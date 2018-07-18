Classified Ads

Boats

14 ft. Grumman boat, 25 hp, fish finder, trailer, $1800 OBO. Call 330-224-8553. (29,30cweb)

——————

HOUSEHOLD ITEMS

Dark gray sofa & love seat, like new. Paid $900, asking $500 for both. In Carrollton. Call or text 330-458-9714. (28tfcweb)

———————–

Fair deals! Save on all recliners! Power, lift, recliners sofas & power too! Gordon’s Furniture, Minerva, 330-868-1099. (29tfcweb)

——————

Fair days sale! Serta mattress sets, Ashley Sleep, Symbol mattress & more! Gordon’s Furniture, Minerva, 330-868-1099. (29tfcweb)

——————

ANTIQUES & COLLECTIBLES

Buying Estates! Buying antiques, furniture, primitives, small items – Anything old! Call 330-627-3276. (29cweb)

———————–

Misc. For Sale

Women’s Huffy “Mojave Gulch” mountain bike, like new, $100. In Carrollton. Call or text 330-458-9714. (19tfcweb)

———————–

REAL ESTATE

Real Estate advertised herein is subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, thus making it illegal to advertise any preference, limitation or discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status or national origin, or the intention to make any such preferences, limitations or discriminations.

The Free Press will not knowingly accept advertising for real estate which is in violation of the law. Be informed that all dwellings advertised are available on an equal opportunity basis.

The Free Press Standard

——————-

COMMERCIAL PROPERTIES – Newell Realty & Auctions, 330-627-2350. (01tfcweb)

——————-

CARROLL CO: Lee Twp. 12 acres, $43,900. Outside Carrollton on Chase Rd. (C.R. 66). JEFFERSON CO: Ross Twp. 59 acres, good building/farming/hunting ground, $184,900. Off S.R. 54 on T.R. 283. MONROE CO: Malaga/Summit Twp. 50 acres, large pond, $145,900. Just outside Lewisville off C.R. 18 on T.R. 55. BRUNER LAND COMPANY, INC. (740)630-6724 or (740)685-8138. www.brunerland.com (29tfcweb)

——————

Mobile Homes For Sale

For Sale: Mobile home with A/C & electric heat at Minor’s lot, 12th St., Carrollton. Leave message at 330-627-2097. (29pweb)

——————

MISC. WANTED

WANTED: Standing Timber & Walnut Trees – Call Carroll County Logging, 330-738-2050 or 440-897-0863. (01tfcweb)

———————–

HELP WANTED

Come join our exceptional Home Health Team now! Immediate openings for a full and part-time RN with OASIS Coding & home health nursing experience preferred. Enjoy flexibility of scheduling for a satisfying balance of work & family. Submit resume to: Carroll County Visiting Nurse Assoc., PO Box 610, Carrollton, OH 44615 or call 330-627-7625. (28,29cweb)

———————-

Crossroads Pizza now hiring Assistant Manager. Must be able to work weekends & have flexible schedule. Must have Servsafe Level II certification or be willing to get it during training. Starting wage is $10/hr. Ask for Chris Lucas at 330-627-7100. (27-30cweb)

———————-

Kitchen help needed at FFA Camp. Call 330-627-2208. (29,30cweb)

——————

Chizzle Remodeling is seeking FT or PT employee for 30-40 hrs. per week. Pay is $10/hr. No experience necessary, we will train you. Must have driver’s license & reliable transportation. Work in Minerva & surrounding areas. Call Chad to set up an interview at 330-205-0603. (20tfcweb)

———————–

Line Operators needed at plastic manufacturing plant. Full benefits, tiered pay scale, must pass drug test. Apply at 750 Garfield Ave., Carrollton, OH. (08tfcweb)

———————–

EMT Fleet Services in Carrollton, Ohio is now hiring Fleet Tech. Light truck and diesel experience a plus. Health insurance, 401k, full-time position in Carrollton on Trump Rd. Please go to our website to apply: www.emtambulance.com. (47tfcweb)

———————–

EMS Medical Dispatcher – EMT Ambulance now taking applications for our dispatch office located on Waynesburg Drive (43) south of Canton. Very fast-paced computer driven EMS call center covering a 15-county area over 3 states. Go to our website to apply www.emtambulance.com and select the join our team link. (17tfcweb)

——————-

REAL ESTATE WANTED

Cash For Your Farm Or Acreage – Call toll-free, 866-893-5263. (01tfcweb)

——————-

FOR RENT

——————-

FOR RENT OR FOR SALE: 3-units, all downstairs, at 211 E. Lisbon St., Waynesburg. 3 BR updated apartment, includes heat, $650/month rent. No pets. Call 330-205-4208. (28,29cweb)

———————-

Large 2 BR side-by-side duplex in Carrollton w/private parking, large yard & storage building. All appliances included + washer & dryer. No pets. $600/month + deposit. Call 330-738-6921. (29,30cweb)

——————

Deluxe 2 BR apartment with deck, private garage & washer/dryer hook-ups. $750/month + deposit. Includes utilities. Located 2 miles out of Carrollton on Rt. 43 North. Ask for Butch at 330-312-3181. (28tfcweb)

———————-

2 BR upstairs apartment in town w/stove, refrigerator, washer, dryer, trash pick-up, water & sewer included. You pay electric. Non-smoking. No pets. 1-year lease. $500/month + $500 deposit. Call 330-205-4521. (24tfcweb)

———————–

Downtown Carrollton street-level storefront available for lease. Approx. 534 sq. ft. $550/month. Call Donna for more details, 440-590-3842. (44tfcweb)

——————-

Corporate Housing! 9 BR beautiful home in Carrollton w/very large parking area in high security area. Fully furnished with brand new furniture, 10 flat screen TV’s, cable, Wi-Fi internet, air conditioned, 3 full baths, 5 showers w/tankless water heater for endless hot water, separate “dirty” entrance w/full tile floor. On premises laundry equipment. Completely remodeled and move-in ready today. No pets. $4500/month including ALL utilities. Housekeeping available for additional fee. Call Joseph Properties for a personal showing, 330-627-2727. (01tfcweb)

———————-

Carrollton – 2 BR air-conditioned, beautiful & quiet apartment at 726 Courtview (off Moody). Newly remodeled. Heat, water, sewer/trash and wireless Internet INCLUDED. On premises laundry room. Large parking area. Best neighborhood in Carrollton! $655/month w/lease. Drive by then call Joseph Properties, 330-627-2727. (01tfcweb)

———————-

Carrollton – 3 BR air-conditioned beautiful & quiet apartment w/private entrance at 726 Courtview (off Moody). Newly remodeled. Heat, water, sewer/trash and wireless Internet INCLUDED. On premises laundry room. Large parking area. Best neighborhood in Carrollton! $855/month w/lease. Drive by then call Joseph Properties, 330-627-2727. (01tfcweb)

———————-

SERVICES

Retiree looking for mowing jobs & yard clean-up. Also handyman projects. Fair prices. Call Ron, 480-236-5167. (22-29pweb)

LOST AND FOUND

3 puppies found on Aster Road. Call 330-627-1667. (29ncweb)

——————

GARAGE SALES

Back Yard Garage Sale Marathon at 528 12th St. NW, July 27, 11-6. Looking for HH items from area rugs, kitchenware, including 12 pc. set Pfaltzgraff ware w/all accessories, Precious Moment figurines & much more? Also selling livestock supplies for horses, dogs & sheep; Including 2 mini horse carts, harness & 3-stall horse trailer. Call 607-206-6609 for more details. (29,30cweb)

——————

Big Garage Sale at 439 Steubenville Rd., July 20 & 21, 9-5. Lots of kids clothing (boys to size 5, girls to 2T), toys, John Deere Power Wheel, bike trailer, jogging stroller, train table, old jars, HH, misc. 330-627-5525 (29pweb)

——————

Garage Sale at 285 Steubenville Rd. SE, July 19, 20 & 21, 9-5. (29cweb)

——————

Garage Sale at 326 McKinley Ave. NW, July 20 & 21, 9-5. (29cweb)

——————

Moving Sale at 3141 Channel Rd. NE, Carrollton, July 24 & 25, 10-7. 330-575-1332 (29cweb)

——————

Moving Sale at 10189 Canary Lane NE, Minerva, July 19, 20 & 21, 9-5. Snow blower, Depression ware, Christmas items, Edenpure heater, etc. (29cweb)

——————

Garage Sale at 529 12th St. NW, July 19 & 20, 9-4. Great antiques, collectibles, old signs, beer, soda, primitives. Coach, Vera Bradley, Longaberger, Fiesta, Oreck sweeper, lamps, tables & HH, plus size clothes & misc. (29ncweb)

——————