Classified Ads

HOUSEHOLD ITEMS

ANTIQUE FURNITURE – Call 330-866-9242 or 330-495-0686. (18,19pweb)

Mother’s Day Specials! Save on all swivel chairs, gliders, gifts, primitives and recliners from $298. Gordon’s Furniture Minerva, 330-868-1099. Like us on Facebook! (18tfcweb)

Arriving daily – Patio furniture! All aluminum, sun-resistant, Nuvella cushioning! Gordon’s Furniture Minerva, 330-868-1099. Like us on Facebook! (18tfcweb)

Recliner sofas with power $799. Gordon’s Furniture Minerva, 330-868-1099. (18tfcweb)

Power recliner chairs from $399, lift chairs from $599. Over 13 in stock & on sale! Gordon’s Furniture Minerva, 330-868-1099. (18tfcweb)

Sectionals $799 & $899… with 3 recliners & console & USB port, $1299. Gordon’s Furniture Minerva, 330-868-1099. (18tfcweb)

Misc. For Sale

Little Tykes outdoor playhouse for kids, $50. Women’s 10-speed Huffy bike, $100. Call or text 330-458-9714. (18cweb)

REAL ESTATE

Real Estate advertised herein is subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, thus making it illegal to advertise any preference, limitation or discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status or national origin, or the intention to make any such preferences, limitations or discriminations.

The Free Press will not knowingly accept advertising for real estate which is in violation of the law. Be informed that all dwellings advertised are available on an equal opportunity basis.

The Free Press Standard

2003 manufactured home, 20 x 52 w/built-on 8 x 16 room. 3 BR, 2 BA, new metal roof, good well and septic. Includes 4 out buildings on 1.25 acres. Located on Burrier Rd., Jewett, OH. $69,500. Call 740-945-4005. (15-18cweb)

COMMERCIAL PROPERTIES – Newell Realty & Auctions, 330-627-2350. (01tfcweb)

CARROLL CO: Lee Twp. 38 acres, hunting ground, $119,900. Outside of Carrollton off S.R. 39 on C.R. 66 (Chase Road). Brown Twp. New! 82 acres, hunting ground, $364,900. Outside Malvern off S.R. 220 on Lee Rd. JEFFERSON CO: Ross Twp. 59 acres. Good building/farming/hunting ground, $184,900. Off S.R. 54 on T.R. 283. BRUNER LAND COMPANY, INC. (740)630-6724 or (740)685-8138. www.brunerland.com (18tfcweb)

BELMONT CO: Washington Twp. New! 11 acres, hunting, $27,900. Off S.R. 148 on Shephard’s Hill Rd. TUSCARAWAS CO: Clay Twp. Nice wooded 73+ acres, $272,900. River Rd. (C.R. 16) near Port Washington. BRUNER LAND COMPANY, INC. (740)435-3434 or (740)260-1378. www.brunerland.com (18tfcweb)

MISC. WANTED

WANTED: Standing Timber & Walnut Trees – Call Carroll County Logging, 330-738-2050 or 440-897-0863. (01tfcweb)

HELP WANTED

POLICE OFFICER, VILLAGE OF MINERVA, FULL OR PART-TIME: The Village of Minerva is seeking candidates to establish a current list for position of Full-Time and Part-Time Patrol Officer. *Must be a Certified Police Officer *Must be a United States citizen *Must be at least 21 years of age *Must have a high school diploma or equivalent recognized by Ohio State Board of Education *Possess a valid Ohio driver’s license *Good driving record. Equal Opportunity Employer. Once the above qualifications are met, a thorough background investigation will be conducted. Those candidates who qualify will be contacted by mail to take the entrance level exam at a later date to be determined. Applications can be picked up at the Minerva Police Department located at 209 N. Market Street, Minerva, Ohio 44657 any day of the week. Applications must be submitted on/by May 7, 2018 at 4:00 p.m. Any questions please contact Chief Christopher Miller at 330-868-4177 M-F, 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. (16-18cweb)

East Township Trustees are currently seeking a Full-Time Road Superintendent for the township. Must have CDL. Anyone interested please send resume to: East Township Trustees, 8220 Aurora Rd. NE, Salineville, OH 43945. (17,18cweb)

Part-time Housekeeper, must work weekends, non-smoker. Whispering Pines B & B, Atwood Lake. Call 330-735-2824. (18cweb)

Line Operators needed at plastic manufacturing plant. Full benefits, tiered pay scale, must pass drug test. Apply at 750 Garfield Ave., Carrollton, OH. (08tfcweb)

EMT Fleet Services in Carrollton, Ohio is now hiring Fleet Tech. Light truck and diesel experience a plus. Health insurance, 401k, full-time position in Carrollton on Trump Rd. Please go to our website to apply: www.emtambulance.com. (47tfcweb)

EMS Medical Dispatcher – EMT Ambulance now taking applications for our dispatch office located on Waynesburg Drive (43) south of Canton. Very fast-paced computer driven EMS call center covering a 15-county area over 3 states. Go to our website to apply www.emtambulance.com and select the join our team link. (17tfcweb)

REAL ESTATE WANTED

Cash For Your Farm Or Acreage – Call toll-free, 866-893-5263. (01tfcweb)

FOR RENT

Magnolia – Small 2 BR, furnished, all utilities paid except electric. $560/month + deposit. Call 330-866-9718. (14-18cweb)

2 double wides in rural setting, references & deposit required. No pets. Call 330-895-2168. (17,18pweb)

Newly painted, clean 2 BR apartment w/all utilities furnished. Close to downtown. Call 330-627-5573. (17,18cweb)

Farmhouse & large shed in Mechanicstown area, 2 or 3 BR, 1 ½ BA, kitchen & laundry appliances included, very secluded. References & deposit required. Call 330-323-6404. (18cweb)

Minerva – 2 BR, 2 ½ BA house close to park & schools, $650/month + deposit & utilities. Non-smoking, no pets. Call 330-205-0149. (18tfcweb)

Downtown Carrollton street-level storefront available for lease. Approx. 534 sq. ft. $550/month. Call Donna for more details, 440-590-3842. (44tfcweb)

Corporate Housing! 9 BR beautiful home in Carrollton w/very large parking area in high security area. Fully furnished with brand new furniture, 10 flat screen TV’s, cable, Wi-Fi internet, air conditioned, 3 full baths, 5 showers w/tankless water heater for endless hot water, separate “dirty” entrance w/full tile floor. On premises laundry equipment. Completely remodeled and move-in ready today. No pets. $4500/month including ALL utilities. Housekeeping available for additional fee. Call Joseph Properties for a personal showing, 330-627-2727. (01tfcweb)

Carrollton – 2 BR air-conditioned, beautiful & quiet apartment at 726 Courtview (off Moody). Newly remodeled. Heat, water, sewer/trash and wireless Internet INCLUDED. On premises laundry room. Large parking area. Best neighborhood in Carrollton! $655/month w/lease. Drive by then call Joseph Properties, 330-627-2727. (01tfcweb)

Carrollton – 3 BR air-conditioned beautiful & quiet apartment w/private entrance at 726 Courtview (off Moody). Newly remodeled. Heat, water, sewer/trash and wireless Internet INCLUDED. On premises laundry room. Large parking area. Best neighborhood in Carrollton! $855/month w/lease. Drive by then call Joseph Properties, 330-627-2727. (01tfcweb)

GARAGE SALES

Sale at 200 Steubenville Rd. SE, May 2-5, 9-5:30. Princess house, Temptation dishes, Longaberger baskets & items, home décor, kitchen items, clothing, etc. (18cweb)

Garage Sale at 3093 Jewel Rd. NW, May 3, 4 & 5, 8-3. (18cweb)

Huge Minerva Garage Sale at 604 Logan St., May 3, 4 & 5! Antiques, furniture, TV, collectibles, quilt materials (stencils, fabrics, lace), clothes & toys. End of street between Yoder’s Country Market and Napa. (18pweb)

Sale at 4325 Tunnel Hill Ave., Minerva, May 3, 4 & 5, 9-5. Homemade crafts, plus size women’s clothing, lots of misc. (18pweb)

Sale at 50 5th St. NE, May 6 & 7, 8-1. Collectibles & HH items. (18pweb)

