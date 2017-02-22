Classifieds

01-AUTOS FOR SALE

2005 Ford Freestyle AWD w/newer tires, power everything, sunroof, multi-disc cd player & DVD player, seats 8, $2500 OBO. Call or text 330-401-6592. (08cweb)

———————–

04-HOUSEHOLD

Tax time deals! Save on all Ashley sofas, dinettes & more! Gordon’s Furniture, Minerva, 330-868-1099. Like us on Facebook! (08tfcweb)

——————-

Specials! All lift chairs, power recliners, rockers & gliders. Check us out! Gordon’s Furniture, Minerva, 330-868-1099. Like us on Facebook! (08tfcweb)

——————-

Serta, Serta, Serta – Save! Perfect sleeper, i-Series, i-Comfort & adjustable bed bases! Free financing! 6 months same as cash. Gordon’s Furniture, Minerva, 330-868-1099. Like us on Facebook! (08tfcweb)

——————-

Save! Bedrooms, rustic storage beds, chests & more! Gordon’s Furniture, Minerva, 330-868-1099. Like us on Facebook! (08tfcweb)

——————-

06-ANIMALS

AKC litter registered Labs, 3 black males, 2 black females and 3 blonde males. Vet checked, 1st shots & de-wormed. Parents on premises. $450/males, $550/females. Call 330-771-0312. (07,08cweb)

——————-

Shitzu puppies, $150. Four males. Call 330-987-4888. (08,09pweb)

——————-

07-REAL ESTATE

Real Estate advertised herein is subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, thus making it illegal to advertise any preference, limitation or discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status or national origin, or the intention to make any such preferences, limitations or discriminations.

The Free Press will not knowingly accept advertising for real estate which is in violation of the law. Be informed that all dwellings advertised are available on an equal opportunity basis.

The Free Press Standard

——————-

Magnolia – 46 acres on Briar Rd. Mineral rights do not convey. Entertaining offers from $3900 – $4000 per acre & up only. Serious inquiries only. Email: erikahob@yahoo.com. (08,09pweb)

——————-

COMMERCIAL PROPERTIES – Newell Realty & Auctions, 330-627-2350. (01tfcweb)

——————-

CARROLL CO: Brown Twp. New! 6 wooded acres, electric, building, $39,900. Off S.R. 43 on Lorric Rd. near Carrollton. TUSCARAWAS CO: Clay Twp. Nice 73 wooded acres, driveway, electric, $272,900. Off S.R. 36 on River Rd. near Port Washington. Rush Twp. New! 5 wooded acres, $25,000 or 10 acres, $45,000. Barkley Rd. near Stillwater. BRUNER LAND COMPANY, INC. (740)435-3434 or (740)260-1378. www.brunerland.com (08tfcweb)

——————

11-MISC. WANTED

WANTED: Standing Timber & Walnut Trees – Call Carroll County Logging, 330-738-2050 or 440-897-0863. (01tfcweb)

———————–

12-HELP WANTED

Workers are needed for a Harlem Springs tree farm. Experience preferred but not necessary in planting, pruning, mowing, tree digging and farm work. Respond to: Pine Hollow Farm, PO Box 627, Carrollton, OH 44615. (07,08cweb)

———————–

Drivers: Home daily. Excellent pay. BC/BS/UPMC, Dental, Vision, 401k, etc. Class A & B Tanker Drivers. No Hazmat required. Call 855-582-2032. (07,08pweb)

———————–

Carroll County Airport Restaurant is accepting applications for grill cook, prep cook, dishwasher & servers. Please apply at 253 Airport Rd., Carrollton. Must be flexible in hours, be a team player, fast, friendly & multi-tasking is a must! (08pweb)

——————-

INVENTORY CONTROL POSITION: Clerical and light manual labor. Must be familiar with Excel & Word. Will be using inventory control software. Hourly wage, retirement, vacation, holidays, sick & personal days. Reply to: email@jomacltd.com or 330-627-7727. (08cweb)

——————-

Zink’s Power Vac taking applications for following positions: Duct Cleaning Technician; Duct Cleaning Technician Assistant; Class A CDL Semi Driver. Requirements: Valid driver’s license; must pass drug test; reliable transportation. Hours vary. For info call 234-207-0231. (06-09cweb)

———————–

Part-time kitchen & housekeeping help wanted. Call 330-627-2208. (08,09cweb)

——————-

Looking for a Tupperware lady. Call Rochelle at 330-234-1738. (07-10pweb)

———————–

Line Operators needed at plastic manufacturing plant. Full benefits, tiered pay scale, must pass drug test. Apply at 750 Garfield Ave., Carrollton, OH. (08tfcweb)

———————–

EMT Fleet Services in Carrollton, Ohio is now hiring Fleet Tech. Light truck and diesel experience a plus. Health insurance, 401k, full-time position in Carrollton on Trump Rd. Please go to our website to apply: www.emtambulance.com. (47tfcweb)

———————–

13-REAL ESTATE WANTED

Cash For Your Farm Or Acreage – Call toll-free, 866-893-5263. (01tfcweb)

——————-

16-FOR RENT

Real Estate advertised herein is subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act,

thus making it illegal to advertise any preference, limitation or

discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial

status or national origin, or the intention to make any such preferences,

limitations or discriminations.

The Free Press will not knowingly accept advertising for real estate

which is in violation of the law. Be informed that all dwellings advertised

are available on an equal opportunity basis.

The Free Press Standard

——————-

Atwood Lake – 3 BR lakefront w/all utilities paid. No outside yard maintenance. Trash taken away. No pets. $1200/month + deposit. Call 330-316-6794. (01tfcweb)

——————-

Corporate Housing! 9 BR beautiful home in Carrollton w/very large parking area in high security area. Fully furnished with brand new furniture, 10 flat screen TV’s, cable, Wi-Fi internet, air conditioned, 3 full baths, 5 showers w/tankless water heater for endless hot water, separate “dirty” entrance w/full tile floor. On premises laundry equipment. Completely remodeled and move-in ready today. No pets. $4500/month including ALL utilities. Housekeeping available for additional fee. Call Joseph Properties for a personal showing, 330-627-2727. (01tfcweb)

———————-

Carrollton – 2 BR air-conditioned, beautiful & quiet apartment at 726 Courtview (off Moody). Newly remodeled. Heat, water, sewer/trash and wireless Internet INCLUDED. On premises laundry room. Large parking area. Best neighborhood in Carrollton! $655/month w/lease. Drive by then call Joseph Properties, 330-627-2727. (01tfcweb)

———————-

Carrollton – 3 BR air-conditioned beautiful & quiet apartment w/private entrance at 726 Courtview (off Moody). Newly remodeled. Heat, water, sewer/trash and wireless Internet INCLUDED. On premises laundry room. Large parking area. Best neighborhood in Carrollton! $855/month w/lease. Drive by then call Joseph Properties, 330-627-2727. (01tfcweb)

———————-

3 BR trailer w/all utilities included in Carrollton. No pets. Call 330-417-6236 or 330-627-7837. (02tfcweb)

——————-

Available May 1st – Call now to get on the list, this won’t last long! 2 BR, 1 BA mobile home in country location 5 minutes from town, $500/month + deposit. No pets. Non-smoking. Propane heat. Water, sewer, trash, stove & refrigerator included. Located off Rt. 43 north at 2418 Melody Lane. Call & leave name & number or text 330-458-9714. (06tfcweb)

——————-

2-bay garage space for rent for storage only – Private location 5 minutes north of Carrollton off S.R. 43, $150/month. Perfect for boat or vehicle storage! Call & leave name & number or text 330-458-9714. (06tfcweb)

——————-

20-SERVICES

Let me rebuild your Gravely starter clutch! Call Russ King, 330-627-4437. (07,08cweb)

———————–

Carrollton area snow plowing – Call Bill Grimes, 330-324-7969. (51tfcweb)

——————-