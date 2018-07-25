Classified Ads

Boats

14 ft. Grumman boat, 25 hp, fish finder, trailer, $1800 OBO. Call 330-224-8553. (29,30cweb)

——————

HOUSEHOLD ITEMS

Dark gray sofa & love seat, like new. Paid $900, asking $500 for both. In Carrollton. Call or text 330-458-9714. (28tfcweb)

———————–

Hall of Fame weekly deals! All power, lift & sofas on sale! Save on all Serta Perfect Sleepers, Ashley Sleep & Symbol mattresses, TV stands, dinettes & more! Gordon’s Furniture, Minerva, 330-868-1099. (30tfcweb)

——————

Free financing! 6 months same as cash! $599 minimum through Synchrony Financial. Gordon’s Furniture, Minerva, 330-868-1099. (30tfcweb)

——————

Misc. For Sale

Women’s Huffy “Mojave Gulch” mountain bike, like new, $100. In Carrollton. Call or text 330-458-9714. (19tfcweb)

———————–

REAL ESTATE

Real Estate advertised herein is subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, thus making it illegal to advertise any preference, limitation or discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status or national origin, or the intention to make any such preferences, limitations or discriminations.

The Free Press will not knowingly accept advertising for real estate which is in violation of the law. Be informed that all dwellings advertised are available on an equal opportunity basis.

The Free Press Standard

——————-

COMMERCIAL PROPERTIES – Newell Realty & Auctions, 330-627-2350. (01tfcweb)

——————-

CARROLL CO: Brown Twp. 82 acres, hunting, $364,900. Outside Malvern on Lee Rd. Lee Twp. 38 acres, hunting, $119,900. Outside Carrollton on Chase Rd. (C.R. 66). JEFFERSON CO: Ross Twp. 59 acres, good building/farming/hunting ground, $184,900. Off S.R. 54 on T.R. 283. BRUNER LAND COMPANY, INC. (740)630-6724 or (740)685-8138. www.brunerland.com (30tfcweb)

——————

EQUIPMENT

Mahindra Finance USA will offer the following repossessed equipment for sale to the highest bidder for certified funds, plus applicable sales tax. Equipment: MAD EMAX25S Tractor S/N: 25HRJ01237, MAD EMAX25 Backhoe S/N: EMAX25B-1690, MAD EMAX Loader S/N: M25LJ01159, MAD EMAX25 Mower S/N: EMAX25M-2132. Date of Sale: August 16, 2018. Time of Sale: 1:00 P.M. Place of Sale: S&S Equipment Co., 3144 Steubenville Road, Carrollton, OH 44615. Equipment can be inspected at place of sale. The equipment will be sold AS IS, without warranty. Final sale of equipment will be contingent upon winning bidder meeting all applicable federal and state regulatory requirements. We reserve the right to bid. For further information please contact Brian Gustafson, (515) 414-4692. Reference Number: 1807242. (30,31pweb)

——————-

MISC. WANTED

WANTED: Standing Timber & Walnut Trees – Call Carroll County Logging, 330-738-2050 or 440-897-0863. (01tfcweb)

———————–

HELP WANTED

Crossroads Pizza now hiring Assistant Manager. Must be able to work weekends & have flexible schedule. Must have Servsafe Level II certification or be willing to get it during training. Starting wage is $10/hr. Ask for Chris Lucas at 330-627-7100. (27-30cweb)

———————-

Kitchen help needed at FFA Camp. Call 330-627-2208. (29,30cweb)

——————

Caregiver needed Thurs. – Mon., 10 p.m.- 6 a.m. Competitive wages & benefits. Sisters of the Good Shepherd, 620 Roswell Rd. NW, Carrollton, 330-627-7647. (30-32cweb)

———————-

Chizzle Remodeling is seeking FT or PT employee for 30-40 hrs. per week. Pay is $10/hr. No experience necessary, we will train you. Must have driver’s license & reliable transportation. Work in Minerva & surrounding areas. Call Chad to set up an interview at 330-205-0603. (20tfcweb)

———————–

Line Operators needed at plastic manufacturing plant. Full benefits, tiered pay scale, must pass drug test. Apply at 750 Garfield Ave., Carrollton, OH. (08tfcweb)

———————–

EMT Fleet Services in Carrollton, Ohio is now hiring Fleet Tech. Light truck and diesel experience a plus. Health insurance, 401k, full-time position in Carrollton on Trump Rd. Please go to our website to apply: www.emtambulance.com. (47tfcweb)

———————–

EMS Medical Dispatcher – EMT Ambulance now taking applications for our dispatch office located on Waynesburg Drive (43) south of Canton. Very fast-paced computer driven EMS call center covering a 15-county area over 3 states. Go to our website to apply www.emtambulance.com and select the join our team link. (17tfcweb)

——————-

REAL ESTATE WANTED

Cash For Your Farm Or Acreage – Call toll-free, 866-893-5263. (01tfcweb)

——————-

FOR RENT

Real Estate advertised herein is subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, thus making it illegal to advertise any preference, limitation or discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status or national origin, or the intention to make any such preferences, limitations or discriminations.

The Free Press will not knowingly accept advertising for real estate which is in violation of the law. Be informed that all dwellings advertised are available on an equal opportunity basis.

The Free Press Standard

——————-

Large 2 BR side-by-side duplex in Carrollton w/private parking, large yard & storage building. All appliances included + washer & dryer. No pets. $600/month + deposit. Call 330-738-6921. (29,30cweb)

——————

1 BR downstairs apartment in town w/stove, refrigerator, washer, dryer, trash pick-up, water & sewer included. You pay electric. Non-smoking. No pets. 1-year lease. $500/month + $500 deposit. Call 330-205-4521. (24tfcweb)

———————–

Downtown Carrollton street-level storefront available for lease. Approx. 534 sq. ft. $550/month. Call Donna for more details, 440-590-3842. (44tfcweb)

——————-

Corporate Housing! 9 BR beautiful home in Carrollton w/very large parking area in high security area. Fully furnished with brand new furniture, 10 flat screen TV’s, cable, Wi-Fi internet, air conditioned, 3 full baths, 5 showers w/tankless water heater for endless hot water, separate “dirty” entrance w/full tile floor. On premises laundry equipment. Completely remodeled and move-in ready today. No pets. $4500/month including ALL utilities. Housekeeping available for additional fee. Call Joseph Properties for a personal showing, 330-627-2727. (01tfcweb)

———————-

Carrollton – 2 BR air-conditioned, beautiful & quiet apartment at 726 Courtview (off Moody). Newly remodeled. Heat, water, sewer/trash and wireless Internet INCLUDED. On premises laundry room. Large parking area. Best neighborhood in Carrollton! $655/month w/lease. Drive by then call Joseph Properties, 330-627-2727. (01tfcweb)

———————-

Carrollton – 3 BR air-conditioned beautiful & quiet apartment w/private entrance at 726 Courtview (off Moody). Newly remodeled. Heat, water, sewer/trash and wireless Internet INCLUDED. On premises laundry room. Large parking area. Best neighborhood in Carrollton! $855/month w/lease. Drive by then call Joseph Properties, 330-627-2727. (01tfcweb)

———————-

GARAGE SALES

Back Yard Garage Sale Marathon at 528 12th St. NW, July 27, 11-6. Looking for HH items from area rugs, kitchenware, including 12 pc. set Pfaltzgraff ware w/all accessories, Precious Moment figurines & much more? Also selling livestock supplies for horses, dogs & sheep; Including 2 mini horse carts, harness & 3-stall horse trailer. Call 607-206-6609 for more details. (29,30cweb)

——————

Collectibles Sale at 171 E. Carrollton St., Magnolia, July 26 & 27, 9-6. 80’s & 90’s toys, Spuds MacKenzie, California Raisins, Nascar, beer signs, some antiques & much more. (30cweb)

———————-

Garage Sale at 11043 Lippincott Rd., East Rochester, July 26, 27 & 28, 9-5. Antiques, primitives, housewares. (30pweb)

———————-

Humane Society Indoor Sale & Food Stand at 1128 Antigua Rd. SW, July 25 & 26, 9-5. Priced to sell. (30cweb)

———————-

Moving Sale at 3141 Channel Rd. NE, July 27, 1-7. (30cweb)

———————-

Rodger & Marjorie Barto’s Garage Sale at 232 Park Ave. NE, July 26, 27 & 28, 9-4. Lots of misc. (30cweb)

———————-

Garage Sale at 218 3rd St. SW, July 26, 27 & 28, 9-5. Furniture, clothing, collectibles, toys, misc. (30cweb)

———————-