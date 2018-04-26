Council boosts fireworks fund with donation

By Leigh Ann Rutledge

FPS Reporter

CARROLLTON – Village council proclaimed May 3 as National Day of Prayer and donated money to a fireworks display during the April 23 meeting.

Miranda DaRe and Lynette Burke, representing Carrollton FOE 2185 Ladies Auxiliary, asked council for a fireworks donation.

The group is hosting the Carrollton Fireworks at the county fairgrounds June 30. DaRe said they estimate it will cost around $20,000. The day will be family-friendly, featuring mini tractor pulls and other activities. Live bands will take the stage for evening entertainment. Rain date will be July 1. Council donated $1,000.

Barb Walton and Bonnie Little asked council and Mayor Bill Stoneman to sign a declaration proclaiming May 3 as “National Day of Prayer”. The annual observance will take place on Public Square in Carrollton from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The 2018 theme is “Unity.” A special program will begin at 2:30 p.m. at Carroll Golden Age Retreat, located on Kensington Rd.

Carrollton resident Ben Snively questioned council about an increase in his village income tax. Snively is employed in Minerva and pays Minerva village tax and is now required to pay a half percent to Carrollton.

“The state mandated a uniform income tax code where municipalities could choose to give a full or partial tax credit to residents,” said Clark Battista, village solicitor. “Carrollton had given a full credit in the past but voted to give only half a credit.”

In an unrelated matter, council voted to outsource street sweeping duties.

SCA Sky Sweeping of Louisville submitted a bid of $900 (eight hours on site) a day and a $500 (up to four hours) to sweep all roads, intersections and bridges as directed by the village. They estimate five to seven days to complete the initial spring cleaning. The village would be responsible for disposal of debris and supplying water for the sweeping truck.

Village Administrator Mark Wells explained he estimates approximately $15,000 for the big spring clean-up, fall clean-up and one day a month during the off months. A new sweeper would cost $237,000, Wells added. Plus having a company provide the service, the village would have no labor, repairs or fuel involved.

“SCA Sky Sweeping sweeps Louisville and Nimishillen streets plus some in Jackson Twp.,” Wells stated. “This seems to be the way (municipalities) are going so there must be something to it.”

Along with keeping the streets clean, the village is working with CCH Environmental Group (Solid Waste District) and will have a container available at the Street Department garage (646 Park Ave.) May 11-13 for large household items, such as mattresses and furniture. Tires, appliances and scrap metal will not be accepted. Residents can call CCH Environmental Group for information on how to dispose of those items. An Appliance Recycling Day is planned in late spring.

Council also discussed if the village has an ordinance on blight houses. There is an ordinance in the zoning code for nuisance stating, “All buildings or structures which are structurally unsafe, not provided with adequate egress, which constitute a fire hazard, are otherwise dangerous to human life or which have remained vacant for over one year, which in relation to existing use constitute a hazard to health by reason of inadequate maintenance, dilapidation or obsolescence or do not conform to the provisions of this Building Code, are, for the purpose of this Building Code, “unsafe buildings”. All such unsafe buildings are declared to be public nuisances and shall be abated by repair and rehabilitation or by demolition in accordance with the procedures found herein.”

Councilwoman Wilma Lambert noted there is trash, such as food and drink containers, around town. She wanted to remind people, “It’s our community. Try to watch the litter and clean up a bit.”