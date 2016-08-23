Classifieds

04-HOUSEHOLD

Clearance! End of summer season sale! Gordon’s Furniture, Minerva, 330-868-1099 (34tfcweb)

——————

Save! End of summer sale! All mattress sets, dinettes, recliners, TV stands, bedrooms & more! Gordon’s Furniture, Minerva, 330-868-1099 (34tfcweb)

——————

07-REAL ESTATE

Real Estate advertised herein is subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, thus making it illegal to advertise any preference, limitation or discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status or national origin, or the intention to make any such preferences, limitations or discriminations.

The Free Press will not knowingly accept advertising for real estate which is in violation of the law. Be informed that all dwellings advertised are available on an equal opportunity basis.

The Free Press Standard

——————-

130 acres w/2 homes, 80 x 40 Quonset hut barn & approx. 40 acres of woods, 12 miles S of Carrollton. $699,000. Call 330-205-5161. (32-35cweb)

——————-

COMMERCIAL PROPERTIES – Newell Realty & Auctions, 330-627-2350. (01tfcweb)

——————-

Carroll Co: Fox Twp. 6 acres, $27,900. Just outside Mechanicstown on Avon Rd. Jefferson Co: Saline Twp. 20 acres, $74,900. Other lots available. C.R. 51 (Hollow Rock Rd.) BRUNER LAND COMPANY, INC. (740)435-3434 or (740)260-1378. www.brunerland.com (34tfcweb)

——————

Carroll Co: Fox Twp. 6 acres, $27,900 or 8 acres, $29,900, paved road, electric. Located 3 miles east of Mechanicstown off S.R. 39 on Ocean & Avon Rd. BRUNER LAND COMPANY, INC. (740)435-3434 or (740)260-1378. www.brunerland.com (34tfcweb)

——————

09-EQUIPMENT

Commercial Grade Contractor Equipment & Tools Priced to Sell! Performax 16’x 32” sander (new); 2-Porter cable routers w/table & bits; Jet wood lathe Contractors Series w/turning knives; Jet wood working jointer (new); Jet Gold Series planer; Duncan automatic Boss Plus kiln; Clarke metalworker, 16 speed, 550 watt drill press, 5/8 chuck capacity & much more! Owner is retiring. Call 330-205-9248. (34,35pweb)

——————

11-MISC. WANTED

WANTED: Standing Timber & Walnut Trees – Call Carroll County Logging, 330-738-2050 or 440-897-0863. (01tfcweb)

———————–

12-HELP WANTED

Drivers: Great home time. $1250+ per week + monthly bonuses. Excellent benefits. Newer trucks. No-touch. CDL-A, 1 yr. exp. Call 855-842-8498. (33,34pweb)

——————

Immediate opening for part-time counter sales person. Please send resume to: Carson’s Napa, 308 E. Main St., Carrollton, OH 44615. (34,35cweb)

——————

13-REAL ESTATE WANTED

Cash For Your Farm Or Acreage – Call toll-free, 866-893-5263. (01tfcweb)

——————-

16-FOR RENT

——————-

Carrollton – 2 BR duplex w/utilities, washer/dryer hook-ups & parking. $700/month. Call 330-738-6775. (33,34cweb)

——————

Carrollton – 3 BR furnished duplex w/utilities included, $800/month. Call 330-738-6775. (33,34cweb)

——————

2 BR, 1 BA house & garage w/satellite, garbage, water & sewer included. $500/month + $500 deposit & 1-year lease. Call 330-738-3153. (33,34cweb)

——————

Magnolia/Waynesburg 1 & 2 BR, LR, kitchen, basement & some utilities paid. $550/month + deposit. Call 330-866-9718. (32-34cweb)

——————-

Above garage 1 BR apartment, $400/month + deposit. Call 330-383-1053. (34cweb)

——————

Atwood Lake – 3 BR lakefront w/all utilities paid. No outside yard maintenance. Trash taken away. No pets. $1200/month + deposit. Call 330-316-6794. (01tfcweb)

——————-

17-LOST AND FOUND

Lost: 5-month-old male hound/beagle mix puppy from Avalon Rd., Dellroy area. Please call 330-605-7303 or 330-735-3327. Reward. Please return him to us. (34pweb)

——————

20-SERVICES

TNK Hauling – Garage clean-outs, furniture, yard waste, general household debris. Call 330-771-3566. (32-35cweb)

——————-

We install used motors & transmissions, and guarantee our labor and parts! Towing is available. ASE Master Mechanics. Call 330-868-5209. (01tfcweb)

——————

23-GARAGE SALES

Big Yard Sale at 5043 Chase Rd. SE, Aug. 25, 9-5 and Aug. 26 & 27, 9-6. There’s something for everyone from HH and craft items, decorations, books, clothes of all sizes, guy stuff & more! Some items are BRAND NEW and are priced cheap! (34cweb)

——————

Yard Sale at 383 S. Lisbon St. (in back), Aug. 26 & 27, 9-5. Multiple baby items, dishes, tools, automotive, misc. (34cweb)

——————