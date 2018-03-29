Conotton board accepts president’s resignation; seeks replacement to fill term

BOWERSTON – The Conotton Valley Union Local School District is looking for someone to fill the unexpired term of a current member.

Kari Galigher, who has served on the board since January, 2014, submitted her resignation as board president and member effective March 31 at the March 22 meeting of the Conotton Valley Board of Education.

In her letter of resignation, Galigher said it has been a pleasure in serving this community and district. She also expressed thanks to all for their dedication to the school district and said she will leave knowing all have the best interest of the district of Conotton Valley as their priority.

“I will forever be grateful and proud of the years that I have served this district and the growth that has happened. I look forward to seeing the continued growth of CV,” she added.

Anyone interested in filling the vacancy should send a letter to Supt. Todd Herman, 21 Mound St., Sherrodsville, OH 44675 by April 13.

According to Supt. Herman, Galigher’s current term expires Dec. 31, 2021. However, the appointment will be through Dec. 31, 2019, he said. Under current Ohio law, the Board may choose a former board member, according to Supt. Herman.

During the business meeting, the board hired a new teacher and updated several policies.

Brad Shupe received a one-year probationary contract as the communication/multimedia teacher for the 2018-19 school year.

Board policy manual updates included revisions of criminal history record check, drug & alcohol testing of CDL license holders and other employees who perform safety sensitive functions, eligibility of resident/nonresident students, entrance requirements, school safety, bus driver certification, Business Advisory Council, section prohibition against discrimination, section regarding parents’ procedural rights, including due process hearing and admission to the district.

A board policy of an important notice of employees’ rights to documentation of health coverage was deleted.

Supplemental contracts were approved for Vikki Bente, track coach; Jen Hiles and Chris Stitt, both volunteer track coaches.

Melinda Grant, Hope Dingman and Jody Angel were added to the classified substitute list and a second one-year probationary classified contract renewal was approved for Stephanie Jacobs effective April 18.

In other business, the board:

-APPROVED Megan Baughman as a home instruction tutor;

-APPROVED Rachel Sanford, Courtney Grezlik, Keith Imes and Randy Robinson as athletic event employees;

-CHANGED the board policy for students entering kindergarten from age 5 by Sept. 30 to age 5 by Aug. 1;

-APPROVED a field trip for the senior class to Pittsburgh for May 18-19;

-APPROVED requests of the class of 1973 to use the cafeteria for an alumni banquet Oct. 13, and the CV Athletic Boosters to use the high school gym May 19 for a steak fry;

-APPROVED tech math as a substitute for algebra for Conotton Valley students attending Buckeye Career Center;

-ACCEPTED a donation totaling $420 from Joel Milliken for CV basketball; Cody Mullins and Pat Harter, Jason and Heather Baker, Jack and Nickie Rouse, Kelli Toot and David and Leslie Edie, all for the class of 2024;

-APPROVED the transfer of $12,000 from the general fund to the permanent improvement fund;

-APPROVED expenditures totaling $520,024.64;

-SET the next regular meeting for April 19 at 6:30 p.m.