Commissioners finalize $27 million budget

By Nancy Schaar

FPS Correspondent

Carroll County Commissioners received the Certificate of Funds from Auditor Lynn Fairclough during a special session Jan. 6 and finalized the 2017 budget.

The general fund budget is $8,794,958.01 and the non-general fund budget will be $19,109,957 for a grand total of $27, 903,915.41. The 2017 total budget shows an increase of $706,743 over the 2016 total budget of $27,210,222.

The final figures are much different than what was projected in June.

“Six months into 2016 we were more than a $1 million off the projected amount of income. It was due to tax payments that were delayed until the second half of 2016. So we ended up in better shape than we thought we were going to,” said Commissioner President Bob Wirkner.

In June 2016, commissioners met with office holders and department heads and asked them to trim and carefully consider their budget needs for 2017.

Commissioner Jeff Ohler said all departments worked very well with commissioners to provide cautious projections of funds needed for 2017.

Under the watchful eyes of commissioners, spending was curtailed the last six months and receipts were watched carefully.

“We were able to give, for the most part, what they asked for,” said Wirker. He noted some of the grants awarded by commissioners to various non-general fund entities were not the full amount requested, but they came pretty close.

The following grants were awarded: Carroll Soil and Water Conservation District, $108,147; OSU Extension, $213,912; Ag Society (fairboard), $25,000; county fire dept., $32,000; HAZMAT team, $6,000; Airport Authority; Regional Planning, $12,000; Economic Development, $10,000; Multi-County Juvenile Attention System, $181,700; Orange Twp. trustees (oil and gas royalties), $13,762; county Park District, $7,500; Carroll County Transit, $40,000; Victim Assistance, $10,000 and Handicapped Children (mandate paid to the state treasurer), $82,329.

Commissioners noted the slow down of the gas and oil industry has affected county income a great deal. When the industry added increased funds to the budget, commissioners utilized the funds to make badly needed repairs and replacements to county buildings.

Projects included replacement of the courthouse roof, cleaning the outer walls of the courthouse, removal of bird debris from various levels of the courthouse, new telephone system to handle the future needs, 911 mapping and training of personnel, capping the former landfill, dog pound improvements, replacement of the steps, ramp, and entrance to the Department of Job & Family Services building and several cosmetic upgrades to county offices and buildings.

In 2017, commissioners hope to complete smaller projects such as upgrades to county offices and buildings.

Ohler said $35,000 has been allocated for plumbing and water replacements and repairs at the Child Support building. Another project will be a replacement of the back door to the courthouse.

“We’ve been able to do $1.4 million in repairs and updates since I’ve been in office,” said Ohler.

Sheriff Dale Williams’ department will receive the largest single appropriation from the general fund – $2,365,436.

“Most people think that sounds like a lot, but they don’t realize that over $1.5 million of that budget goes to salaries,” said Williams. “That leaves about $800,000 from which I have to budget meals for the jail, cover gasoline for all vehicles without knowing what the price per gallon will be throughout the year, keep all the vehicles serviced and repaired and somehow figure out how to purchase two new vehicles to replace the ones with high mileage or maintenance issues. It’s not easy.”

Newly elected commissioner Lewis Mickley was welcomed by Commissioners Bob Wirkner and Jeff Ohler during the Jan. 4 meeting.

“I am honored to be here. I am excited to see what the next four years hold. I am thankful to my predecessor, Tom White, for his assistance,” said Mickley. Mickley said White was most generous and kind in explaining what his future duties may be.

During the yearly reorganizational meeting, Ohler was named president and Wirkner was named as vice president. Commissioners will finalize the list of committee and other assignments in the near future.

Commissioners agreed to continue holding weekly meetings on Monday and Thursday at 9 a.m. through 2017.

In an unrelated matter, Carroll County Treasurer Jeff Yeager reported interest income on county investments totaled $55,264 for 2016.

With interest rates very low percentages the last couple years, Yeager was pleased with the .80 rate earned on several accounts this year.

Total funds on deposit at the end of 2016 were $23,614,464.

“It is definitely looking a little better for 2017,” said Yeager.

Commissioner Wirkner thanked Ohler for the many hours he spends performing water and well testing at the former county landfill site. Ohler visits to the property once a week to check wells and ponds and performs flow tests. He visits more frequently when it rains.

“Tom Ferrell of the Carrollton street department is doing the quarterly gas monitor testing and Ralph Castelucci of County Environmental Services did leachate repairs last fall,” said Ohler.

Ohler said their services are saving the county about $24,000 a year. Wirkner asked Mickley to accompany Ohler next week to the landfill to learn more about the site.

Ohler announced that there have been no objections or appeals regarding the annexation of the Carrollton Exempted Village School District property and the industrial park on State Route 332 to the village of Carrollton.

“The next step will be to file the annexation papers with the village of Carrollton,” said Ohler.

Commissioners continue to discuss options to provide a portion of revenues from gas and oil leases on the county home property to the county home capital improvement fund.