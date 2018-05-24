Clay A. Barcus, 57

Clay Anthony Barcus, 57, of Harlem Springs, passed away unexpectedly May 13, 2018. He was a life-long over the road truck driver. Clay graduated from Carrollton High School.

Clay is survived by his children, Kyle Barcus of Malvern and Heather (Adam) Gourley of Navarre; siblings, Amy (Wilmer) of Scio, Damon (Margo) Tauzel of Gastonia, SC and William (Lorraine) Tauzel Jr. of Carrollton; and grandchildren, Parker and Carson Gourley.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Dorothy Barcus and William and Jo Tauzel; and siblings Dan, Gray, Kyle and Rebecca.

In keeping with his wishes, no public services are planned. A private service was held for his family. Condolences can be shared with the family at www.heritagecremationsociety.com.