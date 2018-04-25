Classified Ads

Trucks & RV’s

1998 Jeep Grand Cherokee, 197k miles, $1,000. Call 330-627-0623. (17pweb)

——————-

HOUSEHOLD ITEMS

Dual recliner sofas with power $899; with power and adjustable headrest, $799. Hurry – limited stock! Gordon’s Furniture Minerva, 330-868-1099. (17tfcweb)

——————

Chair sale! All lift chairs, power chairs, recliners, gliders & more! Gordon’s Furniture Minerva, 330-868-1099. (17tfcweb)

——————

Mattress sale! Ashley Hybrids queen sets from $299. Serta queen sets $599 – $1999. Gordon’s Furniture Minerva, 330-868-1099. (17tfcweb)

——————

Nice selection of dinettes, desks, lamps, tables & more at Gordon’s Furniture Minerva, 330-868-1099. (17tfcweb)

——————

Bedroom sets by Ashley: Dresser, mirror, chest & headboard, $599 & more on sale! Gordon’s Furniture Minerva, 330-868-1099. Like us on Facebook! (17tfcweb)

——————

ANTIQUES & COLLECTIBLES

Buying Estates! Buying antiques, furniture, primitives, small items – Anything old! Call 330-627-3276. (17cweb)

———————–

REAL ESTATE

Real Estate advertised herein is subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, thus making it illegal to advertise any preference, limitation or discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status or national origin, or the intention to make any such preferences, limitations or discriminations.

The Free Press will not knowingly accept advertising for real estate which is in violation of the law. Be informed that all dwellings advertised are available on an equal opportunity basis.

The Free Press Standard

——————-

2003 manufactured home, 20 x 52 w/built-on 8 x 16 room. 3 BR, 2 BA, new metal roof, good well and septic. Includes 4 out buildings on 1.25 acres. Located on Burrier Rd., Jewett, OH. $69,500. Call 740-945-4005. (15-18cweb)

——————

COMMERCIAL PROPERTIES – Newell Realty & Auctions, 330-627-2350. (01tfcweb)

——————-

CARROLL CO: Lee Twp. 38 acres, hunting ground, $119,900. Outside of Carrollton off S.R. 39 on C.R. 66 (Chase Road). Brown Twp. New! 82 acres, hunting ground, $364,900. Outside Malvern off S.R. 220 on Lee Rd. JEFFERSON CO: Ross Twp. 59 acres. Good building/farming/hunting ground, $184,900. Off S.R. 54 on T.R. 283. BRUNER LAND COMPANY, INC. (740)630-6724 or (740)685-8138. www.brunerland.com (17tfcweb)

——————

MISC. WANTED

WANTED: Standing Timber & Walnut Trees – Call Carroll County Logging, 330-738-2050 or 440-897-0863. (01tfcweb)

———————–

HELP WANTED

Embroidery – Looking for someone with past experience for a company that’s up and growing. Benefits available. Call for questions or follow up at 740-269-0020. Located in Sherrodsville, OH. (12-17cweb)

———————–

Accountant – Someone with a good business background in accounting. Daily billing, monthly commission reports and more. For a company in the print industry. Benefits available. Call for questions or follow up at 740-269-0020. Located in Sherrodsville, OH. (12-17cweb)

———————–

Camp seeking part-time Health Supervisor immediately. Qualifications: Licensed LPN, RN, Paramedic or EMT. For more information call 330-627-2208. (16,17cweb)

———————–

POLICE OFFICER, VILLAGE OF MINERVA, FULL OR PART-TIME: The Village of Minerva is seeking candidates to establish a current list for position of Full-Time and Part-Time Patrol Officer. *Must be a Certified Police Officer *Must be a United States citizen *Must be at least 21 years of age *Must have a high school diploma or equivalent recognized by Ohio State Board of Education *Possess a valid Ohio driver’s license *Good driving record. Equal Opportunity Employer. Once the above qualifications are met, a thorough background investigation will be conducted. Those candidates who qualify will be contacted by mail to take the entrance level exam at a later date to be determined. Applications can be picked up at the Minerva Police Department located at 209 N. Market Street, Minerva, Ohio 44657 any day of the week. Applications must be submitted on/by May 7, 2018 at 4:00 p.m. Any questions please contact Chief Christopher Miller at 330-868-4177 M-F, 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. (16-18cweb)

———————–

East Township Trustees are currently seeking a Full-Time Road Superintendent for the township. Must have CDL. Anyone interested please send resume to: East Township Trustees, 8220 Aurora Rd. NE, Salineville, OH 43945. (17,18cweb)

——————

Line Operators needed at plastic manufacturing plant. Full benefits, tiered pay scale, must pass drug test. Apply at 750 Garfield Ave., Carrollton, OH. (08tfcweb)

———————–

EMT Fleet Services in Carrollton, Ohio is now hiring Fleet Tech. Light truck and diesel experience a plus. Health insurance, 401k, full-time position in Carrollton on Trump Rd. Please go to our website to apply: www.emtambulance.com. (47tfcweb)

———————–

EMS Medical Dispatcher – EMT Ambulance now taking applications for our dispatch office located on Waynesburg Drive (43) south of Canton. Very fast-paced computer driven EMS call center covering a 15-county area over 3 states. Go to our website to apply www.emtambulance.com and select the join our team link. (17tfcweb)

——————-

REAL ESTATE WANTED

Cash For Your Farm Or Acreage – Call toll-free, 866-893-5263. (01tfcweb)

——————-

FOR RENT

Real Estate advertised herein is subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, thus making it illegal to advertise any preference, limitation or

discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status or national origin, or the intention to make any such preferences,

limitations or discriminations.

The Free Press will not knowingly accept advertising for real estate which is in violation of the law. Be informed that all dwellings advertised

are available on an equal opportunity basis.

The Free Press Standard

——————-

Malvern Manor, 709 Malvern Manor Drive, Malvern, Ohio 44644: 1 & 2 BR apartments. Water, sewer & trash included in rent. Rental assistance may be available. Call Lisa at 330-863-0254, TDD 800-750-0750. Equal Housing Opportunity, Handicap Accessible. This institution is an Equal Opportunity Provider and Employer. (16,17cweb)

———————–

Downstairs house apartment in town, $650/month + utilities. No pets. Call 330-323-6293. (17cweb)

——————

3 BR apartment at 211 E. Lisbon, Waynesburg, $650/month + deposit. Includes heat. No pets. Call 330-205-4208. (17cweb)

——————-

Nice 5-room small house w/heat furnished, $650/month. Located 9 miles f/Canton at 6448 Waynesburg Dr. SE. Call 330-866-2835. (17cweb)

——————

Magnolia – Small 2 BR, furnished, all utilities paid except electric. $560/month + deposit. Call 330-866-9718. (14-18cweb)

——————

2 double wides in rural setting, references & deposit required. No pets. Call 330-895-2168. (17,18pweb)

——————

Newly painted, clean 2 BR apartment w/all utilities furnished. Close to downtown. Call 330-627-5573. (17,18cweb)

——————

2 BR mobile home, no pets. Close to downtown. Utilities included. Deposit required. Call 330-627-7837 or 330-417-6236. (16tfcweb)

——————-

2 BR ranch style duplex w/attached garage, gas heat, central air & deluxe appliances, $625/month. 1-year lease & 1-month security deposit. No pets. Call 330-232-2859. (09tfcweb)

———————–

Downtown Carrollton street-level storefront available for lease. Approx. 534 sq. ft. $550/month. Call Donna for more details, 440-590-3842. (44tfcweb)

——————-

Corporate Housing! 9 BR beautiful home in Carrollton w/very large parking area in high security area. Fully furnished with brand new furniture, 10 flat screen TV’s, cable, Wi-Fi internet, air conditioned, 3 full baths, 5 showers w/tankless water heater for endless hot water, separate “dirty” entrance w/full tile floor. On premises laundry equipment. Completely remodeled and move-in ready today. No pets. $4500/month including ALL utilities. Housekeeping available for additional fee. Call Joseph Properties for a personal showing, 330-627-2727. (01tfcweb)

———————-

Carrollton – 2 BR air-conditioned, beautiful & quiet apartment at 726 Courtview (off Moody). Newly remodeled. Heat, water, sewer/trash and wireless Internet INCLUDED. On premises laundry room. Large parking area. Best neighborhood in Carrollton! $655/month w/lease. Drive by then call Joseph Properties, 330-627-2727. (01tfcweb)

———————-

Carrollton – 3 BR air-conditioned beautiful & quiet apartment w/private entrance at 726 Courtview (off Moody). Newly remodeled. Heat, water, sewer/trash and wireless Internet INCLUDED. On premises laundry room. Large parking area. Best neighborhood in Carrollton! $855/month w/lease. Drive by then call Joseph Properties, 330-627-2727. (01tfcweb)

———————-

LOST AND FOUND

Young puppy found on 4/21/18 near Laramie Rd. Call 330-904-1711. (17pweb)

——————-

NOTICES

Use Happy Jack Kennel Dip II to control fleas, ticks, mange mites, stable flies & mosquitoes where they breed. At Tractor Supply. www.kennelvax.com (14-17pweb)

——————-

GARAGE SALES

Sale at 401 Murray Ave., Minerva, April 26, 27 & 28 and May 3, 4 & 5, 9-5. Fishing, hunting, tools, tires, plus size men & women, baby boy, girls, HH & more! (17pweb)

——————-

Garage Sale at 403 Murray Ave., Minerva, April 26, 27 & 28, 9-5. Hunting, USA tools & knives, antiques, collectibles, HH, kids clothes & toys. Pictures on Craigslist. (17cweb)

——————-