Classifieds

Free financing! 6 months same as cash! Back at Gordon’s Furniture, Minerva, with approved credit. Synchrony Financial, $599 minimum purchase. (04tfcweb)

Super tax time savings! Rocker recliner $278, queen mattress sets $299, recliner couched from $598, 5 piece wood dinettes from $299 & more! Gordon’s Furniture, Minerva, 330-868-1099. (04tfcweb)

England Furniture sofa sale! $599 to $1299 – Choose your fabric, pillow too! Same sale price! Hardwood frames & coil spring cushions. Gordon’s Furniture, Minerva, 330-868-1099. (04tfcweb)

Shitzu puppies, $250. Four males. Call 330-987-4888. (03,04pweb)

Real Estate advertised herein is subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, thus making it illegal to advertise any preference, limitation or discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status or national origin, or the intention to make any such preferences, limitations or discriminations.

The Free Press will not knowingly accept advertising for real estate which is in violation of the law. Be informed that all dwellings advertised are available on an equal opportunity basis.

10 lane bowling alley & restaurant for sale with D1 liquor permit. Located at 592 6th St. NW, Carrollton. Serious inquiries only. Call 330-575-7136. (04-07cweb)

COMMERCIAL PROPERTIES – Newell Realty & Auctions, 330-627-2350. (01tfcweb)

CARROLL CO: New! Lee Twp. 56 wooded acres, electric, $154,900. Off S.R. 524 near Bergholz. JEFFERSON CO: Ross Twp. 59+ wooded acres, nice laying ground, electric. $184,900. Off S.R. 524 on T.R. 283 near Bergholz. BRUNER LAND COMPANY, INC. (740)435-3434 or (740)260-1378. www.brunerland.com (04tfcweb)

WANTED: Standing Timber & Walnut Trees – Call Carroll County Logging, 330-738-2050 or 440-897-0863. (01tfcweb)

Drivers: OTR & Dedicated. Excellent pay + rider program. Family medical/dental benefits. Home weekends guaranteed. CDL-A, 1 year exp. Call 877-758-3905. (03,04pweb)

GBS PrinTech – Malvern, OH is immediately recruiting for a First Shift Kempsmith Press Operator. Job Title: Kempsmith Press Operator. Division & Department: GBS Print Technologies Group, Filing. POSITION SUMMARY: Kempsmith press operators are responsible for all aspects of Kempsmith machine operation. Including but not limited to machine set-up, die changes, changeovers, roll stock changes and machine operation. Must be proficient in printing principles and procedures. Records production and material usage. Performs basic and preventative machine maintenance. ESSENTIAL DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES: *Performs machine set ups including dies, roll stock, printing plates, ink and glue according to specifications on the job order. *Packaging product to job requirements. *Accurately records production in production log and data collection system. *Reports material usage on material pull slips. *Clean up and tear down jobs. *Safely operate machine according to OSHA requirements. *Other tasks as assigned. QUALIFICATIONS: *2 years flexographic experience and/or machine operation. *Strong mechanical aptitude. *Detail oriented. *Strong math skills. *Strong problem solving and decision making skills. *Good color matching skills. *Basic computer skills. *Ability to lift 70 pounds from floor to shoulder height. *Good written and oral communication skills. *Ability to work as part of a team. *High school or equivalent. Eveline Maciag, Attn: Kempsmith Press Operator, 7233 Freedom Ave. NW, North Canton, OH 44720 or email to: hr@gbscorp.com or fax to: 330-494-7075. GBS is an equal opportunity employer and affords opportunities for all positions without regard to race, color, religion, gender, national origin, veteran status, disability and/or any other status protected under local, state or federal laws. (04cweb)

Parts Manager wanted for General Motors dealership. Experience required. Please contact Norma or Jo at Waynesburg Carriage, 173 Mill St., Waynesburg, OH, (330) 866-9451 or send resume to: PO Box 757, Waynesburg, OH 44688. (04cweb)

EMT Fleet Services in Carrollton, Ohio is now hiring Fleet Tech. Light truck and diesel experience a plus. Health insurance, 401k, full-time position in Carrollton on Trump Rd. Please go to our website to apply: www.emtambulance.com. (47tfcweb)

Cash For Your Farm Or Acreage – Call toll-free, 866-893-5263. (01tfcweb)

1 BR cottage by Leesville Lake, $450/month + electric. Call 330-738-3178. (03,04pweb)

2-bay garage space for rent for storage only – Private location 5 minutes north of Carrollton off S.R. 43, $150/month. Call & leave name & number or text 330-458-9714. (04cweb)

East Rochester rooms for rent, $115/week. Fully furnished. Includes all utilities, internet, cable & laundry facility. Located 15 minutes from Carrollton area. Call 330-205-0736. (04cweb)

3 BR, 2 BA mobile home w/some appliances, 1 mile from Carrollton. Call 330-627-0724. (04cweb)

Magnolia/Waynesburg – Large 1 BR & 2 BR apartments w/most utilities paid, $550 + deposit. Call 330-866-9718. (04-06cweb)

2 BR fully furnished single-family condo at Atwood Condominiums in Dellroy, $1250/month + $1250 deposit. All utilities included except cable. Call 330-324-2125. (02-07cweb)

Atwood Lake – 3 BR lakefront w/all utilities paid. No outside yard maintenance. Trash taken away. No pets. $1200/month + deposit. Call 330-316-6794. (01tfcweb)

Corporate Housing! 9 BR beautiful home in Carrollton w/very large parking area in high security area. Fully furnished with brand new furniture, 10 flat screen TV’s, cable, Wi-Fi internet, air conditioned, 3 full baths, 5 showers w/tankless water heater for endless hot water, separate “dirty” entrance w/full tile floor. On premises laundry equipment. Completely remodeled and move-in ready today. No pets. $4500/month including ALL utilities. Housekeeping available for additional fee. Call Joseph Properties for a personal showing, 330-627-2727. (01tfcweb)

Carrollton – 2 BR air-conditioned, beautiful & quiet apartment at 726 Courtview (off Moody). Newly remodeled. Heat, water, sewer/trash and wireless Internet INCLUDED. On premises laundry room. Large parking area. Best neighborhood in Carrollton! $655/month w/lease. Drive by then call Joseph Properties, 330-627-2727. (01tfcweb)

Carrollton – 3 BR air-conditioned beautiful & quiet apartment w/private entrance at 726 Courtview (off Moody). Newly remodeled. Heat, water, sewer/trash and wireless Internet INCLUDED. On premises laundry room. Large parking area. Best neighborhood in Carrollton! $855/month w/lease. Drive by then call Joseph Properties, 330-627-2727. (01tfcweb)

3 BR trailer w/all utilities included in Carrollton. No pets. Call 330-417-6236 or 330-627-7837. (02tfcweb)

Minerva – 4 BR, 2 BA home on corner lot w/quiet neighbor. Will rent furnished or unfurnished. All utilities included. Lease or rent month to month. Call 330-627-3158. (02tfcweb)

Carrollton – Nice 1 BR apartment, only 4 years old. Private parking, outdoor patio area & yard. $500/month + utilities. Comes furnished or unfurnished. Call 330-627-3158. (04tfcweb)

Carrollton area snow plowing – Call Bill Grimes, 330-324-7969. (51tfcweb)

