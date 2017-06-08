Commissioners deny trustee’s request to vacate portions of roads after hearing from residents

By Nancy Schaar

FPS Correspondent

Carroll County Commissioners hosted five public hearings last week to address requests for road vacations.

Engineer Brian Wise requested small portions of non-maintained roads be vacated, including portions of Harvest, Thistle, Honor, Hope and Hemp roads. A hearing was held separately for each road located in Rose Township.

Prior to the hearings, which we advertised for several weeks in The Free Press, all three county commissioners, county engineer and several others physically viewed all the roads suggested to be vacated by Rose Twp. trustees. Commissioners have three options to choose from regarding the suggested vacation of roads: approve the township trustees request, deny the request, or send the entire matter back to trustees for further discussion or action.

Several people attended the hearing who own land or live adjacent to the non-maintained road. None of the residents in attendance were in favor of vacating Harvest road.

Rose Twp. Trustee Joe Little said the township was informed by the county prosecutor if a piece of ground will become landlocked by the vacation, the road cannot be vacated and the township will be responsible for the cost of bringing that road back up to usable, legal standards.

“We went through our list of non-maintained roads. We were watching out for the cost to the township,” said Little.

John Miday owns a large section of land located adjacent to Harvest road. He said it is used quite a bit and he wants it to stay the way it is. He would even like an additional 250 feet at the end of Harvest road to be reopened.

“Closing the road will devalue my property. It will depreciate my farm. Leave it alone,” said Lois Frase.

Bill Finley owns a farm adjacent to the road. He asked to have the road left open. He said it’s been that way for more than 46 years and he is against closing the road.

Commissioners unanimously voted to deny the trustees the right to vacate the road. Harvest road will remain as it is, a non-maintained road.

Moving on to the public hearing for vacating Thistle Rd., Commissioner Bob Wirkner again questioned county engineer deputy surveyor Rod Yoder regarding the location of the portion of road to be vacated.

After physically viewing the site, Yoder was unable to show commissioners exactly what portion is to be vacated. Yoder said that part of the road was vacated in 1906 but documents leave it unclear as to exactly what portion it was. Yoder did say that part of the land is already landlocked, but again that exact piece of land has not been identified.

Commissioners voted to deny the vacation request from Rose Twp. trustees The road will remain as it is.

For the hearing regarding Honor Rd., Little said the property owner wants the road vacated. Wirkner noted when commissioners viewed the road, there was no road. Commissioners voted to approve vacating the small portion of Honor road.

Regarding the vacating of Hope Rd., Mike Geiser said it would land lock part of his farm and that 75% of his farm borders the road. Commissioner Jeff Ohler said he felt it would create a financial hardship for Geiser if that part of the road is vacated.

Commissioners agreed to return the matter to township trustees. If trustees want to pursue the vacation of the road further, they will have to resubmit paperwork.

Alan Weir attended all five hearings and stated his view was to not vacate them. Weir stated at all five hearings that if vacated, the property owner would have to pay to have the road opened again and pay to have it brought up to road standards. Weir also said property located along the road, if it was vacated, would not be able to be sold because it would not have any road frontage.

Clerk of Courts Bill Wohlwend reported he signed an agreement with the Ohio Attorney General’s office in Columbus as a debt collection service. The state will pursue anyone who has delinquent fines and/or court costs that are due in the court. That amount is currently more than $750,000.

The county will receive the full amount due. The collection company does not receive any portion or percentage of the county money. The company will charge the delinquent person an additional fee for their collection services.

Commissioners signed the agreement after it was approved for form and function by the county prosecutor.

Commissioners accepted the resignation of Assistant Dog Warden Allison Hull. Following an executive session with Dog Warden Josh Long, they agreed to review the top candidates from the application list from December 2016.

Discussion was held regarding the possibility of a health department levy to be placed on the ballot for voters consideration.

Wirkner questioned if there had been an insufficiency of funds established. Ohler said no, there hadn’t since the health department had a carry over last year of $180,000.

“They’ve done a good job of reducing their expenses,” said Ohler.

“Their carry over has increased every year for several years,” said commissioner Lewis Mickley.

Wirkner said there was a declaration last year that there were insufficient funds and yet there was a carry over. The auditor declared insufficient funds, which is why a levy request was put on the ballot, according to Wirkner.

Ohler said the carry over last year was $180,000. Mickley agreed to follow up on the matter with the county auditor.

In other business commissioners:

– HELD a public hearing regarding subdivision regulations for the Regional Planning Commission.

– HEARD a presentation from PNC bank representatives detailing the benefits and usage of their business credit cards. Key Bank was also scheduled to present their information but did not show up.

– WILL open bids June 29 at 9:30 a.m. for the Water Pollution Control Loan Fund for the installation of four soil based septic systems.

– WILL open bids June 26 at 9:30 a.m. for 2016 bridge projects in Harrison and Lee townships.

– LEARNED from Ohler the county insurance premium for 2017 was estimated to increase 5.9% this year. Actually it increased 10% from $719,000 in 2016 to $792,000 this year. Ohler said the increase seems to be from employees changing from single plans to family plans.

– HEARD a presentation from Family and Children First Council Director John McCall regarding a PATH (Planning for Access to Housing) funds being established. The funds are used to help those coming from a homeless situation. Residents may dial 211 and be directed to the proper agency for help through the Department of Job & Family Services.

– DECLARED June as Adult Protective Services Month. The activities are to help identify and protect anyone who suspects or knows of an elderly person being abused.

– HEARD Barb Walton from the Solid Waste Joint District report on two upcoming recycling events to be held in the county.

– AGREED to pay Exact Pro Wash of North Canton $5,000 for 30 hours of pressure washing the front of the courthouse and removing bird droppings. Only water is to be used and no chemicals. Three quotes were received for the job. The other two bids were for $7,100 and $7,500.

– RECEIVED the dog pound report with six impounded, two adopted out, two redeemed and eight citations issued for no license.