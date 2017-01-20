Commissioners delay decision on Atwood property

By Nancy Schaar

FPS Correspondent

Carroll County Commissioners agreed to table any decision regarding the sale of Atwood Lake Lodge until their Jan. 23 meeting following an executive session held Jan. 19.

Commissioners met for nearly two hours behind closed doors with County Prosecutor Steven Barnett, Atty. Sean Smith, legal counsel for commissioners; Atty. James Pringle and Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer James B. Cugliari from the Muskingum Watershed Conservancy District (MWCD), Gene Kiko, Geno Kiko, and Richard Kiko Jr. of Kiko Auctions.

The session was held to discuss the sale of property by competitive bid. Kiko Auctions conducted an auction of the lodge and approximately 75 acres of land Aug. 10, 2016, for commissioners. Billy Burns of the Youngstown area was the high bidder at $1.1 million. Despite three extensions for the closing date, Burns has not stepped forward to sign papers and complete the deal.

Richard Goodman, Burns’ attorney, was included in the last 90 minutes of the executive session.

After reconvening in regular session, Commissioner President Jeff Ohler said, “There is a little more deliberation to be done. The prospective buyer (Billy Burns) will provide Sean Smith with more information.”

“It was a very dynamic meeting and we had a very frank discussion with all the stake holders,” said Commissioner Bob Wirkner.

All three commissioners agreed and said it was a very positive meeting.

Ohler said he expects the board to make a decision regarding Atwood during the Jan. 23 meeting.