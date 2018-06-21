Company plans to provide Internet service to residents

By Nancy Schaar

FPS Correspondent

CARROLLTON – Access Ohio Valley Internet Services partners Ray Freund and John Szczublewski presented information to county commissioners last week regarding Internet services they plan to provide county residents in the near future.

The company has a large presence in Jefferson County and is focused on providing service to areas where it is not available through a wireless network design similar to a cellular network.

“We focus on rural areas, or valleys or other areas where reception is difficult to receive. We reach out to the under-served or non-served communities,” said Szczublewski.

Commissioner Lewis Mickley asked if the technology requires line of sight, to which Szczublewski replied, “yes,” but near line of sight is also used.”

Szczublewski said they do not interfere with existing communications and have excellent performance, even in bad weather.

Freund advised many farmers and landowners in Jefferson County allowed Access Ohio to install a tower on their property to provide service to hollows and valleys not accessible by line of sight or near line of sight. Freund estimates electric for equipment runs $10/month for each tower and equipment is installed using clamps, not drilling into the tower.

They are not asking for assistance from the county and intend to open an office in Carrollton in the near future.

Brief discussion was held with clerk supervisor Janice Leggett regarding a requirement from the county’s insurance source to have an attorney who specializes in personnel policies. Three attorneys expressed interest but require about $200 per hour to review the county’s policy manual.

Commissioner Jeff Ohler suggested checking with local attorney’s to see if someone has the required background to perform this service for commissioners.