton! $855/month w/lease. Drive by then call Joseph Properties, 330-627-2727. (01tfcweb)

SERVICES

WANTED: DIRTY HOMES TO CLEAN! Experienced, reliable, references. Malvern/Minerva areas. Please leave message & number at 330-863-9435. (07pweb)

