Comets soar past Warriors 41-7

By Carol McIntire

Editor

AKRON – Carrollton was its own worst enemy Friday night at Coventry High School.

The Warriors fumbled the ball seven times, losing four, and had nine penalties for 70 yards that resulted in a 41-7 loss to the Comets.

The Warrior defense held the Comet offense to 206 yards on the ground and 19 passing, but the offense mustered only 24 yards passing and ran for a negative 54 yards on the ground.

“We knew they had a good team,” said Warrior Coach Phil Mauro. “They had 18 starters back. When you combine that with an All-Ohioan (Treon Sibley) and two others who run the ball well, you are facing an excellent team. But I make no excuses. We didn’t take care of the football and put our defense in bad situations all night.”

Carrollton struck first.

Coventry took the opening kickoff and fumbled on the third play of the series. Parker Crim recovered the ball on the Coventry 36-yard line.

On the Warriors’ first play from scrimmage, quarterback Conner Clark dropped back and threw a pass to Crim, who raced down the sideline and into the end zone.

The kick by Rigo Viveros was good and the Warriors found themselves sitting on a 7-0 lead with less than one minute off the game clock.

On their next possession, the Warrior fumbled on their own 30-yard line, setting the Comets up for their first score. On a second-and-seven play, Sibley broke through the line for a 27-yard touchdown. The kick by Jack Fuller was wide and Carrollton hung on to a one-point lead with just shy of six minutes left in the opening quarter.

Bryce Carte returned the ensuing kickoff to the 36-yard line, but a block-in-the-back penalty, fumble and a snap that sailed over the head of Clark, forced the Warriors to punt from their own end zone.

Sibley returned the punt to the Warrior five-yard line and, on the next play, marched into the end zone. Quarterback Steven Locher ran into the end zone for the two-point conversion with three minutes left in the opening period to give his team a 14-7 lead.

The Comets added a touchdown on their next two possessions and took a 28-7 lead into the locker room at half time.

Junior running back Zach Rankin scored from five yards as the second quarter began and Locher connected with junior receiver Andrew Arnold for a nine-yard score less than three minutes later. Coventry added a touchdown in both the third and quarter quarters. Nate Scaggs scored from three yards out in the third period and Locher closed out the Comet scoring in the final period when he scored on a three-yard quarterback keeper. The Warriors blocked Fuller’s kick after the third period score.

Offensively for Carrollton, Crim had three carries for 15 yards and the touchdown pass. Clark completed five of 12 passes for 24 yards.

Carte returned four kick offs for 91 yards and Trevor Boggess punted nine times for 282 yards.

Defensively, Brandon Bolanz had five solo tackles, six assists and was credited with half a sack and half a tackle for a loss. Carte had six solo tackles, three assists and one tackle for a loss. Jake Kopko was credited with five solo tackles and one tackle for a loss.

The Warriors were missing Jose Diaz, who scored a touchdown last week for the Warriors; Eli Kulin and Connor King, but Mauro made no excuses for his team.

“I take the brunt of what happened Friday night,” Mauro said. “We have a lot of things to address this week in practice. The penalties were costly and our offense didn’t help our defense. We will refocus this week and get ready to play Cambridge.”

The coach said the Warriors know the Bobcats are a good team.

“We scrimmaged the two teams they’ve won against this year so we have a little bit of comparison” he said.

The Warriors and Bobcats face off Friday at 7 p.m. in the Warriors final non-conference game of the season. They begin Northeastern Buckeye Conference play Sept. 15 when they host Salem.

COVENTRY 41,

CARROLLTON 7

COV 14 14 6 7 – 41

CHS 7 0 0 0 – 7

CAR -Connor Clark 36-yd. pass to Parker Crim. (Rigo Viveros kick)

COV – Treon Sibley 27-yd. run. (Kick failed)

COV – Sibley 5-yd. ran (Steven Locher run)

COV – Zach Rankin 5-yd. run. (Jack Fuller kick)

COV – Locher 9-yd. pass to Andrew Arnold (Fuller kick)

COV – Nate Scaggs 3-yd. run (Kick blocked)

COV – Locher 3-yd. run (Fuller kick)

First downs: CHS-2; COV- 20

Rushes-yards: CHS 31-(-)54; COV 45-206;

Passes-comp: CHS 5-12-24; COV 3-12-19

Fumbles-lost: CHS 7-4; COV 5-3

Penalties-yards: CHS 9-70; COV 4-30