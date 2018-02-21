Classified Ads

REAL ESTATE

Real Estate advertised herein is subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, thus making it illegal to advertise any preference, limitation or discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status or national origin, or the intention to make any such preferences, limitations or discriminations.

The Free Press will not knowingly accept advertising for real estate which is in violation of the law. Be informed that all dwellings advertised are available on an equal opportunity basis.

REAL ESTATE

COMMERCIAL PROPERTIES – Newell Realty & Auctions, 330-627-2350. (01tfcweb)

CARROLL CO: Lee Twp. 27 acres, $84,900. Outside Carrollton on C.R. 66 (Chase Road). JEFFERSON CO: Saline Twp. 11 acres, $27,900. Outside Steubenville on C.R. 51 (Hollow Rock Road). BRUNER LAND COMPANY, INC. (740)435-3434 or (740)260-1378. www.brunerland.com (08tfcweb)

MISC. WANTED

WANTED: Standing Timber & Walnut Trees – Call Carroll County Logging, 330-738-2050 or 440-897-0863. (01tfcweb)

HELP WANTED

Carroll Health Care Center is now hiring night-turn STNA’s. Full-time employees can earn personal time, vacation and healthcare benefits, along with a generous 401k program. Apply in person at 648 Longhorn St. NW or call 330-627-5501 for more information. (07,08cweb)

NURSE AIDES: Immediate opening at non-skilled rest home for Nurse Aides. Openings for afternoon shift (3pm-11pm) and third shift (11pm-7am). Full-time or part-time. Experience preferred but not required – We will train you! Excellent working conditions, competitive wages, county employee package for full-time employees 30-hours per week. Call or come in Mon-Fri. 8am-4pm, 2202 Kensington Road NE, Carrollton, OH, (330)627-4665. (08cweb)

Looking for reliable person for employment. Must be willing to work sometimes long hours. Must be willing to work weekends. Call 330-324-7396. (08,09cweb)

Cellular tower climbers needed for building & upgrading cellular tower sites. Paid benefits. Experienced or inexperienced. Call 330-205-4105. (08,09cweb)

Line Operators needed at plastic manufacturing plant. Full benefits, tiered pay scale, must pass drug test. Apply at 750 Garfield Ave., Carrollton, OH. (08tfcweb)

EMT Fleet Services in Carrollton, Ohio is now hiring Fleet Tech. Light truck and diesel experience a plus. Health insurance, 401k, full-time position in Carrollton on Trump Rd. Please go to our website to apply: www.emtambulance.com. (47tfcweb)

EMS Medical Dispatcher – EMT Ambulance now taking applications for our dispatch office located on Waynesburg Drive (43) south of Canton. Very fast-paced computer driven EMS call center covering a 15-county area over 3 states. Go to our website to apply www.emtambulance.com and select the join our team link. (17tfcweb)

REAL ESTATE WANTED

Cash For Your Farm Or Acreage – Call toll-free, 866-893-5263. (01tfcweb)

FOR RENT

3 BR doublewide in rural setting, references & deposit required. Call 330-895-2168. (08,09pweb)

2 BR trailer close to downtown w/utilities included. No pets. Call 330-627-7837 or 330-417-6236. (08tfcweb)

2 BR home 3 miles north of Carrollton, includes all appliances, washer & dryer hook-up, garage & partial utilities. $750/month + deposit. Call 330-312-3181. (04tfcweb)

Upstairs 1 BR apartment, includes stove, refrigerator, washer & dryer, water & sewer and trash pick-up. You pay electric. One-year lease. $500/month + $500 deposit. Call 330-205-4521. (04tfcweb)

Efficiency Apartment – Newly remodeled & completely furnished. Utilities included (electric, water, sewer, satellite TV, trash pick-up). Quiet farm setting 2 miles from Atwood Lake. Hiking trails on premises. Hunting privileges may be included. Non-smoking, no pets. $600/month. Call 330-735-3226 or 330-760-1027. (02tfcweb)

Downtown Carrollton street-level storefront available for lease. Approx. 534 sq. ft. $550/month. Call Donna for more details, 440-590-3842. (44tfcweb)

Corporate Housing! 9 BR beautiful home in Carrollton w/very large parking area in high security area. Fully furnished with brand new furniture, 10 flat screen TV’s, cable, Wi-Fi internet, air conditioned, 3 full baths, 5 showers w/tankless water heater for endless hot water, separate “dirty” entrance w/full tile floor. On premises laundry equipment. Completely remodeled and move-in ready today. No pets. $4500/month including ALL utilities. Housekeeping available for additional fee. Call Joseph Properties for a personal showing, 330-627-2727. (01tfcweb)

Carrollton – 2 BR air-conditioned, beautiful & quiet apartment at 726 Courtview (off Moody). Newly remodeled. Heat, water, sewer/trash and wireless Internet INCLUDED. On premises laundry room. Large parking area. Best neighborhood in Carrollton! $655/month w/lease. Drive by then call Joseph Properties, 330-627-2727. (01tfcweb)

Carrollton – 3 BR air-conditioned beautiful & quiet apartment w/private entrance at 726 Courtview (off Moody). Newly remodeled. Heat, water, sewer/trash and wireless Internet INCLUDED. On premises laundry room. Large parking area. Best neighborhood in Carrollton! $855/month w/lease. Drive by then call Joseph Properties, 330-627-2727. (01tfcweb)

LOST AND FOUND

FOUND: Young male cat in the vicinity of 4th St. NE, Carrollton. Identify by naming color. Call 330-627-2321. (08pweb)

