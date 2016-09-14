Classifieds

04-HOUSEHOLD

End of summer floor sample sale! Lots of sofas at $299 & $399. They are as-is, no warranty, and you haul them! Gordon’s Furniture, Minerva, 330-868-1099 (37tfcweb)

Huge mattress blitz! Save on all sizes! Ashley, Symbol, Serta & more! Queen sets from $299. Gordon’s Furniture, Minerva, 330-868-1099 (37tfcweb)

Chairs! Chairs! Largest selection! Over 100 on sale & in stock. Power rockers, recliners, wall huggers, swivels & more! Lift chairs too! Gordon’s Furniture, Minerva, 330-868-1099 (37tfcweb)

05A-ANTIQUES & COLLECTIBLES

Buying Estates! Buying antiques, furniture, primitives, small items – Anything old! Call 330-627-3276. (37cweb)

07-REAL ESTATE

Real Estate advertised herein is subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, thus making it illegal to advertise any preference, limitation or discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status or national origin, or the intention to make any such preferences, limitations or discriminations.

The Free Press will not knowingly accept advertising for real estate which is in violation of the law. Be informed that all dwellings advertised are available on an equal opportunity basis.

The Free Press Standard

2-3 BR home in Bergholz, good rental property, $35,000. Call 740-768-2718. (35-38pweb)

COMMERCIAL PROPERTIES – Newell Realty & Auctions, 330-627-2350. (01tfcweb)

Carroll Co: Lee Twp. New! 8 wooded tracts, 5 to 38 acres, hunting, electric, starting at $22,900. Off C.R. 66 (Chase Rd.) near Carrollton. BRUNER LAND COMPANY, INC. (740)435-3434 or (740)260-1378. www.brunerland.com (37tfcweb)

11-MISC. WANTED

WANTED: Standing Timber & Walnut Trees – Call Carroll County Logging, 330-738-2050 or 440-897-0863. (01tfcweb)

12-HELP WANTED

Drivers: $1275 per week + monthly bonuses up to $500. Guaranteed home time. BCBS benefits. No-touch. CDL-A, 1 yr. exp. Call 855-842-8498. (37,38pweb)

Drivers: $3,000 orientation completion bonus! Koch Trucking – Dedicated, regional, OTR, flatbed & point-to-point lane openings! (New hires guaranteed min $$$ week)! 1 yr. CDL-A. Call 1-855-350-5571. (37-40pweb)

13-REAL ESTATE WANTED

Cash For Your Farm Or Acreage – Call toll-free, 866-893-5263. (01tfcweb)

16-FOR RENT

3 BR doublewide in rural setting. References & deposit required. Call 330-895-2168. (37cweb)

1 BR apartment with water & trash included, $275/month + deposit. Good location. Call 330-627-2370. (36-38cweb)

Magnolia – Large 1 BR, kitchen & livingroom. Furnished. All utilities paid except electric. $550/month. Call 330-866-9718. (37,38cweb)

3 BR mobile home with water & sewer furnished. Rent + deposit. No pets. Call 330-417-6236 or 330-627-7837. (35tfcweb)

1 BR downstairs apartment – Rent + deposit & utilities. No pets. Call 330-627-7837 or 330-417-6236. (37tfcweb)

Atwood Lake – 3 BR lakefront w/all utilities paid. No outside yard maintenance. Trash taken away. No pets. $1200/month + deposit. Call 330-316-6794. (01tfcweb)

20-SERVICES

Dale Gallaher, Barber Stylist at 9168 Avalon Rd. NW, Malvern. By appointment only. Call 330-575-2831 or 330-863-1400. Open Wednesday through Saturday. (37pweb)

We install used motors & transmissions, and guarantee our labor and parts! Towing is available. ASE Master Mechanics. Call 330-868-5209. (01tfcweb)

23-GARAGE SALES

Carrollton Twice Around for Kids Sale at Trinity Lutheran Church, 275 N. Lisbon St., Sept. 15 & 16, 9-5 and Sept. 17, 9-3. Over 50 area Mom’s selling gently used children’s items. Clothing sizes newborn to size 20, shoes, toys, bedding, strollers & more. If interested in becoming a seller, call Stacey at 330-324-4968. (36,37cweb)

Rummage Sale at St. Mary’s Church, 2012 Bachelor Rd., Waynesburg (Morges), September 17, 9-1. (37cweb)

Estate Sale at 770 Jones Ave. NW, Lot E, Sept. 15, 16 & 17. (37cweb)

Yard Sale at 1340 Trump Rd., Sept. 17, 9-5. Baby clothes, toys, percussion bell kit, misc. (37cweb)

Barn Sale at 2043 Brussel Rd. (Rt.9 between 171 & Augusta), Sept. 15-17. (37pweb)

