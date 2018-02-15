Community Lenten services begin Feb. 20

Five weekly Tuesday evening Lenten services have been scheduled by the Carroll County Ministerial Association, along with a Good Friday service to which the public is invited.

All services will be held at 7 p.m. on the following dates and locations:

Feb. 20 – Carrollton Nazarene Church, 274 5th St. NW, Carrollton; Speaker: Rev. Kimberly Arbaugh;

Feb. 27 – One Way Youth Center, 199 McCook Ave. NE, Carrollton; Speaker: Rev. Chuck Wilson;

March 6 – Carrollton Bible Chapel, 365 Steubenville Rd. SE, Carrollton; Speaker: Olivia Coil;

March 13 – The Bridge, Rosebud building at north end of Carroll County fairgrounds; Speaker: Rev. Grace Baughman;

March 20 – Carrollton First Presbyterian Church, 200 N. Lisbon St., Carrollton; Speaker: Rev. Gordon Warner;

The Good Friday service March 30 will be held at Wesley Community Chapel, 569 12th St. NW, Carrollton; Speaker: Rev. Mike Doak.