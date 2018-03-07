Classified Ads

HOUSEHOLD

Misc. For Sale

2017 Compass Sport Power Chair, used only 6 months. Charger & owner’s manual included. $1600. Call 330-735-1071. (10pweb)

REAL ESTATE

Real Estate advertised herein is subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, thus making it illegal to advertise any preference, limitation or discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status or national origin, or the intention to make any such preferences, limitations or discriminations.

The Free Press will not knowingly accept advertising for real estate which is in violation of the law. Be informed that all dwellings advertised are available on an equal opportunity basis.

The Free Press Standard

COMMERCIAL PROPERTIES – Newell Realty & Auctions, 330-627-2350. (01tfcweb)

MONROE CO: 22+ wooded acres, $79,900. Off S.R. 260 S on Merrill Ridge Rd. (C.R. 105) Sycamore Valley near Marr. NOBLE CO: New! 36 wooded acres, nice setting, $62,900. Off S.R. 821 & Ashton Hill Rd. on Harrison’s Ridge Rd. (T.R.292) south of Caldwell. BRUNER LAND COMPANY, INC. (740)435-3434 or (740)260-1378. www.brunerland.com (10tfcweb)

MISC. WANTED

WANTED: Standing Timber & Walnut Trees – Call Carroll County Logging, 330-738-2050 or 440-897-0863. (01tfcweb)

HELP WANTED

Electrical Construction Apprenticeship applications are being accepted at the K.W. Gasser Training Center (rear of the IBEW, 626 N. 4th St., Steubenville, Ohio) from March 12-23, 8:30 AM to 4:00 PM. Except, Tuesday, March 13 and 20, 12-8 PM. Application fee is $35.00. All applicants must meet the following minimum qualifications: 18 years of age by August 1, 2018 *High school graduate or GED *Valid driver’s license *Resident of the following counties for one year: Brooke, Hancock, Carroll, Columbiana, Harrison. Jefferson *Participation in a provided drug screening *Physically able to perform electrical construction work. (09,10cweb)

Part-time Cook needed at Sisters of the Good Shepherd, 620 Roswell Rd. NW, Carrollton. Call 330-627-7647. (09-11cweb)

Drivers, CDL-A: Ours start at $1,635/wk, most typically earn $90k+/yr! This route has parking close to home at your local Penske Truck Leasing. 2 yrs. CDL-A experience. Call Penske Logistics, 844-293-0601. (10,11pweb)

PT Assistant Treasurer, Carroll County Historical Society. 20-30 hrs/month, $12-$15/hr. *Process payables *File invoices & receipts *Assist with festival tasks. Requirements: Knowledge of Word, Excel, QuickBooks; attend monthly board meetings; 5 days of work during Algonquin Mill Festival. Send resume to: CCHS, P.O. Box 174, Carrollton, OH 44615. (10-12cweb)

Line Operators needed at plastic manufacturing plant. Full benefits, tiered pay scale, must pass drug test. Apply at 750 Garfield Ave., Carrollton, OH. (08tfcweb)

EMT Fleet Services in Carrollton, Ohio is now hiring Fleet Tech. Light truck and diesel experience a plus. Health insurance, 401k, full-time position in Carrollton on Trump Rd. Please go to our website to apply: www.emtambulance.com. (47tfcweb)

EMS Medical Dispatcher – EMT Ambulance now taking applications for our dispatch office located on Waynesburg Drive (43) south of Canton. Very fast-paced computer driven EMS call center covering a 15-county area over 3 states. Go to our website to apply www.emtambulance.com and select the join our team link. (17tfcweb)

REAL ESTATE WANTED

Cash For Your Farm Or Acreage – Call toll-free, 866-893-5263. (01tfcweb)

FOR RENT

Immaculate condition! 2-3 BR home in Amsterdam on large lot. References required. Call 330-627-5505. (09,10cweb)

———————–

2 BR ranch style duplex w/attached garage, gas heat, central air & deluxe appliances, $625/month. 1-year lease & 1-month security deposit. No pets. Call 330-232-2859. (09tfcweb)

———————–

Upstairs 1 BR apartment, includes stove, refrigerator, washer & dryer, water & sewer and trash pick-up. You pay electric. One-year lease. $500/month + $500 deposit. Call 330-205-4521. (04tfcweb)

Downtown Carrollton street-level storefront available for lease. Approx. 534 sq. ft. $550/month. Call Donna for more details, 440-590-3842. (44tfcweb)

Corporate Housing! 9 BR beautiful home in Carrollton w/very large parking area in high security area. Fully furnished with brand new furniture, 10 flat screen TV’s, cable, Wi-Fi internet, air conditioned, 3 full baths, 5 showers w/tankless water heater for endless hot water, separate “dirty” entrance w/full tile floor. On premises laundry equipment. Completely remodeled and move-in ready today. No pets. $4500/month including ALL utilities. Housekeeping available for additional fee. Call Joseph Properties for a personal showing, 330-627-2727. (01tfcweb)

Carrollton – 2 BR air-conditioned, beautiful & quiet apartment at 726 Courtview (off Moody). Newly remodeled. Heat, water, sewer/trash and wireless Internet INCLUDED. On premises laundry room. Large parking area. Best neighborhood in Carrollton! $655/month w/lease. Drive by then call Joseph Properties, 330-627-2727. (01tfcweb)

Carrollton – 3 BR air-conditioned beautiful & quiet apartment w/private entrance at 726 Courtview (off Moody). Newly remodeled. Heat, water, sewer/trash and wireless Internet INCLUDED. On premises laundry room. Large parking area. Best neighborhood in Carrollton! $855/month w/lease. Drive by then call Joseph Properties, 330-627-2727. (01tfcweb)

GARAGE SALES

Carrollton Twice Around For Kids Sale, Trinity Lutheran Church, 275 N. Lisbon St., March 23, 9-5 & March 24, 9-3. Most items ½ off on Saturday. Over 50 area mom’s selling gently used children’s items. Clothing sized newborn-20, shoes, toys, bedding, strollers & much more! If interested in selling, call Stacey at 330-324-4968. (10cweb)

