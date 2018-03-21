Classified Ads

HOUSEHOLD

March Madness Sale! Save on all Serta mattress sets, bedroom, assembled TV stands! Gordon’s Furniture Minerva, 330-868-1099. (12tfcweb)

Power recliners, lift chairs, lumbar, swivel, gliders & more! Lots of chairs on sale! Gordon’s Furniture Minerva, 330-868-1099. (12tfcweb)

Come & browse! Take your time, we won’t bother you! Gordon’s Furniture Minerva, 330-868-1099. Free financing! 6 months same as cash through Synchrony Financial ($599 minimum). (12tfcweb)

REAL ESTATE

Real Estate advertised herein is subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, thus making it illegal to advertise any preference, limitation or discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status or national origin, or the intention to make any such preferences, limitations or discriminations.

The Free Press will not knowingly accept advertising for real estate which is in violation of the law. Be informed that all dwellings advertised are available on an equal opportunity basis.

The Free Press Standard

COMMERCIAL PROPERTIES – Newell Realty & Auctions, 330-627-2350. (01tfcweb)

MONROE CO: 22+ wooded acres, $79,900. Off S.R. 260 S on Merrill Ridge Rd. (C.R. 105) Sycamore Valley near Marr. NOBLE CO: New! 36 wooded acres, nice setting, $62,900. Off S.R. 821 & Ashton Hill Rd. on Harron’s Ridge Rd. (T.R. 292) south of Caldwell. BRUNER LAND COMPANY, INC. (740)435-3434 or (740)260-1378. www.brunerland.com (12tfcweb)

MISC. WANTED

WANTED: Standing Timber & Walnut Trees – Call Carroll County Logging, 330-738-2050 or 440-897-0863. (01tfcweb)

HELP WANTED

PT Assistant Treasurer, Carroll County Historical Society. 20-30 hrs/month, $12-$15/hr. *Process payables *File invoices & receipts *Assist with festival tasks. Requirements: Knowledge of Word, Excel, QuickBooks; attend monthly board meetings; 5 days of work during Algonquin Mill Festival. Send resume to: CCHS, P.O. Box 174, Carrollton, OH 44615. (10-12cweb)

Yard Person/Truck Driver needed at lumberyard. Excellent driving record. Full-time. Insurance benefits. Send resume to LSI, Box 249, Carrollton 44615. (11,12cweb)

Painter for industrial equipment: Includes preparation & painting of truck bodies, cranes & equipment. Reply in person at Jomac LTD, 182 Scio Rd., Carrollton or email@jomacltd.com or call 330-627-7727. (11,12cweb)

Jomac, LTD, a leading manufacturer of aluminum truck bodies and hydraulic cranes, is seeking a person with aluminum or steel welding (TIG or MIG) and fabrication skills. Must be able to read drawings and work independently. Also seeking a fabricating machine operator for shear, brake press and Amanda punch. Hourly wage, insurance, retirement and other benefits. Please reply to: Jomac, LTD, 182 Scio Rd., Carrollton, OH 44615. Email: email@jomacltd.com. (12cweb)

Manufacturing Customer Service Specialist – L.J. Smith, Inc. is seeking a capable and experienced Manufacturing Customer Service Specialist. We will provide training for the right candidate. The successful candidate will be outgoing, personable, have excellent customer relation skills, proven keyboarding skills, able to multi-task (using phone while seeking and entering data on the computer) and have at least a high school diploma or GED. For immediate consideration submit your resume to: www.ljsmith.net by selecting the position listed on the “Career Opportunities” page or apply via the following direct job link: http://smrtr.io/AHMcfA. Resumes may also be faxed to 740-269-5207. (12-15cweb)

Hall Machine Company, located in Carrollton, OH is seeking an experienced machinist (engine lathe & horizontal boring mill). Must be confident in ability to meet tight tolerances on large parts, able to work independently and a creative problem solver. We are a small company with big machine tools working on large parts. Very competitive pay and excellent healthcare. Call 330-627-2119 or apply in person at Hall Machine Company, 1208 N. Lisbon St. (Route 9), Carrollton, OH 44615. (12-15cweb)

Embroidery – Looking for someone with past experience for a company that’s up and growing. Benefits available. Call for questions or follow up at 740-269-0020. Located in Sherrodsville, OH. (12-17cweb)

Accountant – Someone with a good business background in accounting. Daily billing, monthly commission reports and more. For a company in the print industry. Benefits available. Call for questions or follow up at 740-269-0020. Located in Sherrodsville, OH. (12-17cweb)

Line Operators needed at plastic manufacturing plant. Full benefits, tiered pay scale, must pass drug test. Apply at 750 Garfield Ave., Carrollton, OH. (08tfcweb)

EMT Fleet Services in Carrollton, Ohio is now hiring Fleet Tech. Light truck and diesel experience a plus. Health insurance, 401k, full-time position in Carrollton on Trump Rd. Please go to our website to apply: www.emtambulance.com. (47tfcweb)

EMS Medical Dispatcher – EMT Ambulance now taking applications for our dispatch office located on Waynesburg Drive (43) south of Canton. Very fast-paced computer driven EMS call center covering a 15-county area over 3 states. Go to our website to apply www.emtambulance.com and select the join our team link. (17tfcweb)

REAL ESTATE WANTED

Cash For Your Farm Or Acreage – Call toll-free, 866-893-5263. (01tfcweb)

FOR RENT

Double wide in rural setting, references & deposit required. No pets. Call 330-895-2168. (12pweb)

Magnolia – Large 1 BR, furnished, all utilities paid except electric. $560/month + deposit. Call 330-866-9718. (11-13cweb)

For Sale or Rent – Remodeled house & garage in town. Call 330-739-1188. (12,13cweb)

Farmhouse for rent, $600/month + $600 deposit. No pets or smoking. Call 330-627-5183. (12,13cweb)

1 BR, 1 BA upstairs apartment in Minerva w/utilities included (electric, gas & water). Apartment has been renovated & is quite comfortable. No pets. $595/month + 1-month deposit & 2 references required. Contact Will at 330-495-5805 or Ramona at 330-428-6702 & leave message at either number. (12-15cweb)

2 BR ranch style duplex w/attached garage, gas heat, central air & deluxe appliances, $625/month. 1-year lease & 1-month security deposit. No pets. Call 330-232-2859. (09tfcweb)

Downtown Carrollton street-level storefront available for lease. Approx. 534 sq. ft. $550/month. Call Donna for more details, 440-590-3842. (44tfcweb)

Corporate Housing! 9 BR beautiful home in Carrollton w/very large parking area in high security area. Fully furnished with brand new furniture, 10 flat screen TV’s, cable, Wi-Fi internet, air conditioned, 3 full baths, 5 showers w/tankless water heater for endless hot water, separate “dirty” entrance w/full tile floor. On premises laundry equipment. Completely remodeled and move-in ready today. No pets. $4500/month including ALL utilities. Housekeeping available for additional fee. Call Joseph Properties for a personal showing, 330-627-2727. (01tfcweb)

Carrollton – 2 BR air-conditioned, beautiful & quiet apartment at 726 Courtview (off Moody). Newly remodeled. Heat, water, sewer/trash and wireless Internet INCLUDED. On premises laundry room. Large parking area. Best neighborhood in Carrollton! $655/month w/lease. Drive by then call Joseph Properties, 330-627-2727. (01tfcweb)

Carrollton – 3 BR air-conditioned beautiful & quiet apartment w/private entrance at 726 Courtview (off Moody). Newly remodeled. Heat, water, sewer/trash and wireless Internet INCLUDED. On premises laundry room. Large parking area. Best neighborhood in Carrollton! $855/month w/lease. Drive by then call Joseph Properties, 330-627-2727. (01tfcweb)

GARAGE SALES

Carrollton Twice Around For Kids Sale, Trinity Lutheran Church, 275 N. Lisbon St., March 23, 9-5 & March 24, 9-3. Most items ½ off on Saturday. Over 50 area mom’s selling gently used children’s items. Clothing sized newborn-20, shoes, toys, bedding, strollers & much more! If interested in selling, call Stacey at 330-324-4968. (12cweb)

