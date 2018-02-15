Conotton Valley BOE approves list of supplemental contracts

Several supplemental contracts were approved for the 2018-19 school year by the Conotton Valley Board of Education at its Jan. 18 meeting. They included:

Julie Herman, assistant varsity/JV volleyball coach; Brant Gardner, head football coach; Mike Reese and Ty Carrothers, assistant varsity football coaches; Matt Grezlik, head junior high football coach; Keith Imes, assistant junior high football coach; Michelle Eckstein, varsity volleyball coach; Melanie Schaar, head junior high volleyball coach; Rob Blick, varsity golf coach; Jonathan Stuck, head marching band director; Lori Daniels, musical/play director, and Thomas Daniels, assistant musical/play director.

In other business, the Board:

– APPROVED the business mileage rate of .545 cents per mile effective Jan. 1;

– ACCEPTED the following donations: $500 from James and Beth Monigold (in memory of Gil Ring) to the CV Athletics baseball program; $40 from an anonymous donor to the CVHS Share a Christmas; $1,000 from Kinder Morgan to the CV band, and $276.72 from Gooding Nursery to CV Schools Services;

– APPROVED a contract with the Ohio School Boards Association and Public Finance Resources for services and on-site meetings for 2018 at a cost of $4,800. The contract also includes additional consulting services (if needed) at a daily rate of $1,200 plus expenses for additional mutually agreed upon work beyond the scope listed in the contract;

– APPROVED a supplemental contract revision to employ Noah Beamer as 9th grade boys basketball coach to be paid $1,989.33, instead of a volunteer assistant varsity boys coach;

– APPROVED Stephanie O’Conner as a volunteer varsity cheerleading coach for the 2017-18 school year;

– APPROVED Patricia (Trish) Shankle and Ronnie Miller for the classified substitute list;

– APPROVED the payment of December 2017 expenditures totaling $585,637.20;

– SET the next regular meeting for Feb. 15 at 6:30 p.m. at Conotton Valley High School.