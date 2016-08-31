Classifieds

05A-ANTIQUES & COLLECTIBLES

Buying Estates! Buying antiques, furniture, primitives, small items – Anything old! Call 330-627-3276. (35cweb)

———————–

07-REAL ESTATE

Due to early printing of The Free Press Standard in observance of Labor Day, the deadline for classified ads will be Friday, Sept. 2 at noon.

———————–

Real Estate advertised herein is subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, thus making it illegal to advertise any preference, limitation or discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status or national origin, or the intention to make any such preferences, limitations or discriminations.

The Free Press will not knowingly accept advertising for real estate which is in violation of the law. Be informed that all dwellings advertised are available on an equal opportunity basis.

The Free Press Standard

——————-

130 acres w/2 homes, 80 x 40 Quonset hut barn & approx. 40 acres of woods, 12 miles S of Carrollton. $699,000. Call 330-205-5161. (32-35cweb)

——————-

2-3 BR home in Bergholz, good rental property, $35,000. Call 740-768-2718. (35-38pweb)

——————-

COMMERCIAL PROPERTIES – Newell Realty & Auctions, 330-627-2350. (01tfcweb)

——————-

Carroll Co: Fox Twp. 46 acres, $149,900. Just outside Mechanicstown on Avon Rd. Jefferson Co: New! 113 acres, good building, hunting or farming ground, $349,900. Off S.R. 54 on T.R. 283. Saline Twp. 20 acres, $74,900. Other lots available. C.R. 51 (Hollow Rock Rd.) No mineral rights. BRUNER LAND COMPANY, INC. (740)630-6724 or (740)685-8138. www.brunerland.com (35tfcweb)

——————

09-EQUIPMENT

———————–

Commercial Grade Contractor Equipment & Tools Priced to Sell! Performax 16’x 32” sander (new); 2-Porter cable routers w/table & bits; Jet wood lathe Contractors Series w/turning knives; Jet wood working jointer (new); Jet Gold Series planer; Duncan automatic Boss Plus kiln; Clarke metalworker, 16 speed, 550 watt drill press, 5/8 chuck capacity & much more! Owner is retiring. Call 330-205-9248. (34,35pweb)

——————

11-MISC. WANTED

———————–

WANTED: Standing Timber & Walnut Trees – Call Carroll County Logging, 330-738-2050 or 440-897-0863. (01tfcweb)

———————–

12-HELP WANTED

———————–

Immediate opening for part-time counter sales person. Please send resume to: Carson’s Napa, 308 E. Main St., Carrollton, OH 44615. (34,35cweb)

——————

Drivers: Great home time. $1250+ per week + monthly bonuses. Excellent benefits. Newer trucks. No-touch. CDL-A, 1 yr. exp. Call 855-842-8498. (35,36pweb)

——————

13-REAL ESTATE WANTED

———————–

Cash For Your Farm Or Acreage – Call toll-free, 866-893-5263. (01tfcweb)

——————-

16-FOR RENT

———————–

——————-

3 BR doublewide in rural setting. References & deposit required. Call 330-895-2168. (35,36cweb)

——————

3 BR mobile home with water & sewer furnished. Rent + deposit. Call 330-417-6236 or 330-627-7837. (35tfcweb)

——————-

Atwood Lake – 3 BR lakefront w/all utilities paid. No outside yard maintenance. Trash taken away. No pets. $1200/month + deposit. Call 330-316-6794. (01tfcweb)

——————-

20-SERVICES

———————–

TNK Hauling – Garage clean-outs, furniture, yard waste, general household debris. Call 330-771-3566. (32-35cweb)

——————-

We install used motors & transmissions, and guarantee our labor and parts! Towing is available. ASE Master Mechanics. Call 330-868-5209. (01tfcweb)

——————

23-GARAGE SALES

———————–

Multi-Family Yard Sale at 3011 Bronze Rd., Sept. 2, 9-5 and Sept. 3 & 4, 9-4. Men’s, women’s plus size & girls 10-16 clothing, toys, HH, gymnastics mat, camping, purses, jewelry. All must go! (35cweb)

——————

Moving Sale at 138 Pollard Rd. NW, Sept. 1, 2 & 3, 9-5. Some furniture, HH items, 3-month old BBQ grill (like new), dishes & more. LOTS more! Everything must go. Very reasonable prices. (35pweb)

——————

2 Garage Sales at 4230 & 4246 Caddy Rd., Leavittsville, Sept. 1, 2 & 3, 9-5. (35cweb)

——————

Multi-Family Garage Sales in Leavittsville area, Sept. 1, 2 & 3, 9-? (35cweb)

——————-

Garage Sale at 5206 Caddy Rd., Bowerston, Aug. 31, Sept. 1 & 2, 8-5. Camping supplies, boy’s clothes sz. 10-12. Everything must go! (35pweb)

——————-

1 Day Only Garage Sale at 784 Courtview Dr. SW, Saturday, Sept. 3, 9-4. (35cweb)

——————-