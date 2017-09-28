Community Christmas sign up dates set

CARROLL COUNTY – Signups for the Community Christmas Program will be held Oct. 12 from 12-2 p.m.; Oct. 16 and 26 from 5-7 p.m.; and Oct. 19 from 1-3 p.m. in the lower level entrance of the Senior Friendship Center.

To be eligible to apply, children must be between the ages of six months and 12 years of age and be Carroll County residents. The family income must be less than 200 percent of the poverty guidelines.

Applicants must bring proof of income for the last 30 days or verification the children are approved on the Ohio Medicaid Program by showing proof of insurance card. No applications will be accepted after Oct. 26.

For additional information or questions regarding sign up, contact Lorrie Cline at 330-417-6330 or Tammy Sanderson at 330-787-3414.

The Senior Friendship Center is located on Kensington Rd. at the Carroll County Fairgrounds in Carrollton.