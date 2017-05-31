Classified ads

HOUSEHOLD

Fathers Day Sale! Free layaway! Rocker recliners, power recliners, wall huggers, lift chairs, nostalgic tin signs & more! Gordon’s Furniture, Minerva, 330-868-1099. Mon., Tues., Thurs. & Fri, 9-5:30, Wed. till noon, Sat. till 2. Like us on Facebook! (22tfcweb)

———————–

Memorial week special! 6-months same as cash with your good credit through Synchrony Financial. Gordon’s Furniture, Minerva, 330-868-1099. (22tfcweb)

———————–

Misc. For Sale

$899 Above Ground Pools! 19’x31’ installed FREE! Site prep extra. Call 1-800-548-1923. (21-26pweb)

———————–

ANIMALS

Six pigs for sale, 50+ lbs. $55/each. Call 330-627-3209. (21,22cweb)

———————–

REAL ESTATE

Real Estate advertised herein is subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, thus making it illegal to advertise any preference, limitation or discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status or national origin, or the intention to make any such preferences, limitations or discriminations.

The Free Press will not knowingly accept advertising for real estate which is in violation of the law. Be informed that all dwellings advertised are available on an equal opportunity basis.

The Free Press Standard

———————–

COMMERCIAL PROPERTIES – Newell Realty & Auctions, 330-627-2350. (01tfcweb)

———————–

CARROLL CO: Lee Twp. 56 acres, $154,900. Just outside Mechanicstown off S.R. 524 on Torch Rd. (T.R. 676). JEFFERSON CO: Ross Twp. 59 acres, $184,900. Just north of Bergholz on T.R. 283. BRUNER LAND COMPANY, INC. (740)630-6724 or (740)685-8138. www.brunerland.com (21tfcweb)

———————–

MISC. WANTED

WANTED: Standing Timber & Walnut Trees – Call Carroll County Logging, 330-738-2050 or 440-897-0863. (01tfcweb)

———————–

HELP WANTED

POSITION AVAILABLE: Full-time Treasurer/Bookkeeper. Must have knowledge of Quickbooks, Excel & Access. Typing a must. Accounting experience preferred. Send resume to PO Box 463, Carrollton, OH 44615. Deadline is June 16, 2017. Attn: Treasurer. (22cweb)

———————–

Would you like to make a difference in the life of a person with an Intellectual/Developmental Disability? If so, Rescare has an excellent opportunity for energetic people in the Carrollton area seeking a direct care professional position in a team based setting. Full-time positions available, $10.00 to $10.60 per hour. No uniforms required and no on-call responsibilities. Benefit package available. Apply today! Visit www.ResCare.com and select “Careers”, “Job by location”. An Equal Opportunity Employer F/M/D/V. (20-23cweb)

———————–

Line Operators needed at plastic manufacturing plant. Full benefits, tiered pay scale, must pass drug test. Apply at 750 Garfield Ave., Carrollton, OH. (08tfcweb)

———————–

EMT Fleet Services in Carrollton, Ohio is now hiring Fleet Tech. Light truck and diesel experience a plus. Health insurance, 401k, full-time position in Carrollton on Trump Rd. Please go to our website to apply: www.emtambulance.com. (47tfcweb)

———————–

EMS Medical Dispatcher – EMT Ambulance now taking applications for our dispatch office located on Waynesburg Drive (43) south of Canton. Very fast-paced computer driven EMS call center covering a 15-county area over 3 states. Go to our website to apply www.emtambulance.com and select the join our team link. (17tfcweb)

———————–

Immediate position available for Assistant Manager at a pizza business. 40 hr. work week, must have driver’s license & be willing to work a flexible schedule. Wage is based on experience. Willing to train. Send resume or letter of interest to PO Box 37, Carrollton, OH 44615, Attn: Pizza. (17tfcweb)

———————–

Crossroads Pizza in Carrollton now hiring for inside help. Apply in person at 218 High St. NW. (18tfcweb)

———————–

REAL ESTATE WANTED

Cash For Your Farm Or Acreage – Call toll-free, 866-893-5263. (01tfcweb)

———————–

FOR RENT

Real Estate advertised herein is subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act,

thus making it illegal to advertise any preference, limitation or

discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial

status or national origin, or the intention to make any such preferences,

limitations or discriminations.

The Free Press will not knowingly accept advertising for real estate

which is in violation of the law. Be informed that all dwellings advertised

are available on an equal opportunity basis.

The Free Press Standard

———————–

Harlem Springs – 2 BR trailer. Call 330-415-9302. (21-23cweb)

———————–

Atwood Lake – 3 BR lakefront w/all utilities paid. No outside yard maintenance. Trash taken away. No pets. $1200/month + deposit. Call 330-316-6794. (01tfcweb)

———————–

Corporate Housing! 9 BR beautiful home in Carrollton w/very large parking area in high security area. Fully furnished with brand new furniture, 10 flat screen TV’s, cable, Wi-Fi internet, air conditioned, 3 full baths, 5 showers w/tankless water heater for endless hot water, separate “dirty” entrance w/full tile floor. On premises laundry equipment. Completely remodeled and move-in ready today. No pets. $4500/month including ALL utilities. Housekeeping available for additional fee. Call Joseph Properties for a personal showing, 330-627-2727. (01tfcweb)

———————–

Carrollton – 2 BR air-conditioned, beautiful & quiet apartment at 726 Courtview (off Moody). Newly remodeled. Heat, water, sewer/trash and wireless Internet INCLUDED. On premises laundry room. Large parking area. Best neighborhood in Carrollton! $655/month w/lease. Drive by then call Joseph Properties, 330-627-2727. (01tfcweb)

———————–

Carrollton – 3 BR air-conditioned beautiful & quiet apartment w/private entrance at 726 Courtview (off Moody). Newly remodeled. Heat, water, sewer/trash and wireless Internet INCLUDED. On premises laundry room. Large parking area. Best neighborhood in Carrollton! $855/month w/lease. Drive by then call Joseph Properties, 330-627-2727. (01tfcweb)

———————–

Available NOW! 2 BR, 1 BA mobile home in country location 5 minutes from town, $600/month + deposit. No pets. Non-smoking. Electric heat w/new furnace. Water, sewer, trash, stove & refrigerator included. Located off Rt. 43 north at 2422 Melody Lane, Carrollton. Call & leave name & number or text 330-458-9714. (21tfcweb)

———————–

SERVICES

Pressure washing, painting & general contracting; remodeling, kitchens, baths, etc. No job too big or too small. Free estimates. Call 330-476-6049 or 330-365-0052. (18tfcweb)

———————–

GARAGE SALES

Barn Sale at Carroll Golden Age Retreat/County Home, May 31 & June 1, 2 & 3, 9-4. Furniture, HH items, linens, clothing, etc. 330-627-4665 (21,22cweb)

———————–

Garage, Plant & Bake Sale will be June 1 & 2, 9-4, at the home of Nellie Nye, 801 Jones Ave. NW (behind McDonald’s). Plants, HH items, home décor & misc. items. Sponsored by the Carrollton Garden Club. (22cweb)

———————–

Garage Sale at 704 Valley St. (Rt. 183), Minerva, June 2 & 3. Oil lamps, Urkel doll, infant clothes, cook books, variety of craft books, Danberry Mint, Hummel Companions Plates, woodworking magazines, Star Trek books, router crafter, woodworking work bench, rough cut lumber, log rack, Christmas décor, W. George Scenes of Christmas Past, luggage, metal border fence & lots more. Priced to sell. (22pweb)

———————–

Huge Neighbor’s Yard Sale at 544 & 552 12th St. NW, June 1 & 2, 9-5 and June 3, 9-12. Check this out in the back yards & decks. Too huge to list items. Lots of misc. & figurines. (22cweb)

———————–

Garage Sale at 98 Gallo Rd. NW, June 1 & 2, 9-5. (22cweb)

———————–