Club seeking vendors for May Spring Expo

MALVERN – Lake Mohawk “Lake Life” (formerly the Fish and Social Club) is hosting a Spring Expo May 12 at the Main Beach and pavilion and is seeking vendors.

The event is open to the public and focuses on businesses that provide services or are patronized by the members of Lake Mohawk and surrounding communities.

According to the press release, many residents in Lake Mohawk do not know there are professionals in the area. The group is seeking vendors in construction, remodeling, landscaping, lawn care, roofing, siding, painting, house cleaning, pet sitting, etc.

Along with exhibitors, there will be a flea market. Matt Fox of the television show “Room by Room” will also be in attendance.

The Spring Expo is a fundraising event. Proceeds benefit “Lake Life.” The club carries forward the traditions of the Fish & Social Club and will continue to help provide and maintain facilities throughout the lake. The club also contributes to local functions, such as: Malvern after-prom, Boy Scouts, Malvern scholarships, after school backpack program, Carroll County Animal Protection League, fire department and more.

All vendors will be acknowledged with a business listing in the monthly newsletter.

To reserve your space, call 330-863-4488.