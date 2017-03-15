Classified ads

02 – MOTORCYCLES

1983 Pontoon boat w/9.9 Johnson motor, aluminum top and 24’ Hoosier trailer. Used all of last season. Excellent starter boat. $3,000 OBO. Call Paul, 330-627-2007. (09-12cweb)

05A-ANTIQUES & COLLECTIBLES

Buying Estates! Buying antiques, furniture, primitives, small items – Anything old! Call 330-627-3276. (11cweb)

07-REAL ESTATE

Real Estate advertised herein is subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, thus making it illegal to advertise any preference, limitation or discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status or national origin, or the intention to make any such preferences, limitations or discriminations.

The Free Press will not knowingly accept advertising for real estate which is in violation of the law. Be informed that all dwellings advertised are available on an equal opportunity basis.

The Free Press Standard

COMMERCIAL PROPERTIES – Newell Realty & Auctions, 330-627-2350. (01tfcweb)

CARROLL CO: Fox Twp. 8 acres, $29,900. Just outside Mechanicstown on Avon Rd. JEFFERSON CO: Ross Twp. 59 acres, $184,900. Just north of Bergholz on T.R. 283. BRUNER LAND COMPANY, INC. (740)630-6724 or (740)685-8138. www.brunerland.com (11tfcweb)

11-MISC. WANTED

WANTED: Standing Timber & Walnut Trees – Call Carroll County Logging, 330-738-2050 or 440-897-0863. (01tfcweb)

12-HELP WANTED

Drivers: Home daily. Excellent pay. BC/BS/UPMC, Dental, Vision, 401k, etc. Class A & B Tanker Drivers. No Hazmat required. Call 855-582-2032. (11,12pweb)

Local nursery looking for semi truck driver to help load evergreen trees on trailers. Call 800-521-7328. (11,12cweb)

Hiring all shifts at Crossroads Pizza, Carrollton – Drivers & Inside Help (all must be able to work inside). 18 or older apply today or update your application. (09-13cweb)

Line Operators needed at plastic manufacturing plant. Full benefits, tiered pay scale, must pass drug test. Apply at 750 Garfield Ave., Carrollton, OH. (08tfcweb)

EMT Fleet Services in Carrollton, Ohio is now hiring Fleet Tech. Light truck and diesel experience a plus. Health insurance, 401k, full-time position in Carrollton on Trump Rd. Please go to our website to apply: www.emtambulance.com. (47tfcweb)

13-REAL ESTATE WANTED

Cash For Your Farm Or Acreage – Call toll-free, 866-893-5263. (01tfcweb)

16-FOR RENT

House in Malvern – Call 330-863-2846 after 5 p.m. (11cweb)

Atwood Lake – 3 BR lakefront w/all utilities paid. No outside yard maintenance. Trash taken away. No pets. $1200/month + deposit. Call 330-316-6794. (01tfcweb)

Corporate Housing! 9 BR beautiful home in Carrollton w/very large parking area in high security area. Fully furnished with brand new furniture, 10 flat screen TV’s, cable, Wi-Fi internet, air conditioned, 3 full baths, 5 showers w/tankless water heater for endless hot water, separate “dirty” entrance w/full tile floor. On premises laundry equipment. Completely remodeled and move-in ready today. No pets. $4500/month including ALL utilities. Housekeeping available for additional fee. Call Joseph Properties for a personal showing, 330-627-2727. (01tfcweb)

Carrollton – 2 BR air-conditioned, beautiful & quiet apartment at 726 Courtview (off Moody). Newly remodeled. Heat, water, sewer/trash and wireless Internet INCLUDED. On premises laundry room. Large parking area. Best neighborhood in Carrollton! $655/month w/lease. Drive by then call Joseph Properties, 330-627-2727. (01tfcweb)

Carrollton – 3 BR air-conditioned beautiful & quiet apartment w/private entrance at 726 Courtview (off Moody). Newly remodeled. Heat, water, sewer/trash and wireless Internet INCLUDED. On premises laundry room. Large parking area. Best neighborhood in Carrollton! $855/month w/lease. Drive by then call Joseph Properties, 330-627-2727. (01tfcweb)

2-bay garage space for rent for storage only – Private location 5 minutes north of Carrollton off S.R. 43, $150/month. Perfect for boat or vehicle storage! Call & leave name & number or text 330-458-9714. (06tfcweb)

2 BR upstairs apartment that includes stove, refrigerator, washer, dryer, trash pick-up, water & sewer. You pay electric. 1-year lease (negotiable). No smoking. No pets. $500/month, $500 deposit. Call 330-205-4521. (10tfcweb)

Small 2 BR house w/laundry room on quiet street at 251 4th St. SE, $500/month. Includes stove & refrigerator. We pay water, sewer & trash pick-up. 1-year lease. No pets. Call Bill at 330-417-6390. (11tfcweb)

20-SERVICES

Now taking new clients! Yards starting at $25. Fully insured, 15 years experience. Free estimates. Also do brush hogging. Call 330-627-0746. (10,11pweb)

