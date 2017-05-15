Classified Ads

MISC. FOR SALE

Troy-Built Bronco tiller, like new, $350 firm. Call 330-627-0615. (20cweb)

Chicken coops – 4×4 base, $350; 4×8 base, $500; 6×7 base, $700. Call Pete, 330-323-3483. (20,21cweb)

REAL ESTATE

Real Estate advertised herein is subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, thus making it illegal to advertise any preference, limitation or discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status or national origin, or the intention to make any such preferences, limitations or discriminations.

The Free Press will not knowingly accept advertising for real estate which is in violation of the law. Be informed that all dwellings advertised are available on an equal opportunity basis.

COMMERCIAL PROPERTIES – Newell Realty & Auctions, 330-627-2350. (01tfcweb)

CARROLL CO: Lee Twp. 56 acres, $154,900. Just outside Mechanicstown off S.R. 524 on Torch Rd. (T.R. 676). JEFFERSON CO: Ross Twp. 59 acres, $184,900. Just north of Bergholz on T.R. 283. BRUNER LAND COMPANY, INC. (740)630-6724 or (740)685-8138. www.brunerland.com (20tfcweb)

CARROLL CO: Brown Twp. 6+ wooded acres, electric, $39,900. Lorric Rd. (T.R. 231) near Minerva. BRUNER LAND COMPANY, INC. (740)435-3434 or (740)260-1378. www.brunerland.com (20tfcweb)

MISC. WANTED

WANTED: Standing Timber & Walnut Trees – Call Carroll County Logging, 330-738-2050 or 440-897-0863. (01tfcweb)

HELP WANTED

Candlewood Suites Carrollton now hiring Housekeeping & Front Desk. Please apply in person at 1296 Canton Rd. No phone calls. (20,21cweb)

Would you like to make a difference in the life of a person with an Intellectual/Developmental Disability? If so, Rescare has an excellent opportunity for energetic people in the Carrollton area seeking a direct care professional position in a team based setting. Full-time positions available, $10.00 to $10.60 per hour. No uniforms required and no on-call responsibilities. Benefit package available. Apply today! Visit www.ResCare.com and select “Careers”, “Job by location”. An Equal Opportunity Employer F/M/D/V. (20-23cweb)

Line Operators needed at plastic manufacturing plant. Full benefits, tiered pay scale, must pass drug test. Apply at 750 Garfield Ave., Carrollton, OH. (08tfcweb)

EMT Fleet Services in Carrollton, Ohio is now hiring Fleet Tech. Light truck and diesel experience a plus. Health insurance, 401k, full-time position in Carrollton on Trump Rd. Please go to our website to apply: www.emtambulance.com. (47tfcweb)

EMS Medical Dispatcher – EMT Ambulance now taking applications for our dispatch office located on Waynesburg Drive (43) south of Canton. Very fast-paced computer driven EMS call center covering a 15-county area over 3 states. Go to our website to apply www.emtambulance.com and select the join our team link. (17tfcweb)

Immediate position available for Assistant Manager at a pizza business. 40 hr. work week, must have driver’s license & be willing to work a flexible schedule. Wage is based on experience. Willing to train. Send resume or letter of interest to PO Box 37, Carrollton, OH 44615, Attn: Pizza. (17tfcweb)

Crossroads Pizza in Carrollton now hiring for inside help. Apply in person at 218 High St. NW. (18tfcweb)

REAL ESTATE WANTED

Cash For Your Farm Or Acreage – Call toll-free, 866-893-5263. (01tfcweb)

FOR RENT

Atwood Lake – 3 BR lakefront w/all utilities paid. No outside yard maintenance. Trash taken away. No pets. $1200/month + deposit. Call 330-316-6794. (01tfcweb)

———————-

Corporate Housing! 9 BR beautiful home in Carrollton w/very large parking area in high security area. Fully furnished with brand new furniture, 10 flat screen TV’s, cable, Wi-Fi internet, air conditioned, 3 full baths, 5 showers w/tankless water heater for endless hot water, separate “dirty” entrance w/full tile floor. On premises laundry equipment. Completely remodeled and move-in ready today. No pets. $4500/month including ALL utilities. Housekeeping available for additional fee. Call Joseph Properties for a personal showing, 330-627-2727. (01tfcweb)

Carrollton – 2 BR air-conditioned, beautiful & quiet apartment at 726 Courtview (off Moody). Newly remodeled. Heat, water, sewer/trash and wireless Internet INCLUDED. On premises laundry room. Large parking area. Best neighborhood in Carrollton! $655/month w/lease. Drive by then call Joseph Properties, 330-627-2727. (01tfcweb)

Carrollton – 3 BR air-conditioned beautiful & quiet apartment w/private entrance at 726 Courtview (off Moody). Newly remodeled. Heat, water, sewer/trash and wireless Internet INCLUDED. On premises laundry room. Large parking area. Best neighborhood in Carrollton! $855/month w/lease. Drive by then call Joseph Properties, 330-627-2727. (01tfcweb)

2-bay garage space for rent for storage only – Private location 5 minutes north of Carrollton off S.R. 43, $150/month. Perfect for boat or vehicle storage! Call & leave name & number or text 330-458-9714. (06tfcweb)

2 BR furnished apartment, $700/month + deposit & utilities. No pets. For details call 330-627-3963 or 330-323-6293. (19tfcweb)

SERVICES

Pressure washing, painting & general contracting; remodeling, kitchens, baths, etc. No job too big or too small. Free estimates. Call 330-476-6049 or 330-365-0052. (18tfcweb)

GARAGE SALES

Garage Sale at 92 Co. Rd. 75A, Bergholz (beside John Gregg School), May 19 thru June 2, 8-? Rain or shine. Lots of stuff! (20pweb)

2-Family Yard Sale at 5045 Bay Rd. SE, May 18-20, 9-5 & May 21, 9-2. HH goods, KK’s, tuck & 4-wheeler repair manuals, fishing, camping & hunting stuff, baskets, Coach purse. (20cweb)

3-Family Yard Sale at Doral Rd. SW (follow road 1 mile to end, Hensel Landing), May 25, 26 & 27, 10-6. (20,21pweb)

Garage Sale at 353 Lawrence Dr., May 18, 19 & 20, 9-5. Longaberger baskets, antiques, small appliances, table & chairs, coffee table, misc. Furniture, glassware, games, puzzles, etc., other misc. (20cweb)

Garage Sale at 305 Lawrence Dr. SW, May 18 & 19, 9-4. Scrubs, TV stand, lift chair, wine fridge, Longaberger, misc. tools, misc. furniture, misc. women’s clothing sizes M-1X, misc. HH items. (20cweb)

