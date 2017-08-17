Community open house planned Aug. 17 at Conotton Valley

A community open house will be held Saturday, Aug. 19, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in preparation for the opening of school Aug. 23 in the Conotton Valley Union Local School District.

Students can come in and see their classrooms, teachers and get their schedules during open house, according to School Superintendent/High School Principal Todd Herman.

Lunch prices will be he same as last year: Breakfast, $1.50; milk, 40 cents; elementary lunch, $2.50; high school lunch, $3. Both lunches include white milk while chocolate milk is 40 cents.

Supt. Herman said bus drivers will contact parents concerting bus routes.

The school day begins at 7:45 a.m. and students are dismissed at 2:50 p.m.