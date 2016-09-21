Classifieds

04-HOUSEHOLD

End of summer floor sample sale! Lots of sofas at $299 & $399. They are as-is, no warranty, and you haul them! Gordon’s Furniture, Minerva, 330-868-1099 (38tfcweb)

——————

Huge mattress blitz! Save on all sizes! Ashley, Symbol, Serta & more! Queen sets from $299. Gordon’s Furniture, Minerva, 330-868-1099 (38tfcweb)

——————

Chairs! Chairs! Largest selection! Over 100 on sale & in stock. Power rockers, recliners, wall huggers, swivels & more! Lift chairs too! Gordon’s Furniture, Minerva, 330-868-1099 (38tfcweb)

——————

07-REAL ESTATE

Real Estate advertised herein is subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, thus making it illegal to advertise any preference, limitation or discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status or national origin, or the intention to make any such preferences, limitations or discriminations.

The Free Press will not knowingly accept advertising for real estate which is in violation of the law. Be informed that all dwellings advertised are available on an equal opportunity basis.

The Free Press Standard

——————-

2-3 BR home in Bergholz, good rental property, $35,000. Call 740-768-2718. (35-38pweb)

——————-

COMMERCIAL PROPERTIES – Newell Realty & Auctions, 330-627-2350. (01tfcweb)

——————-

Carroll Co: Lee Twp. New! 8 wooded tracts, 5 to 38 acres, hunting, electric, starting at $22,900. Off C.R. 66 (Chase Rd.) near Carrollton. BRUNER LAND COMPANY, INC. (740)435-3434 or (740)260-1378. www.brunerland.com (38tfcweb)

——————

Carroll Co: Fox Twp. 46 acres, $149,900. Just outside Mechanicstown on Avon Rd. Jefferson Co: New! 113 acres, good building, hunting or farming ground, $349,900. Off S.R. 54 on T.R. 283. Saline Twp. 20 acres, $74,900. Other lots available. C.R. 51 (Hollow Rock Rd.) No mineral rights. BRUNER LAND COMPANY, INC. (740)630-6724 or (740)685-8138. www.brunerland.com (38tfcweb)

——————

09-EQUIPMENT

County Line vertical or horizontal 22-ton log splitter w/accessories. Approximately 50 hours used. $800. Call 234-521-4401. Minerva area. (38cweb)

——————

11-MISC. WANTED

WANTED: Standing Timber & Walnut Trees – Call Carroll County Logging, 330-738-2050 or 440-897-0863. (01tfcweb)

———————–

12-HELP WANTED

Drivers: $1275 per week + monthly bonuses up to $500. Guaranteed home time. BCBS benefits. No-touch. CDL-A, 1 yr. exp. Call 855-842-8498. (37,38pweb)

——————

Drivers: $3,000 orientation completion bonus! Koch Trucking – Dedicated, regional, OTR, flatbed & point-to-point lane openings! (New hires guaranteed min $$$ week)! 1 yr. CDL-A. Call 1-855-350-5571. (37-40pweb)

——————

13-REAL ESTATE WANTED

Cash For Your Farm Or Acreage – Call toll-free, 866-893-5263. (01tfcweb)

——————-

16-FOR RENT

Real Estate advertised herein is subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act,

thus making it illegal to advertise any preference, limitation or

discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial

status or national origin, or the intention to make any such preferences,

limitations or discriminations.

The Free Press will not knowingly accept advertising for real estate

which is in violation of the law. Be informed that all dwellings advertised

are available on an equal opportunity basis.

The Free Press Standard

——————-

1 BR apartment with water & trash included, $275/month + deposit. Good location. Call 330-627-2370. (36-38cweb)

———————–

Magnolia – Large 1 BR, kitchen & livingroom. Furnished. All utilities paid except electric. $550/month. Call 330-866-9718. (37,38cweb)

——————

Taking applications for a 2 BR, 1 BA w/2-car garage & dock space available at Leesville Lake. One-year lease required + 1st, last & security deposit. Call 330-627-7049. (38cweb)

——————-

3 BR doublewide in rural setting. References & deposit required. Call 330-895-2168. (38cweb)

——————

2 BR home in Carrollton – References & deposit required. $600/month + utilities. Trash included. No pets. Call 330-627-8011. (38,39cweb)

——————-

2 BR apartment close to downtown w/off-street parking & utilities furnished. Call 330-627-5573 or 330-806-0145. (38,39cweb)

——————-

2-story house w/4 BR’s, 2 BA & central air, next to school. No pets. $800/month + deposit. Call 330-863-1060. (38,39cweb)

——————

3 BR mobile home with water & sewer furnished. Rent + deposit. No pets. Call 330-417-6236 or 330-627-7837. (35tfcweb)

——————-

1 BR downstairs apartment – Rent + deposit & utilities. No pets. Call 330-627-7837 or 330-417-6236. (37tfcweb)

——————

Atwood Lake – 3 BR lakefront w/all utilities paid. No outside yard maintenance. Trash taken away. No pets. $1200/month + deposit. Call 330-316-6794. (01tfcweb)

——————-

19-NOTICES

Gordon Family Reunion – The Willis Gordon family will host a family reunion October 23, 2016 in Malvern, Ohio. For info. contact Fred Gordon at beaglehound2006@yahoo.com or call 330-312-2706. (38cweb)

——————

Pick your own or picked concord or white grapes, tomatoes & apples. Call 330-894-2375. (38cweb)

——————

20-SERVICES

We install used motors & transmissions, and guarantee our labor and parts! Towing is available. ASE Master Mechanics. Call 330-868-5209. (01tfcweb)

——————

23-GARAGE SALES

Multi-Family Yard Sale at 1229 Canyon Rd. SE, Sept. 22-25, 9-6. Punching bag, smoke house, table & chairs, outside table, clothes, crafts, old windows, baby stuff and shelves. Everything must go! (38pweb)

——————

Garage Sale at 218 3rd St. SW, Sept. 23 & 24. Misc. items, toys, collectibles. (38cweb)

——————

Moving Sale at 6120 Vale View Dr. SW, Sherrodsville (1 mile west of Dellroy off S.R. 542), Sept. 22, 23 & 24, 9-5. Fishing, vintage, antique, tools, carving & misc. items. (38pweb)

——————

Garage Sale at 2124 Panama Rd. SE, Sept. 23 & 24, 9-5. Furniture, kitchen stove, glassware, jewelry, tools & much more. (38cweb)

——————

Garage Sale at 42 Magnolia Rd. SW, Dellroy, Sept. 23 & 24. New Holland tractor w/lots of attachments, radial arm table saw, rototiller for garden, sawed lumber, 3 boxes of sawmill blades never opened, lots & lots of misc. (38pweb)

——————