Consumers Bank opens doors in Bergholz

Consumers National Bank marked the opening of a new full-service branch office at 256 Second St., Bergholz, with a ribbon cutting ceremony May 8. The new location marks the bank’s first location in Jefferson County and the 13th branch in its network.

“Opening this new office in Bergholz enables Consumers National Bank to serve new personal, business, and agricultural customers in northern Jefferson County, southern Columbiana and eastern Carroll counties. By expanding into Jefferson County, we are demonstrating our commitment to bringing community banking to under-served, but viable markets,” said Ralph J. Lober, II, president and CEO of Consumers National Bank.

The new location will bring three full-time jobs to the area. Terri McConnaughy, the new Bergholz sales and service manager, has many years of banking experience. As a Bergholz resident herself, she also brings knowledge of the local market to her position. “I am very excited to be working with my neighbors and local businesses again. As a local community bank, Consumers National Bank will provide the personalized customer service that Jefferson County residents will appreciate,” said McConnaughy.

The Bergholz facility includes a traditional bank lobby, two drive-up teller lanes, drive-up ATM, night deposit, and safe deposit boxes. In addition to consumer lending, the office will also provide floating office space for the bank’s commercial and agricultural lenders.

“We look forward to building new personal and business banking relationships out of our Bergholz branch and to making a difference in Jefferson County,” said Lober.

Consumers National Bank was established by local businessmen in Minerva in 1965. Since that time, the bank has expanded beyond Stark to Carroll and Columbiana counties, taking its philosophy of community banking and knowledgeable, personalized service to these markets.

The bank, now at $450 million in assets, is the largest community bank in Stark County and holds a five-star (superior) Bauer Financial bank rating.