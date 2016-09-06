Classifieds

07-REAL ESTATE

Real Estate advertised herein is subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, thus making it illegal to advertise any preference, limitation or discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status or national origin, or the intention to make any such preferences, limitations or discriminations.

The Free Press will not knowingly accept advertising for real estate which is in violation of the law. Be informed that all dwellings advertised are available on an equal opportunity basis.

The Free Press Standard

2-3 BR home in Bergholz, good rental property, $35,000. Call 740-768-2718. (35-38pweb)

COMMERCIAL PROPERTIES – Newell Realty & Auctions, 330-627-2350. (01tfcweb)

Carroll Co: Fox Twp. 46 acres, $149,900. Just outside Mechanicstown on Avon Rd. Jefferson Co: New! 113 acres, good building, hunting or farming ground, $349,900. Off S.R. 54 on T.R. 283. Saline Twp. 20 acres, $74,900. Other lots available. C.R. 51 (Hollow Rock Rd.) No mineral rights. BRUNER LAND COMPANY, INC. (740)630-6724 or (740)685-8138. www.brunerland.com (35tfcweb)

11-MISC. WANTED

WANTED: Standing Timber & Walnut Trees – Call Carroll County Logging, 330-738-2050 or 440-897-0863. (01tfcweb)

12-HELP WANTED

Drivers: Great home time. $1250+ per week + monthly bonuses. Excellent benefits. Newer trucks. No-touch. CDL-A, 1 yr. exp. Call 855-842-8498. (35,36pweb)

Coal Auger Pro. Inc. Mechanical Engineer for Carrollton, OH. Resumes: HR Manager, 301 Industrial Dr. SW, Carrollton, OH 44615. No calls. EOE. (36cweb)

Coal Auger Pro. Inc. Market Research Analyst for Carrollton, OH. Resumes: HR Manager, 301 Industrial Dr. SW, Carrollton, OH 44615. No calls. EOE. (36cweb)

13-REAL ESTATE WANTED

Cash For Your Farm Or Acreage – Call toll-free, 866-893-5263. (01tfcweb)

16-FOR RENT

3 BR doublewide in rural setting. References & deposit required. Call 330-895-2168. (35,36cweb)

Carrollton – 2 BR duplex w/utilities, washer/dryer hook-ups & parking. $700/month. Call 330-738-6775. (36cweb)

Carrollton – 3 BR furnished duplex w/utilities included, $800/month. Call 330-738-6775. (36cweb)

1 BR apartment with water & trash included, $275/month + deposit. Good location. Call 330-627-2370. (36-38cweb)

3 BR mobile home with water & sewer furnished. Rent + deposit. Call 330-417-6236 or 330-627-7837. (35tfcweb)

Atwood Lake – 3 BR lakefront w/all utilities paid. No outside yard maintenance. Trash taken away. No pets. $1200/month + deposit. Call 330-316-6794. (01tfcweb)

20-SERVICES

We install used motors & transmissions, and guarantee our labor and parts! Towing is available. ASE Master Mechanics. Call 330-868-5209. (01tfcweb)

23-GARAGE SALES

Yard & Garage Sale at 3677 Steubenville Rd. (43 South), Sept. 7-11. Some jewelry, lots of misc. Too much to mention. (36cweb)

Carrollton Twice Around for Kids Sale at Trinity Lutheran Church, 275 N. Lisbon St., Sept. 15 & 16, 9-5 and Sept. 17, 9-3. Over 50 area Mom’s selling gently used children’s items. Clothing sizes newborn to size 20, shoes, toys, bedding, strollers & more. If interested in becoming a seller, call Stacey at 330-324-4968. (36,37cweb)

Garage Sale at 4055 Jade Rd., Thursday, Friday & Saturday, Sept. 8, 9 & 10, 9-5. Lots of HH items. (36cweb)

