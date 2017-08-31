Computer manufacturing course offered at BCC

A new curriculum course has been approved at Buckeye Career Center.

At Buckeye’s Board of Education Aug. 15 meeting, members approved Project Lead the Way, an engineering computer integrated manu-facturing course for the current school year.

In other business, the Board:

-APPROVED a list of 12 high school substitutes, eight faculty members for extended service, one cafeteria substitute and 12 Adult Education substitutes;

-ACCEPTED the resignation of David Kinney as HVAC instructor;

-APPROVED two classroom consultants for early childhood;

-APPROVED four mainten-ance substitutes;

-ADOPTED 40 revision and four new policy contracts;

-APPROVED permanent appropriations and revenue adjustments for fiscal year 2018 totaling $20,043,276;

-APPROVED bills in the amount of $1,497,718.69;

-APPROVED Guarantee Trust Life Insurance Company of Glenview, IL, for the Ohio Student Accident Insurance program for 2017-18;

– ACCEPTED donations of miscellaneous electrical supplies for Buckeye’s electrical systems technology program from Cable Manufacturing of Bolívar, a 2004 Chevy Colorado for the auto technology program from Brad and Emily Harsh of Amsterdam and a 1995 Cadillac STS for the auto technology lab from Mark and Kathy Burrier of Strasburg;

-HEARD an update on the sewer/water line extension project which is completed and an update on the Service Center addition, which should be completed in mid-late October;

-SET the next regular meeting for Sept. 19 at 7 p.m.