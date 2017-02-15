Classifieds

04-HOUSEHOLD

President’s Day specials! Save! Sofas, recliners, dinettes, TV stands, ends & more! Power recliners & lift chairs too! Gordon’s Furniture, Minerva, 330-868-1099. Like us of facebook! (07tfcweb)

6 months same as cash! Save! Gordon’s Furniture, Minerva, 330-868-1099. With your good credit, $599 minimum, Synchrony Financial. (07tfcweb)

President’s Day specials! Dresser & mirror $399, cherry tone sleigh beds (twin, full & queen) $299, queen pillow-top sets $299, dinettes, sofas, recliners & more! Free financing too! Gordon’s Furniture, Minerva, 330-868-1099. (07tfcweb)

05A-ANTIQUES & COLLECTIBLES

Buying Estates! Buying antiques, furniture, primitives, small items – Anything old! Call 330-627-3276. (07cweb)

06-ANIMALS

Shitzu puppies, $150. Four males. Call 330-987-4888. (06,07pweb)

AKC litter registered Labs, 3 black males, 2 black females and 3 blonde males. Vet checked, 1st shots & de-wormed. Parents on premises. $450/males, $550/females. Call 330-771-0312. (07,08cweb)

07-REAL ESTATE

Real Estate advertised herein is subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, thus making it illegal to advertise any preference, limitation or discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status or national origin, or the intention to make any such preferences, limitations or discriminations.

The Free Press will not knowingly accept advertising for real estate which is in violation of the law. Be informed that all dwellings advertised are available on an equal opportunity basis.

The Free Press Standard

10 lane bowling alley & restaurant for sale with D1 liquor permit. Located at 592 6th St. NW, Carrollton. Serious inquiries only. Call 330-575-7136. (04-07cweb)

COMMERCIAL PROPERTIES – Newell Realty & Auctions, 330-627-2350. (01tfcweb)

CARROLL CO: Lee Twp. 27 acres, $84,900. Just outside Carrollton on Chase Rd. JEFFERSON CO: Ross Twp. 59 acres, nice farm/building/hunting ground, $184,900. Off C.R. 54 on T.R. 283. BRUNER LAND COMPANY, INC. (740)630-6724 or (740)685-8138. www.brunerland.com (07tfcweb)

11-MISC. WANTED

WANTED: Standing Timber & Walnut Trees – Call Carroll County Logging, 330-738-2050 or 440-897-0863. (01tfcweb)

12-HELP WANTED

Workers are needed for a Harlem Springs tree farm. Experience preferred but not necessary in planting, pruning, mowing, tree digging and farm work. Respond to: Pine Hollow Farm, PO Box 627, Carrollton, OH 44615. (07,08cweb)

Drivers: Home daily. Excellent pay. BC/BS/UPMC, Dental, Vision, 401k, etc. Class A & B Tanker Drivers. No Hazmat required. Call 855-582-2032. (07,08pweb)

Zink’s Power Vac taking applications for following positions: Duct Cleaning Technician; Duct Cleaning Technician Assistant; Class A CDL Semi Driver. Requirements: Valid driver’s license; must pass drug test; reliable transportation. Hours vary. For info call 234-207-0231. (06-09cweb)

Looking for a Tupperware lady. Call Rochelle at 330-234-1738. (07-10pweb)

EMT Fleet Services in Carrollton, Ohio is now hiring Fleet Tech. Light truck and diesel experience a plus. Health insurance, 401k, full-time position in Carrollton on Trump Rd. Please go to our website to apply: www.emtambulance.com. (47tfcweb)

13-REAL ESTATE WANTED

Cash For Your Farm Or Acreage – Call toll-free, 866-893-5263. (01tfcweb)

15-WANTED TO RENT

Single woman looking for small 1 BR apartment in town (Carrollton). Ask for Barb between 6 a.m. & 2 p.m., Mon. – Fri., 740-543-3786. (07pweb)

16-FOR RENT

2 BR fully furnished single-family condo at Atwood Condominiums in Dellroy, $1250/month + $1250 deposit. All utilities included except cable. Call 330-324-2125. (02-07cweb)

——————-

2 BR apartment on Arrow Rd., Carrollton, $450/month + deposit. Call or text 330-312-6865. (07cweb)

Atwood Lake – 3 BR lakefront w/all utilities paid. No outside yard maintenance. Trash taken away. No pets. $1200/month + deposit. Call 330-316-6794. (01tfcweb)

Corporate Housing! 9 BR beautiful home in Carrollton w/very large parking area in high security area. Fully furnished with brand new furniture, 10 flat screen TV’s, cable, Wi-Fi internet, air conditioned, 3 full baths, 5 showers w/tankless water heater for endless hot water, separate “dirty” entrance w/full tile floor. On premises laundry equipment. Completely remodeled and move-in ready today. No pets. $4500/month including ALL utilities. Housekeeping available for additional fee. Call Joseph Properties for a personal showing, 330-627-2727. (01tfcweb)

Carrollton – 2 BR air-conditioned, beautiful & quiet apartment at 726 Courtview (off Moody). Newly remodeled. Heat, water, sewer/trash and wireless Internet INCLUDED. On premises laundry room. Large parking area. Best neighborhood in Carrollton! $655/month w/lease. Drive by then call Joseph Properties, 330-627-2727. (01tfcweb)

Carrollton – 3 BR air-conditioned beautiful & quiet apartment w/private entrance at 726 Courtview (off Moody). Newly remodeled. Heat, water, sewer/trash and wireless Internet INCLUDED. On premises laundry room. Large parking area. Best neighborhood in Carrollton! $855/month w/lease. Drive by then call Joseph Properties, 330-627-2727. (01tfcweb)

3 BR trailer w/all utilities included in Carrollton. No pets. Call 330-417-6236 or 330-627-7837. (02tfcweb)

Available May 1st – Call now to get on the list, this won’t last long! 2 BR, 1 BA mobile home in country location 5 minutes from town, $500/month + deposit. No pets. Non-smoking. Propane heat. Water, sewer, trash, stove & refrigerator included. Located off Rt. 43 north at 2418 Melody Lane. Call & leave name & number or text 330-458-9714. (06tfcweb)

2-bay garage space for rent for storage only – Private location 5 minutes north of Carrollton off S.R. 43, $150/month. Perfect for boat or vehicle storage! Call & leave name & number or text 330-458-9714. (06tfcweb)

20-SERVICES

Let me rebuild your Gravely starter clutch! Call Russ King, 330-627-4437. (07,08cweb)

Carrollton area snow plowing – Call Bill Grimes, 330-324-7969. (51tfcweb)

