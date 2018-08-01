Classified Ads

HOUSEHOLD ITEMS

Dark gray sofa & love seat, like new. Paid $900, asking $500 for both. In Carrollton. Call or text 330-458-9714. (28tfcweb)

———————–

Hall of Fame weekly deals! All power, lift & sofas on sale! Save on all Serta Perfect Sleepers, Ashley Sleep & Symbol mattresses, TV stands, dinettes & more! Gordon’s Furniture, Minerva, 330-868-1099. (31tfcweb)

——————

Free financing! 6 months same as cash! $599 minimum through Synchrony Financial. Gordon’s Furniture, Minerva, 330-868-1099. (31tfcweb)

——————

Back-to-School Bargains! Futon w/8” mattress $199, 3 pc. end table set $139, 5 pc. dinette $398, queen mattress sets $298, small couches $299 & more! Gordon’s Furniture, Minerva, 330-868-1099. (31tfcweb)

——————

ANTIQUES & COLLECTIBLES

Buying Estates! Buying antiques, furniture, primitives, small items – Anything old! Call 330-627-3276. (31cweb)

———————–

Misc. For Sale

Lift chair, bought new for $1100, 4 months old, sell for $550 OBO. Electric hospital bed, bought new for $2500, 3 months old, sell for $750 OBO. Recent death. Located in Augusta. Call 386-747-9807. (31pweb)

———————–

REAL ESTATE

Real Estate advertised herein is subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, thus making it illegal to advertise any preference, limitation or discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status or national origin, or the intention to make any such preferences, limitations or discriminations.

The Free Press will not knowingly accept advertising for real estate which is in violation of the law. Be informed that all dwellings advertised are available on an equal opportunity basis.

The Free Press Standard

——————-

COMMERCIAL PROPERTIES – Newell Realty & Auctions, 330-627-2350. (01tfcweb)

——————-

CARROLL CO: 12+ wooded acres, electric, $43,900. Bay Rd. (C.R. 27) near Carrollton. JEFFERSON CO: 8 tracts, 11 to 39 acres, wooded, priced from $27,900. Hollow Rock Rd. (C.R. 51) near East Liverpool. BRUNER LAND COMPANY, INC. (740)435-3434 or (740)260-1378. www.brunerland.com (31tfcweb)

——————

EQUIPMENT

Mahindra Finance USA will offer the following repossessed equipment for sale to the highest bidder for certified funds, plus applicable sales tax. Equipment: MAD EMAX25S Tractor S/N: 25HRJ01237, MAD EMAX25 Backhoe S/N: EMAX25B-1690, MAD EMAX Loader S/N: M25LJ01159, MAD EMAX25 Mower S/N: EMAX25M-2132. Date of Sale: August 16, 2018. Time of Sale: 1:00 P.M. Place of Sale: S&S Equipment Co., 3144 Steubenville Road, Carrollton, OH 44615. Equipment can be inspected at place of sale. The equipment will be sold AS IS, without warranty. Final sale of equipment will be contingent upon winning bidder meeting all applicable federal and state regulatory requirements. We reserve the right to bid. For further information please contact Brian Gustafson, (515) 414-4692. Reference Number: 1807242. (30,31pweb)

——————-

MISC. WANTED

WANTED: Standing Timber & Walnut Trees – Call Carroll County Logging, 330-738-2050 or 440-897-0863. (01tfcweb)

———————–

HELP WANTED

Jomac, LTD, a leading manufacturer of aluminum truck bodies and cranes, is seeking persons for the following position: Painter for truck bodies, cranes and associated equipment. Reply in person at 182 Scio Rd., Carrollton, OH or email: email@jomacltd.com or call 330-627-7727. (31cweb)

———————–

Caregiver needed Thurs. – Mon., 10 p.m.- 6 a.m. Competitive wages & benefits. Sisters of the Good Shepherd, 620 Roswell Rd. NW, Carrollton, 330-627-7647. (30-32cweb)

———————-

Chizzle Remodeling is seeking FT or PT employee for 30-40 hrs. per week. Pay is $10/hr. No experience necessary, we will train you. Must have driver’s license & reliable transportation. Work in Minerva & surrounding areas. Call Chad to set up an interview at 330-205-0603. (20tfcweb)

———————–

Line Operators needed at plastic manufacturing plant. Full benefits, tiered pay scale, must pass drug test. Apply at 750 Garfield Ave., Carrollton, OH. (08tfcweb)

———————–

EMT Fleet Services in Carrollton, Ohio is now hiring Fleet Tech. Light truck and diesel experience a plus. Health insurance, 401k, full-time position in Carrollton on Trump Rd. Please go to our website to apply: www.emtambulance.com. (47tfcweb)

———————–

EMS Medical Dispatcher – EMT Ambulance now taking applications for our dispatch office located on Waynesburg Drive (43) south of Canton. Very fast-paced computer driven EMS call center covering a 15-county area over 3 states. Go to our website to apply www.emtambulance.com and select the join our team link. (17tfcweb)

——————-

REAL ESTATE WANTED

Cash For Your Farm Or Acreage – Call toll-free, 866-893-5263. (01tfcweb)

——————-

FOR RENT

Real Estate advertised herein is subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, thus making it illegal to advertise any preference, limitation or discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status or national origin, or the intention to make any such preferences, limitations or discriminations.

The Free Press will not knowingly accept advertising for real estate which is in violation of the law. Be informed that all dwellings advertised are available on an equal opportunity basis.

The Free Press Standard

——————-

1 BR downstairs apartment in town w/stove, refrigerator, washer, dryer, trash pick-up, water & sewer included. You pay electric. Non-smoking. No pets. 1-year lease. $500/month + $500 deposit. Call 330-205-4521. (24tfcweb)

———————–

Downtown Carrollton street-level storefront available for lease. Approx. 534 sq. ft. $550/month. Call Donna for more details, 440-590-3842. (44tfcweb)

——————-

Corporate Housing! 9 BR beautiful home in Carrollton w/very large parking area in high security area. Fully furnished with brand new furniture, 10 flat screen TV’s, cable, Wi-Fi internet, air conditioned, 3 full baths, 5 showers w/tankless water heater for endless hot water, separate “dirty” entrance w/full tile floor. On premises laundry equipment. Completely remodeled and move-in ready today. No pets. $4500/month including ALL utilities. Housekeeping available for additional fee. Call Joseph Properties for a personal showing, 330-627-2727. (01tfcweb)

———————-

Carrollton – 2 BR air-conditioned, beautiful & quiet apartment at 726 Courtview (off Moody). Newly remodeled. Heat, water, sewer/trash and wireless Internet INCLUDED. On premises laundry room. Large parking area. Best neighborhood in Carrollton! $655/month w/lease. Drive by then call Joseph Properties, 330-627-2727. (01tfcweb)

———————-

Carrollton – 3 BR air-conditioned beautiful & quiet apartment w/private entrance at 726 Courtview (off Moody). Newly remodeled. Heat, water, sewer/trash and wireless Internet INCLUDED. On premises laundry room. Large parking area. Best neighborhood in Carrollton! $855/month w/lease. Drive by then call Joseph Properties, 330-627-2727. (01tfcweb)

———————-

GARAGE SALES

Multi-Family Yard Sale, H&R Block, 111 E. Main St., Aug. 2-4. Rain date Aug. 9-11. Anything could turn up! (31cweb)

———————–

4-Family Backyard Garage Sale at 383 S. Lisbon St., Aug. 2 & 3, 9-4 and Aug. 4, 9-1. (31cweb)

———————–

Garage Sale at 801 Jones Ave. NW (behind McDonalds), Aug. 2, 3 & 4, 9-5. Children’s clothes (10, 12 & 14 only), HH items, snow blower, aluminum ext. ladder, tools, vintage marble-top table & cedar chest. (31cweb)

———————–

Garage Sale at 4083 Fresno Rd. NW, Aug. 2, 3 & 4, 8:30-5. Oak bar stools, table w/5 chairs, kid’s clothes, HH misc. (31cweb)

———————–

Garage/Yard Sale at 4091 Ridgeport SE, Minerva (off Telpahak St.), Aug. 2-12, 9-5. Couch, desk, exercise equipment, 4-H gates, trolling motor, horse supplies & more. (31pweb)

———————–

Estate Sale at 625 Wood St., Malvern, Aug. 3-5, 9-? No early callers. Rain or shine. Jim Beam bottles, Indian dolls, southwest décor, barn fan, tools, roof walk boards, pool accessories, canning jars, yard cart, snow blower & much more. (31cweb)

———————–