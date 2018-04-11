Classified Ads

AUTOS FOR SALE

1976 MG Midget, 2-seater, runs great, $5,000. Call 330-627-4736 & leave message. (14,15pweb)

Boats

’05 Pontoon boat, 20’ G3, 90hp 4-stroke Yamaha, low hours, galvanized tandem trailer, live well, seats 12, pop-up privacy enclosure, canopy for shade, boat cover, stored inside, Mingo Junction, Ohio. Asking $9,500. Call 740-381-6283. (15ncweb)

HOUSEHOLD ITEMS

Dual recliner sofas with power $899; with power & adjustable headrest $799. Hurry! Limited stock! Gordon’s Furniture Minerva, 330-868-1099. (15tfcweb)

Chair sale! All lift chairs, power chairs, recliners, gliders & more! Gordon’s Furniture Minerva, 330-868-1099. (15tfcweb)

Mattress sale! Ashley Hybrid queen sets from $299. Serta queen sets $599 to $1,999. Gordon’s Furniture Minerva, 330-868-1099. (15tfcweb)

Nice selection of dinettes, desks, lamps, tables & more! Gordon’s Furniture Minerva, 330-868-1099. (15tfcweb)

Bedroom sets by Ashley – Dresser, mirror, chest & headboard $599, and more on sale! Gordon’s Furniture Minerva, 330-868-1099. Like us on Facebook! (15tfcweb)

ANTIQUES & COLLECTIBLES

Buying Estates! Buying antiques, furniture, primitives, small items – Anything old! Call 330-627-3276. (15cweb)

REAL ESTATE

Real Estate advertised herein is subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, thus making it illegal to advertise any preference, limitation or discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status or national origin, or the intention to make any such preferences, limitations or discriminations.

The Free Press will not knowingly accept advertising for real estate which is in violation of the law. Be informed that all dwellings advertised are available on an equal opportunity basis.

The Free Press Standard

2003 manufactured home, 20 x 52 w/built-on 8 x 16 room. 3 BR, 2 BA, new metal roof, good well and septic. Includes 4 out buildings on 1.25 acres. Located on Burrier Rd., Jewett, OH. $69,500. Call 740-945-4005. (15-18cweb)

——————

COMMERCIAL PROPERTIES – Newell Realty & Auctions, 330-627-2350. (01tfcweb)

CARROLL CO: Lee Twp. 17 acres, hunting ground, $56,900. Outside Carrollton on C.R. 66 (Chase Road). JEFFERSON CO: Ross Twp. 59 acres, good building, farming, hunting ground. $184,900. Off S.R. 54 on T.R. 283. BRUNER LAND COMPANY, INC. (740)630-6724 or (740)685-8138. www.brunerland.com (14tfcweb)

MISC. WANTED

WANTED: Standing Timber & Walnut Trees – Call Carroll County Logging, 330-738-2050 or 440-897-0863. (01tfcweb)

HELP WANTED

Manufacturing Customer Service Specialist – L.J. Smith, Inc. is seeking a capable and experienced Manufacturing Customer Service Specialist. We will provide training for the right candidate. The successful candidate will be outgoing, personable, have excellent customer relation skills, proven keyboarding skills, able to multi-task (using phone while seeking and entering data on the computer) and have at least a high school diploma or GED. For immediate consideration submit your resume to: www.ljsmith.net by selecting the position listed on the “Career Opportunities” page or apply via the following direct job link: http://smrtr.io/AHMcfA. Resumes may also be faxed to 740-269-5207. (12-15cweb)

Hall Machine Company, located in Carrollton, OH is seeking an experienced machinist (engine lathe & horizontal boring mill). Must be confident in ability to meet tight tolerances on large parts, able to work independently and a creative problem solver. We are a small company with big machine tools working on large parts. Very competitive pay and excellent healthcare. Call 330-627-2119 or apply in person at Hall Machine Company, 1208 N. Lisbon St. (Route 9), Carrollton, OH 44615. (12-15cweb)

Handyman needed for rentals & tree nursery labor. Must have reliable transportation. Call Bruce at 330-738-6775. (15cweb)

Production Jobs – L.J. Smith Stair Systems has 1st and 3rd shift production openings. Respondents must be at least age 18 and have a HS diploma or GED. Benefits include medical, dental, vision, life, 401k, tuition aid, paid holidays, vacation, quarterly bonus, etc. Apply at www.ljsmith.net under “Career Opportunities” or fax a resume to 740-269-5207 or mail to 35280 Scio-Bowerston Road, Bowerston, OH 44695. EOE (13-16cweb)

Embroidery – Looking for someone with past experience for a company that’s up and growing. Benefits available. Call for questions or follow up at 740-269-0020. Located in Sherrodsville, OH. (12-17cweb)

Accountant – Someone with a good business background in accounting. Daily billing, monthly commission reports and more. For a company in the print industry. Benefits available. Call for questions or follow up at 740-269-0020. Located in Sherrodsville, OH. (12-17cweb)

Line Operators needed at plastic manufacturing plant. Full benefits, tiered pay scale, must pass drug test. Apply at 750 Garfield Ave., Carrollton, OH. (08tfcweb)

EMT Fleet Services in Carrollton, Ohio is now hiring Fleet Tech. Light truck and diesel experience a plus. Health insurance, 401k, full-time position in Carrollton on Trump Rd. Please go to our website to apply: www.emtambulance.com. (47tfcweb)

EMS Medical Dispatcher – EMT Ambulance now taking applications for our dispatch office located on Waynesburg Drive (43) south of Canton. Very fast-paced computer driven EMS call center covering a 15-county area over 3 states. Go to our website to apply www.emtambulance.com and select the join our team link. (17tfcweb)

REAL ESTATE WANTED

Cash For Your Farm Or Acreage – Call toll-free, 866-893-5263. (01tfcweb)

FOR RENT

1 BR, 1 BA upstairs apartment in Minerva w/utilities included (electric, gas & water). Apartment has been renovated & is quite comfortable. No pets. $595/month + 1-month deposit & 2 references required. Contact Will at 330-495-5805 or Ramona at 330-428-6702 & leave message at either number. (12-15cweb)

2 BR trailer, Harlem Springs. Call 330-417-3025. (13-15cweb)

Furnished apartment in Carrollton w/all utilities, cable, internet & trash included. Call or text 330-418-3784. (15cweb)

Magnolia – Small 2 BR, furnished, all utilities paid except electric. $560/month + deposit. Call 330-866-9718. (14-16cweb)

Double wide in rural setting, references & deposit required. No pets. Call 330-895-2168. (15,16cweb)

3 BR, 1 BA house w/full basement near Carrollton, $700/month + deposit. Call 330-407-3482. (13tfcweb)

2 BR ranch style duplex w/attached garage, gas heat, central air & deluxe appliances, $625/month. 1-year lease & 1-month security deposit. No pets. Call 330-232-2859. (09tfcweb)

Downtown Carrollton street-level storefront available for lease. Approx. 534 sq. ft. $550/month. Call Donna for more details, 440-590-3842. (44tfcweb)

Corporate Housing! 9 BR beautiful home in Carrollton w/very large parking area in high security area. Fully furnished with brand new furniture, 10 flat screen TV’s, cable, Wi-Fi internet, air conditioned, 3 full baths, 5 showers w/tankless water heater for endless hot water, separate “dirty” entrance w/full tile floor. On premises laundry equipment. Completely remodeled and move-in ready today. No pets. $4500/month including ALL utilities. Housekeeping available for additional fee. Call Joseph Properties for a personal showing, 330-627-2727. (01tfcweb)

Carrollton – 2 BR air-conditioned, beautiful & quiet apartment at 726 Courtview (off Moody). Newly remodeled. Heat, water, sewer/trash and wireless Internet INCLUDED. On premises laundry room. Large parking area. Best neighborhood in Carrollton! $655/month w/lease. Drive by then call Joseph Properties, 330-627-2727. (01tfcweb)

Carrollton – 3 BR air-conditioned beautiful & quiet apartment w/private entrance at 726 Courtview (off Moody). Newly remodeled. Heat, water, sewer/trash and wireless Internet INCLUDED. On premises laundry room. Large parking area. Best neighborhood in Carrollton! $855/month w/lease. Drive by then call Joseph Properties, 330-627-2727. (01tfcweb)

NOTICES

Use Happy Jack Kennel Dip II to control fleas, ticks, mange mites, stable flies & mosquitoes where they breed. At Tractor Supply. www.kennelvax.com (14-17pweb)

GARAGE SALES

Garage Sale at 4083 Fresno Rd., April 12, 13 & 14. Kid’s clothing & furniture. (15pweb)

Rummage & Bake Sale at Resurrection Lutheran Church, 105 Reed St., Malvern, April 20, 8-5 and April 21, 8-12. Lots of goodies. Something for everyone! (15,16pweb)

