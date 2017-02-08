Classifieds

4-HOUSEHOLD

President’s Day specials! Save! Sofas, recliners, dinettes, TV stands, ends & more! Power recliners & lift chairs too! Gordon’s Furniture, Minerva, 330-868-1099. Like us of facebook! (06tfcweb)

——————-

6 months same as cash! Save! Gordon’s Furniture, Minerva, 330-868-1099. With your good credit, $599 minimum, Synchrony Financial. (06tfcweb)

——————-

06-ANIMALS

Shitzu puppies, $150. Four males. Call 330-987-4888. (06,07pweb)

——————-

07-REAL ESTATE

Real Estate advertised herein is subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, thus making it illegal to advertise any preference, limitation or discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status or national origin, or the intention to make any such preferences, limitations or discriminations.

The Free Press will not knowingly accept advertising for real estate which is in violation of the law. Be informed that all dwellings advertised are available on an equal opportunity basis.

The Free Press Standard

——————-

10 lane bowling alley & restaurant for sale with D1 liquor permit. Located at 592 6th St. NW, Carrollton. Serious inquiries only. Call 330-575-7136. (04-07cweb)

——————-

COMMERCIAL PROPERTIES – Newell Realty & Auctions, 330-627-2350. (01tfcweb)

——————-

CARROLL CO: Lee Twp. New! 56 wooded acres, $154,900. Off Bay Rd. on Torch Rd. near Mechanicstown. TUSCARAWAS CO: Clay Twp. New! Nice 73 wooded acres, driveway, electric, $272,900. Off S.R. 36 on River Rd. near Port Washington. BRUNER LAND COMPANY, INC. (740)435-3434 or (740)260-1378. www.brunerland.com (06tfcweb)

——————

11-MISC. WANTED

WANTED: Standing Timber & Walnut Trees – Call Carroll County Logging, 330-738-2050 or 440-897-0863. (01tfcweb)

———————–

12-HELP WANTED

EMT Fleet Services in Carrollton, Ohio is now hiring Fleet Tech. Light truck and diesel experience a plus. Health insurance, 401k, full-time position in Carrollton on Trump Rd. Please go to our website to apply: www.emtambulance.com. (47tfcweb)

———————–

13-REAL ESTATE WANTED

Cash For Your Farm Or Acreage – Call toll-free, 866-893-5263. (01tfcweb)

——————-

16-FOR RENT

Real Estate advertised herein is subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act,

thus making it illegal to advertise any preference, limitation or

discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial

status or national origin, or the intention to make any such preferences,

limitations or discriminations.

The Free Press will not knowingly accept advertising for real estate

which is in violation of the law. Be informed that all dwellings advertised

are available on an equal opportunity basis.

The Free Press Standard

——————-

Magnolia/Waynesburg – Large 1 BR & 2 BR apartments w/most utilities paid, $550 + deposit. Call 330-866-9718. (04-06cweb)

——————-

2 BR fully furnished single-family condo at Atwood Condominiums in Dellroy, $1250/month + $1250 deposit. All utilities included except cable. Call 330-324-2125. (02-07cweb)

——————-

Atwood Lake – 3 BR lakefront w/all utilities paid. No outside yard maintenance. Trash taken away. No pets. $1200/month + deposit. Call 330-316-6794. (01tfcweb)

——————-

Corporate Housing! 9 BR beautiful home in Carrollton w/very large parking area in high security area. Fully furnished with brand new furniture, 10 flat screen TV’s, cable, Wi-Fi internet, air conditioned, 3 full baths, 5 showers w/tankless water heater for endless hot water, separate “dirty” entrance w/full tile floor. On premises laundry equipment. Completely remodeled and move-in ready today. No pets. $4500/month including ALL utilities. Housekeeping available for additional fee. Call Joseph Properties for a personal showing, 330-627-2727. (01tfcweb)

———————-

Carrollton – 2 BR air-conditioned, beautiful & quiet apartment at 726 Courtview (off Moody). Newly remodeled. Heat, water, sewer/trash and wireless Internet INCLUDED. On premises laundry room. Large parking area. Best neighborhood in Carrollton! $655/month w/lease. Drive by then call Joseph Properties, 330-627-2727. (01tfcweb)

———————-

Carrollton – 3 BR air-conditioned beautiful & quiet apartment w/private entrance at 726 Courtview (off Moody). Newly remodeled. Heat, water, sewer/trash and wireless Internet INCLUDED. On premises laundry room. Large parking area. Best neighborhood in Carrollton! $855/month w/lease. Drive by then call Joseph Properties, 330-627-2727. (01tfcweb)

———————-

3 BR trailer w/all utilities included in Carrollton. No pets. Call 330-417-6236 or 330-627-7837. (02tfcweb)

——————-

2 BR, 1 BA mobile home in country location 5 minutes from town, $500/month + deposit. No pets. Non-smoking. Propane heat. Water, sewer, trash, stove & refrigerator included. Located off Rt. 43 north at 2418 Melody Lane. Call & leave name & number or text 330-458-9714. (06tfcweb)

——————-

2-bay garage space for rent for storage only – Private location 5 minutes north of Carrollton off S.R. 43, $150/month. Call & leave name & number or text 330-458-9714. (06tfcweb)

——————-

17-LOST AND FOUND

LOST: Lemon & white female Beagle. Plane Rd. off Rt. 9, Kilgore area. Reward. Please call 330-401-2306. (06cweb)

——————-

19-NOTICES

FREE pine & spruce wood for outdoor burners, Dellroy area. Call 800-521-7328. (05,06cweb)

——————-

20-SERVICES

Carrollton area snow plowing – Call Bill Grimes, 330-324-7969. (51tfcweb)

——————-