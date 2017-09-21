Cookie bakers busy preparing for Mill Festival

By CAROL MCINTIRE

Editor

PETERSBURG – It’s cookie baking time at the Algonquin Mill. Volunteers are busy baking 10 different varieties of cookies for the annual Algonquin Mill Festival, scheduled Oct. 13, 14 and 15 at the farm, located on SR 332 in Petersburg.

Michele Rutledge, who heads up the cookie house, said Monday (the first day of baking) volunteers made 568.5 dozen cookies, including chocolate chip, M&M and peanut butter.

Tuesday’s baking included peanut butter, oatmeal and oatmeal raisin.

“Last year we had 1,175 dozen cookies and we were sold out by noon Sunday,” Rutledge noted. “The number of cookies we have is dependent on the number of volunteers who help bake.”

Rutledge has been heading up the Cookie House at the festival the past 15 years. Anyone who would like to volunteer, can contact her by calling 330-627-5910 and leaving a message.