Clifford W. Foster, 57, of Minerva died April 10, 2017.

He was born April 7, 1960, in Salem to Betty (Hofmeister) Foster of Minerva and the late Jerry Foster. He was a truck driver for Heritage Trucking and formerly drove for R. C. Miller Co. and Dart Trucking. He graduated from Malvern High School in 1978 and was a former member of the Brown Twp. Fire Dept and a former EMT for Bartley Ambulance.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife, Kitty (Cline) Foster, whom he married Aug. 11, 1984; a daughter, Lindsay Foster, and fiancé, Zach Gram of Louisville; a son, Alan (Megan) Foster of Strasburg; sister, Judy (Jerry) Pangburn of Alliance; two brothers, Jerry (Teri) Foster of Malvern and Robb (Kellie) Foster of East Rochester; two grandchildren, Madisyn Delane and Garrett Dickerhoof; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be April 15 at 6 pm in the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home in Minerva with Chaplain Larry Karlen officiating. Great Trail Fire Dept. services will be at 5:45 pm. Calling hours will be 3-6 pm prior to services. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register www.gotschallfuneral.com