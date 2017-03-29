Consumers Bank to open branch in Bergholz

MINERVA– Consumers National Bank received approval from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) to operate a new full-service branch office at 256 2nd St., Bergholz.

The approval marks the bank’s first location in Jefferson County and its 13th branch in the bank’s network. Consumers National Bank anticipates banking operations at the new Bergholz office will begin in May.

“Opening this new office in Bergholz will enable Consumers National Bank to serve new personal, business, and agricultural customers in northern Jefferson County, southern Columbiana and eastern Carroll counties. By expanding into Jefferson County, we are demonstrating our commitment to bring community banking to under-served, but viable markets,” said Ralph J. Lober, II, president and CEO of Consumers National Bank. “Bank management worked with the village of Bergholz and the local business leaders to establish a lease agreement for the facility and a prospective customer base. The enthusiasm and commitment to a local banking option was impressive,” he added.

Consumers National Bank was established by local businessmen in Minerva in 1965. Since that time, the bank has expanded beyond Stark to Carroll and Columbiana counties taking its philosophy of community banking and knowledgeable, personalized service to these markets. The bank, now at $441 million in assets, is the largest community bank in Stark County and holds a five-star (superior) Bauer Financial bank rating.

“Consumers National Bank has grown primarily by investing back into the communities in which we do business. Local investors and depositors support local lending. In addition, we provide customers with direct access to local decision making and state-of-the-art technology. Bergholz and Jefferson County residents, businesses, and farmers share many of the characteristics of our current customer base. They have a strong work ethic and pride in their community. We believe that the entire region will welcome the kind of personalized service and account offerings we provide. We have locally-based service and offer all the technology that the regional and mega-banks offer. It is a win-win for Consumers and the community,” said Lober.

The new location will bring approximately four full and part-time jobs to the area, including a branch manager, customer service representative, and tellers. The facility will include a traditional bank lobby, two drive-up teller lanes, and a drive-up ATM. In addition to consumer lending, the office will also provide floating office space for the bank’s commercial and agricultural lenders.

“We look forward to building new personal and business banking relationships out of our Bergholz branch and to making a difference in Jefferson County,” said Lober.

Bergholz Mayor Gary Griffith said village residents are “beyond happy.”

“They’ve gone for over two months without having a bank after having one for 70 years,” he said. “We are all looking forward to May.”

The village owns the building where the new branch will be located and negotiated a lease for it with Consumers.